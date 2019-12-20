Top ten most-read posts of 2019

As the end of the year is approaching, it is time for the blog’s traditional recap of the year and celebrate the most popular posts of 2019. Keeping in mind that there is a certain bias in favour of older posts, which have had more time to become popular, we list the top 10 posts that have been read the most in the past year.

Once more, Brexit seemed to have an impact on readers’ preferences, as the most read post of 2019 is – somewhat unsurprisingly – focusing on the CJEU’s judgment in Wightman. Besides Brexit, two significant themes crystallized throughout the year, namely data protection as well as Opinion 1/17 (CETA), which was already anticipated in last year’s recap post. Lastly, both the Court’s judgment in Tjebbes, focusing on the reach of Union law in nationality matters, as well as its ruling in the Commission’s infringement procedure against Poland due to a violation of Article 19 TEU, have been prominent amongst our readership.

We would like to thank our readers for their interest in the blog and all the contributors for their efforts to give their insights in important developments in EU law. We hope to continue receiving contributions from you and new contributors (email us at info@europeanlawblog.eu). We wish our readers and contributors all the best for 2020!

  1. AG Bot in Opinion 1/17. The autonomy of the EU legal order v. the reasons why the CETA ICS might be needed

By Szilárd Gáspár-Szilágyi

  1. Autonomy and Opinion 1/17 – a matter of coherence?

By Francisco De Abreu Duarte

  1. Thickening up judicial independence: the ECJ ruling in Commission v. Poland (C-619/18)

By Marco Antonio Simonelli

  1. The US, China, and Case 311/18 on Standard Contractual Clauses

By Peter Swire

  1. A Parallel Universe: Advocate General Bot in Opinion 1/17

By Harm Schepel

  1. European Data Protection and Freedom of Expression After Buivids: An Increasingly Significant Tension

By David Erdos

  1. Bold and Thoughtful: The Court of Justice intervenes in nationality law Case C-221/17 Tjebbes

By Stephen Coutts

  1. Google v CNIL Case C-507/17: The Territorial Scope of the Right to be Forgotten Under EU Law

By Mary Samonte

  1. Planet49 CJEU Judgment brings some ‘Cookie Consent’ Certainty to Planet Online Tracking

By Gabriela Zanfir Fortuna

… and with 7,551 clicks our most-read post of 2019:

  1. Case C-621/18, Wightman v Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union: The European Court of Justice confirms that Article 50 notification can be unilaterally revoked

By Oliver Garner