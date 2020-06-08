The SAMs Report “Towards a Sustainable Food System” bites the hand that feeds us!

We live in a world of unprecedented challenges. One of the challenges is the governance of our food systems. The availability and healthy consumption of food is vital to our lives. However, the way we currently produce, sell and consume food is viewed critically by many. Transformation of the food system is urgently warranted, in particular in the world’s largest and most impactful market, that of the European Union. A number of proposals on how such transitions shall take place are on the table. They include the Commission’s recently launched “farm to fork” strategy. A major stepping stone for the Commission’s strategy are the preliminary reports developed by its scientific advisors – the Scientific Advice Mechanisms (SAMs) reports. One such important report is that of the Group of Chief Scientific Advisors “towards a sustainable food system” (hereinafter “report”). Because of its importance, we carefully evaluate the report regarding its underlying assumptions, potential impact on the food system and its possibility for implementation. Unfortunately, we argue, the report falls short on each of these aspects.

We will first summarize what we consider to be the content and main take-away from the report. We will then assess the report’s proposals. Finally, we will argue for a more nuanced approach to the existing governance of food systems, as the proposals from the SAM’s report metaphorically and literally risk to bite the hand that feed us.



The SAM’s Report “Towards a Sustainable Food System” – Why Foods, in SAM’s view, should be de-commodified The report was drafted with a view of the then forthcoming European Commission strategy to introduce a more sustainable food system as part of the Commission’s “Green Deal”. The “Green Deal” views to “boost the efficient use of resources by moving to a clean, circular economy” and “restore biodiversity and cut pollution.” The report mainly concerns the governance system of foods in the EU where food is framed as a commodity according to the authors of the report. It recommends changing policies, governance styles and laws concerning one of the most important markets in the EU. The report tries to answer “how the social sciences could be used to bring about a more sustainable food system.” The report represents the scientific opinion of the seven members of the Group of Chief Scientific Advisors to the European Commission who are seven highly ranked professors of biology, sociology, material sciences, microbiology, nanomaterials, political science, and physics. The three main authors are professors of political sciences, nanomaterials, and physics. The report is based on the results of a scoping review, two studies by the Science Advice for Policy by European Academies (SAPEA), and consultations and discussions with the European Commission, scientific experts, and a stakeholder meeting.

At the heart of the report is the claim that food should be viewed as a common good rather than as a consumer good (pages 7 and 31). In order to do so, the report asks to adopt an active step-wise policy transition to integrate sustainable food system thinking into all existing EU policies (page 7). To achieve this aim, the first step would be to ‘mainstream’ the sustainable food system approach into existing and planned sectoral policies (page 8). Furthermore, the Commission should make fully use of its capabilities in all areas where it can legislate and adopt binding acts (page 8).

In the analytical part of the report, the scientists observe that the EU food system has been very successful in achieving its past objectives, food security and food safety, while offering a wide consumer choice (page 13). The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) are said to have played a central role in shaping this system (page 13). Furthermore, food-related policies, it is claimed, have tended to focus on primary producers and on consumers (page 13). In addition, somewhat presented in a guise as if this was news, food systems these days are heavily globalised and interdependent (page 13). It has also been pointed out that the EU imports large quantities of food and feed from third countries, while also being a major exporter of food products (page 13), implying that the current food governance system would not be fit for purpose. The authors furthermore advance some legal statements, such as that agriculture would be a domain that is an almost exclusive EU competence, making the EU the relevant level to address sustainability of agricultural production (page 23). Furthermore, the areas of food safety governance which would be part of the EU General Food Law would be another area of importance with regard to food systems, covering plant and animal health regulation as well as food information to consumers. Food system dimensions such as public health would remain largely within national competence (pages 24-25).

Looking at the international level, the report states that in principle, bilateral agreements could enable the EU to diffuse its relatively high environmental, food safety, and other standards internationally (page 25). The report closes with the strong statement that it would be “clear that feeding people healthily is just a subordinate goal in this framing, and that viewing food mainly as a commodity is not compatible with a sustainability focus” (page 31).

