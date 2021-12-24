by Laurens Ankersmit, Maria Haag, Jasmin Hiry, Vanessa Franssen, Benedikt Pirker, Orla Lynskey and Oliver Garner

As we are reaching the end of yet another challenging year, we would like to present you the European Law Blog’s top ten most-read blog posts of 2021. This list of top ten provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the most popular blog posts, to offer an insight into the topics that have gotten the most attention from our readers this past year, and to thank all of the authors who have contributed to our blog in these exceptional circumstances.

While posts on artificial intelligence and data transfers remain highly topical issues, our top ten nevertheless cover a variety of topics. Brexit is still a prominent topic amongst our readership, in particular issues related to the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement which was signed at the very end of 2020. The ongoing tensions between the EU and some Member States over the primacy of EU law have fostered much debate, it therefore comes as no surprise that in particular the recent decision of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal has caught the attention of our readers.

Without further ado, here are our top ten most-read posts of 2021:

By Vagelis Papakonstantinou and Paul De Hert

By Mark Konstantinidis and Vasiliki Poula

By Christopher Kuner

By Graham Butler and Ramses A. Wessel

By Nazrin Huseinzade

By Paul De Hert and Guillermo Lazcoz

By Bernd Justin Jütte and Christophe Geiger

By Yuliya Miadzvetskaya

By Lena Hornkohl

… and with 6361 clicks, our most-read post of 2021 is:

By Marta Lasek-Markey

We would like to thank all of our readers for their interest in our blog, and our contributors for their efforts to provide their views on important developments of European law. We look forward to receiving many exciting new contributions in the coming year (send them to us through email at info@europeanlawblog.eu!). We wish you all a happy, safe, and healthy 2022!