As we reach the end of 2023, we would like to present the European Law Blog’s top ten most-read blog posts of the year. This list of top ten provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the most popular blog posts, to offer an insight into the topics that have received the most attention from our readers this past year, and to thank all the authors who have contributed to our blog.

Without further ado, here are our top ten most-read posts of 2023:

By Emilia Cole

By Kenneth Propp, Peter Swire and Josh Fox

By Bárbara da Rosa Lazarotto and Gianclaudio Malgieri

By Inge Graef

By Nozizwe Dube

By Gareth Davies

By Christian Djeffal

By Felix Mikolasch

By Susanna Lindroos-Hovinheimo

By Andreas Häuselmann

This year, the European Law Blog saw a change within the team. As we bid farewell to Jesse Peters, we express our appreciation for his dedicated service as an editorial assistant over the years. Joining us is Kerttu Keinänen. Kerttu is a law student and student assistant at the Department of Public International and European Law at the University of Amsterdam. We are delighted to have her on board!

As we reach the end of the blog’s eleventh year of running, we would like to thank all of our readers for their continued interest in our blog, and all contributors for their efforts to give their views on important developments of EU law.

For next year, we are working on an upgrade for the blog. The upgrade will allow greater recognition of the work of our contributors with DOI numbers for future and past contributions, better traceability in academic search engines, and an improved interface and submission system. More to follow soon …

We look forward to receiving many exciting new contributions in the coming year, which you can always send to us through email (at info@europeanlawblog.eu). We wish you all a happy, safe, and fruitful 2024!