Our Criticism: Why the report’s finding should be taken with great care

We share the view that the current food system is under stress and major improvements need to be made to governance and regulation to improve sustainable production and consumption. However, we are not convinced that the medicine proposed by the report is the right cure for the disease. We argue that in many ways the proposed solutions may create less sustainable food systems including unwanted side effects.

The pitfalls of moving away from food as a private good

The major problem of the report is connected to its main message, namely that food should be framed as a common good as “…viewing food mainly as a commodity is not compatible with a sustainability focus.” We would like to stress that such a view is problematic from an economic, legal and regulatory point of view with regard to achieving the proposed aim of the report, which is the governance of a more sustainable food system.

First, from an economic point of view: the authors of the report derive their view from the narrative where food is framed as a “commodity” and reduced to “the value of which is determined by its market price.” We agree with the authors that food is more than just a “commodity”. Food has different meanings to different people. The meaning people attach to food depends mainly on the contextual framing. For example, such context can be determined by culture (such as if food is served at a Greek wedding), or by the situation (such as when food is bought for lunch in the canteen, simply snacked between meetings or whether there is enough food available), but also how food has been produced. The meaning people attach to food results in the value they attach to food. Hence, food is a private good where the willingness-to-pay depends on the value individuals attach to the food based on their individual values and the contextual framing. A more sustainable food system needs to take this reality into account and may look, for example, into framings stressing sustainability issues to impact individual values.

Second, from a legal point of view: the application of the majority of regulations concerning foods in the EU are based on the provision of the free movement of goods. In other words, all regulations concerning the trade in foods, including those concerning the environment, sustainability, consumer protection and others require foods to be characterised as a commodity, or a consumer good. Deviating from this, as the report suggests, risks resulting in a pyrrhic victory by disabling the tools that enable us to regulate food systems with a view on sustainability, health and environmental protection at EU level. For example, while the regulation of “health” in the EU is according to Art. 168 TFEU by default in most cases only possible for non-harmonising measures such as an action plan on child obesity, regulation of health as a by-product of trade in goods, such as healthy packaging requirements or maximum residue levels, can be realised in the EU at any level of harmonisation.

Third, from a regulatory point of view: it is the strength of the EU “food system” that it treats food as a tradeable commodity embedded into harmonized EU standards, including sustainability. Changing the approach from consumer preference to “food as a common good” with a view to realise only one out of many conflicting regulatory goals risks triggering unwanted side-effects. Realising one single predefined regulatory purpose such as sustainability had been exercised in the past with a view to enforce safety of products in the EU.[1] It had resulted in major drawbacks to the European integration project. As the EU is characterised by different socio-economic settings, disconnecting food from the diversity of consumer preferences and business requirements risks resulting in the creation of uniform “Eurofoods”, which satisfies the requirements of only a few consumers and businesses at the expense of others.[2] A standard example had been the discussion around the introduction of an EU-wide prohibition of cheese made from non-pasteurized milk.[3] While justified by sound scientific reasons, it would have only impacted mainly small Southern cheese manufactures in Europe to the benefit of Northern cheese producers. It would had also deprived consumers who had have been enjoying these kinds of cheese for centuries, and who may want to eat these cheeses in full knowledge of the potential health effects. Ultimately, it risks to impose one food standard on EU citizens and risks levelling the rich cultural diversity of food in the EU, a major characteristic of Europe.

A more sensible approach is to govern food systems in a way that keeps food commodification as a default for maintaining diversity but marries it with sustainability aims. Such an approach has previously been proposed by some on the example of seafood as “sustainable commoditization”. Interestingly, the EU’s governance of food systems is already much better equipped to meet this standard compared to most other food governance systems in the world. Unfortunately, as we argue below, the report also falls short on acknowledging this strength.

