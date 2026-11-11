2,000 Days, Two Landmark Judgments and One Hearing Aid

In March 2022, the Estonian Supreme Court delivered a fascinating judgment on one of the great questions of European constitutional law: can national constitutional review coexist with the primacy of EU law? The Supreme Court answered yes. Even where EU law already protects an individual, a national constitution may offer additional protection. Why should an individual be deprived of that possibility merely because EU law also applies? It was an attractive proposition and an important contribution to the debate on constitutional pluralism. More fundamental rights protection sounds like something we should all welcome.

There was, however, a prison officer behind this constitutional breakthrough. The officer had worked in an Estonian prison for many years and had a hearing impairment. The State decided that the officer could no longer perform the job because the prescribed hearing standard was not met. The fact that a hearing aid might help was legally irrelevant. The officer lost the job and went to court on 27 July 2017. This was not an invitation to resolve the relationship between two constitutional legal orders. The officer wanted compensation for an unlawful dismissal. A perfectly ordinary problem for which our legal system promises an effective remedy.

The Constitutional Breakthrough

The courts discovered that the case offered something rather more ambitious. The first instance court dismissed the complaint on 10 January 2018. The Court of Appeal disagreed in April 2019, finding the absolute hearing requirement unconstitutional and awarded compensation equivalent to 60 months’ salary (Tartu Court of Appeal, Case 3-17-1569). The constitutional question reached the Supreme Court, which asked the Court of Justice whether EU law permitted the absolute exclusion of a prison officer without considering reasonable accommodation. In July 2021, Luxembourg answered that it did not (Case C-795/19 XX v Tartu Vangla, particularly paras 47–52). An important judgment on disability discrimination, the principle of proportionality and the obligations of public authorities. The relevant provisions were Article 2(2)(a), Article 4(1) and Article 5 of Council Directive 2000/78/EC establishing a general framework for equal treatment in employment and occupation (Supreme Court, Case 5-19-29, para 17).

At this point, one might reasonably have expected the officer’s legal troubles to be approaching their conclusion. Instead, the case presented another fascinating opportunity for constitutional development. Could the Estonian Supreme Court review the constitutionality of a provision that was already confirmed to be incompatible with EU law? The Supreme Court decided that it could. EU law did not necessarily exclude national constitutional review because the Constitution might provide additional protection to the individual. In March 2022, the Supreme Court declared the contested provisions unconstitutional and invalid (Supreme Court, Case 5-19-29). The Court reasoned that constitutional review remained a duty under the Estonian Constitution, provided that neither the proceedings nor their outcome undermined the protection guaranteed by EU law or its primacy, unity and effectiveness. It distinguished disapplication in an individual dispute from constitutional invalidation, which removes the provision from the legal order altogether and can therefore offer broader protection. It nevertheless confirmed that a court need not initiate constitutional review before disapplying a provision that conflicts with directly effective EU law (paras 43–46). European constitutional pluralism had gained an important judgment.

I find the judgment intellectually attractive. I have spent more than 20 years teaching EU law, including the relationship between national constitutions and the European legal order. Lawyers and judges are passionate about developing the law. We enjoy difficult questions, competing principles and the opportunity to contribute something to legal history. Sometimes we become so passionate about making legal history that we forget why we are there in the first place. The purpose of judicial protection is not to produce beautiful judgments. It is to help the person who came to court.

What Did the Prison Officer Actually Gain?

And this brings me to a rather less sophisticated question: what additional protection did the prison officer actually receive from the constitutional proceedings?

The answer, in this particular dispute, is none. The officer wanted compensation for an unlawful dismissal. The Court of Appeal had already awarded it. EU law provided the basis for disapplying the discriminatory national rule. The constitutional proceedings did not increase the compensation, provide an additional remedy or resolve another claim brought by the officer. They produced an important constitutional judgment, but no additional protection for the applicant. We developed constitutional law. The prison officer continued waiting.

This distinction matters because the case concerned concrete constitutional review, not abstract review of legislation. Concrete review is tied to the resolution of an actual dispute. It is not a general exercise in removing undesirable legislation from the legal order. There are separate mechanisms for abstract constitutional review. If EU law already requires a national provision to be disapplied and provides the protection sought by the individual, the general desirability of removing that provision cannot by itself explain why the individual’s case must remain entangled in another constitutional procedure. Otherwise, the individual becomes an instrument for improving the legal system rather than the beneficiary of judicial protection.

Two Supreme Court judges, Hannes Kiris and Viive Ligi, raised essentially this concern in their dissenting opinion. They questioned whether constitutional review of a provision already incompatible with EU law contributed to effective judicial protection or procedural economy in this particular case. The majority’s proposition that national constitutional protection may go further than EU law is important. But the possibility of additional protection is not the same as actually providing it.

