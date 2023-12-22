Top ten most-read posts of 2023
As we reach the end of 2023, we would like to present the European Law Blog’s top ten most-read blog posts of the year. This list of top ten provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the most popular blog posts, to offer an insight into the topics that have received the most attention from our readers this past year, and to thank all the authors who have contributed to our blog.
Without further ado, here are our top ten most-read posts of 2023:
By Emilia Cole
By Kenneth Propp, Peter Swire and Josh Fox
By Bárbara da Rosa Lazarotto and Gianclaudio Malgieri
- The European Court of Justice in Meta Platforms leaves competition and data protection authorities with an assignment
By Inge Graef
- Not just another Islamic headscarf case: LF v SCRL and the CJEU’s missed opportunity to inch closer to acknowledging intersectionality
By Nozizwe Dube
- The General Court finds Frontex not liable for helping with illegal pushbacks: it was just following orders.
By Gareth Davies
By Christian Djeffal
By Felix Mikolasch
- ECtHR finds violation of the right to fair trial when national court does not seek preliminary ruling from the CJEU
By Susanna Lindroos-Hovinheimo
- The ECJ’s First Landmark Case on Automated Decision-Making – a Report from the Oral Hearing before the First Chamber
By Andreas Häuselmann
This year, the European Law Blog saw a change within the team. As we bid farewell to Jesse Peters, we express our appreciation for his dedicated service as an editorial assistant over the years. Joining us is Kerttu Keinänen. Kerttu is a law student and student assistant at the Department of Public International and European Law at the University of Amsterdam. We are delighted to have her on board!
As we reach the end of the blog’s eleventh year of running, we would like to thank all of our readers for their continued interest in our blog, and all contributors for their efforts to give their views on important developments of EU law.
For next year, we are working on an upgrade for the blog. The upgrade will allow greater recognition of the work of our contributors with DOI numbers for future and past contributions, better traceability in academic search engines, and an improved interface and submission system. More to follow soon …
We look forward to receiving many exciting new contributions in the coming year, which you can always send to us through email (at info@europeanlawblog.eu). We wish you all a happy, safe, and fruitful 2024!