Some elements in the report that are already established

The report’s claim of moving towards a systemic policy to integrate sustainability in all policies related to food is already since 2008 a legal reality in the EU: Art. 37 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Art. 11 Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) require implementation of sustainability in all existing policies. Art. 3 (3) sentence 2 Treaty on European Union even mentions sustainability as the first goal which is to be achieved when establishing the internal market. Ironically, however, this obligation only bites with foods if they are viewed as a commodity. It is for this reason that food laws in the EU are largely fully harmonised in the EU (including their health and environmental aspects), which raises doubts as to the reports statement that these policies are largely with Member States. This is particularly true for health, where the EU enjoys, contrary to the report’s statement, very wide powers at EU level under the condition that food is categorised as a consumer commodity. It is also thanks to these very wide powers that the EU has already since 2002 adopted the principle of chain responsibility in Art. 17 (1) of the EU’s General Food Law. According to this principle, food-related obligations are addressed to and oblige all parts of the food chain principally at equal level. Likewise, a number of not-directly food-related policies have been addressed directly to the food market. Hence, contrary to the report, food-related policies have for nearly 20 years not focused on primary producers and consumers, but rather on the whole system and contributed to improving the sustainability of the food system.

Still, one may get the impression by reading the report that EU food policy concerns primary producers and final consumers only. The report focuses on the CAP and the CFP and assigns to them a central role in shaping the food system. This view is a very narrow view about food and EU food policy. First, both policies only cover agricultural products as defined in Art. 38 (2) TFEU and, for the CAP, Art 38 (3) TFEU. The definition of “agricultural products” for application in the CAP as stipulated in Annex I of the TFEU and shaped by the Court of Justice of the European Union covers only a small amount of food products. Hence, the CAP and the CFP have a great impact on agricultural production, but comparably little direct impact on food. Second, outside of the CAP and the CFP, the majority of regulations already cover a wide range of health, nutrition and sustainability facets of food including health, environmental and policy aspects. Finally, it is undoubtable that food trade is global, and many existing food regulations in the EU exist exactly for this purpose.

EU external relations: Why preference for bilateral solutions?

As to the external dimensions of the report, the report indicates a preference for bilateral agreements to export the EU’s standards across the world. It is interesting to note that, first, this is the major mode of governance already exercised by the EU. Second, the vast amount of literature that is critical on these aspects is not even mentioned. The report does not discuss, for example, why it gives preference to bilateral agreements and not to multilateral agreements or a framing of private standards. Bilateral solutions, one could argue, have many disadvantages, including the constraints imposed on them by WTO law. The report also does not engage with the question why and under which conditions such an export of EU standards is desirable at all. This is particularly notable with respect to the existing rich literature on the devastating impact that such an export of standards can also have on local economies and food diversity abroad.

Conclusion

In sum, the report addresses how serious problems in the food system identified by other studies should be dealt with. However, the problems and their solutions presented shall be taken with great care. Many of the solutions suggested are already in place. The report’s major recommendation, that food shall be viewed as a common good rather than as a consumer good, undermines the cultural diversity of the meaning of food, deprives the EU of possibilities to interfere at legislative level into EU food systems to improve sustainability, ignores the economic, legal, and political reality in the EU and other parts of the world, and, ironically, endangers the sustainability of the EU food systems. Exactly for these reasons we argue food should not be addressed as a common good but rather as a private good.

[1] McGee and Weatherill, “The Evolution of the Single Market: Harmonisation or Liberalisation”, 53 The Modern Law Review (1990) 582.

[2] Purnhagen, Beyond threats to health: May Consumers’ Interests in Safety Trump Fundamental Freedoms in Information on Foodstuffs? Reflections on Karl Berger v Freistaat Bayern, European Law Review, 2013 p.711-719.

[3] See F. Schauer, Profiles, Probabilities and Stereotypes (Belknap Harvard Press, 2003) 279 et seqq.