The Shorter Road We Did Not Take

There is another irony. EU law had already provided the national courts with a much more direct route to resolving the dispute. The first instance court did not need permission from the Supreme Court to apply EU law. Under Simmenthal (Case 106/77, see paras 21–24), every national court must give full effect to EU law and set aside conflicting national provisions. It must do so without waiting for those provisions to be removed through legislative or constitutional procedures. The Court of Justice made the point particularly clear in A v B (Case C-112/13, paras 36–37): national procedural rules cannot prevent a court, even temporarily, from giving full effect to EU law.

These are not revolutionary ideas. Simmenthal dates from 1978, the year I was born. The principle is older than many of the lawyers who now teach it. EU law does not ask national judges to admire its primacy from a respectful distance. It asks them to apply it. The first instance court could have disapplied the incompatible hearing requirement and upheld the prison officer’s claim. There was no need to send the officer on a constitutional sightseeing tour.

If the first instance court wanted additional certainty, it had another perfectly good option. Under Article 267 TFEU, it could have referred the question directly to the Court of Justice in 2017. A preliminary ruling would have provided an authoritative interpretation of EU law binding on the national courts dealing with the dispute, including the appellate court. If the prison authorities still wished to litigate, they would at least have had to find something more interesting to argue about.

And how long would this have taken? According to the Court of Justice’s statistics for 2018, the average preliminary ruling procedure lasted 16.0 months. In 2019, the average was 15.5 months. Let us apply the 2018 figure to the prison officer’s case. The following calculation uses the 2018 average as an illustration of the alternative procedural route, and not as a prediction of the exact duration of proceedings in 2017.

Starting in July 2017, an immediate preliminary reference could have produced an answer around November 2018. Give the first instance court another three months to deliver its judgment and allow 30 days for that judgment to become final. The officer could have likely had a final judgment in March 2019, approximately 607 days after filing the complaint.

Instead, the compensation was paid in full only in March 2023, more than 2,000 days after the original complaint. The difference is approximately 1,450 days, almost four years of a person’s life.

Of course, the first instance court could have reached the correct result even without asking Luxembourg. That is precisely what the principle of primacy requires. The preliminary reference would have been an additional safeguard against further litigation over the interpretation of EU law, not a necessary preliminary step before the officer could obtain protection. We should not confuse the machinery designed to assist judges with a compulsory obstacle course for the people seeking justice.

Instead, the prison officer had to travel through the Estonian administrative courts, the EU Court of Justice and the Estonian Supreme Court.

There is something almost impressive about the journey. A prison officer challenges a dismissal. The legal system responds with a preliminary ruling from Luxembourg, a groundbreaking constitutional judgment on the coexistence of two legal orders, several rounds of national proceedings and, as a final courtesy, a disagreement about unemployment insurance contributions. All this to deliver compensation that could have been awarded by the first instance court through the proper application of EU law.

A Magnificent Machine. But for Whom?

I have used this case in my EU law lectures. It is an excellent illustration of disability discrimination, the effectiveness of EU law and the relationship between European and national constitutional protection. The Court of Justice delivered an important judgment. The Estonian Supreme Court delivered another. We lawyers gained material for articles, conferences and lectures. I certainly did.

But perhaps we should be a little less impressed with ourselves. We are very passionate about the machinery of justice. It is a sophisticated, intellectually exciting and occasionally rather beautiful machine. There is no shortage of intellectual pleasure in making it run. We can spend entire conferences discussing which court should speak first, which constitutional principle should prevail and whether national fundamental rights can provide protection beyond the European minimum.

The problem is that the prison officer did not come to admire the machine. The officer came for help.

That is the perspective from which we should evaluate our procedures. The judge’s task is not to find the most intellectually exciting route through the legal system. It is to find the legally correct and most effective route to protecting the person who has asked for help. Sometimes that requires a landmark judgment. Sometimes it requires a preliminary reference. Sometimes it simply requires applying the law that has been settled for decades. The difficult part is knowing the difference and remembering whose time we are spending.

We should certainly continue developing constitutional law and European law. Legal progress matters. But the next time an opportunity to make legal history presents itself, perhaps we should first ask whether making that history is necessary to resolve the individual’s problem. We are there to help the person who came to court, not to demonstrate how sophisticated our legal system can be. Effective judicial protection should be measured not only by the elegance of the final judgment, but also by how effectively the system protects the individual along the way.

And if, after nearly six years of litigation (in total), the State finally loses and has to pay compensation, perhaps it could resist the temptation to start one last argument about the deductions.

Just pay the money. And say sorry.