As we are reaching the end of 2022, we would like to present to you the European Law Blog’s top ten most-read blog posts of the year. This list of top ten provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the most popular blog posts, to offer an insight into the topics that have gotten the most attention from our readers this past year, and to thank all the authors who have contributed to our blog.

Without further ado, here is our top ten most-read posts of 2022:

10. Convenient, but controversial: Why the European Defence Fund should not be expanded as the Commission becomes ‘geopolitical’

By Jesse Peters

9. Three’s a charm for Intel: On judicial review of economic evidence to rebut a legal presumption

By Wessel Geursen and Helen Gornall

8. The first CJEU decision on domestic workers: the role of EU equality law in challenging unjustified exclusions from labour rights and social protections

By Elisa Chieregato

7. European Cybersecurity Regulation Takes a Sovereign Turn

By Kenneth Propp

6. The Proposed EU Regulation on Political Advertising Has Good Intentions, But Too Wide a Scope

By Susanna Lindroos-Hovinheimo

5. ECJ confirms Validity of the Rule of Law Conditionality Regulation

By Sarah Progin-Theuerkauf and Melanie Berger

4. Does monitoring your phone affect the essence of privacy?

By Ot van Daalen

3. EU/US Adequacy Negotiations and the Redress Challenge: Whether a New U.S. Statute is Necessary to Produce an “Essentially Equivalent” Solution

By Théodore Christakis, Kenneth Propp and Peter Swire

2. EU/US Adequacy Negotiations and the Redress Challenge: How to Create an Independent Authority with Effective Remedy Powers

By Théodore Christakis, Kenneth Propp and Peter Swire

… and with 5,858 clicks, our most-read post of 2022 is:

Cannabis Legalization in Germany – The Final Blow to European Drug Prohibition?

By Robin Hofmann

This year, the European Law Blog has seen its team grow, with Katie Nolan and Jonas Bornemann joining as editors. Katie is a PhD researcher at the London School of Economics and a Teaching Fellow at University College Dublin. Her research focuses on EU data protection law and fundamental rights in EU law. Jonas has previously written some excellent blog posts and is a postdoctoral researcher at the Université de Lausanne and the HES-SO Valais-Wallis. His research predominantly focuses on EU constitutional and migration law. Next year, Marine Corhay, currently assistant editor, will become editor and Max van Iersel will join the blog’s team as assistant editor. Marine is a PhD candidate (FRESH grantee – F.R.S./FNRS) at the Faculty of Law of the University of Liège. Her research interests include European criminal law, fundamental rights and cybercrime. Max is a junior lecturer in EU law at Tilburg University. His primary research interests are Union citizenship and EU competition law.

As we reach the end of the blog’s tenth year of running, we would like to thank all of our readers for their continued interest in our blog, and all contributors for their efforts to give their views on important developments of EU law. We look forward to receiving many exciting new contributions in the coming year, which you can always send to us through email (at info@europeanlawblog.eu). We wish you all a happy, safe, and healthy 2023!