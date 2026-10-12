A ‘Section 301 à l’Européenne’ for Semiconductors: Could the Chips Act 2.0 Provide It?

On 22 May 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron called for ‘l’équivalent d’une section 301 à l’Européenne’. Speaking at a European forum on computing power, quantum technologies and semiconductors in Bruyères-le-Châtel, Macron argued that Europe needed a stronger response to foreign actors whose laws and policies threaten its economic sovereignty. He linked a European Section 301 to two other priorities: a ‘European preference’ and greater use of public procurement as an instrument of industrial policy. The semiconductor sector is an obvious case for such an equivalence. According to Macron, more than 90% of advanced chip production capacity is located in Taiwan, and the Commission itself points to non-market policies and practices of third countries in the market for mainstream chips (EPRS, 2026).

Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 allows the US Trade Representative to investigate a foreign practice on its own initiative, decide on its own that the practice is unfair, and respond with tariffs or other measures, without the other country’s consent or a prior ruling of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Macron did not mention tariffs in this speech, and the EU already has general tariff-based trade defence (anti-dumping, anti-subsidy and safeguard measures). The question is therefore whether EU law already contain a European Section 301 aimed at semiconductors?

This post tests the EU’s instruments against four criteria drawn from Section 301. A European equivalent would need (1) an investigation that the EU executive can open on its own initiative; (2) a decision taken by that executive; (3) a remedy that applies without the target country’s consent or a prior WTO ruling; and (4) a trigger and a remedy that can be aimed at risks to semiconductor supply specifically.

Neither of the EU’s general instruments, the International Procurement Instrument (IPI) and the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), can do this job. The Chips Act 2.0 proposal could provide it, because it already governs what EU public buyers purchase in critical sectors. As drafted, however, it provides that its security of supply related criterion may never decide who wins a contract. A capped criterion would remove that restriction.

The International Procurement Instrument: right technique, wrong trigger

The IPI (Regulation (EU) 2022/1031) has the procedural features of Section 301, but it serves a different purpose: it exists to open foreign procurement markets to EU firms, not to protect what EU buyers purchase. Under Article 5, the Commission may open an investigation on its own initiative when a third country seriously and repeatedly restricts EU firms’ access to its public procurement market. It must consult that country, but a country that refuses to cooperate cannot prevent a finding of impairment. Under Article 6, the Commission can then penalise that country’s bidders in EU tenders, either by lowering their scores or by excluding them, after approval by a committee of Member State representatives (Article 11).

The IPI has so far been used once. In June 2025 the Commission excluded Chinese bidders from large EU public tenders for medical devices (Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/1197; see the Commission’s press release). The whole sequence, from investigation (April 2024) to finding (January 2025) and exclusion (June 2025), ran without China’s consent or any WTO ruling. China remains free to challenge the measure at the WTO, but WTO law cannot be relied on to contest it before the EU courts (Portugal v Council, C-149/96). The IPI therefore meets criteria one to three.

It fails criterion four, because the IPI is triggered by a third country’s closure of its own procurement market to EU firms. A threat to the EU’s chip supply, or foreign pressure on its semiconductor policy, is not such a closure and cannot open an investigation. An IPI measure can be limited to one product sector, as the medical devices case shows, but only as retaliation for barriers abroad. As Dawar (2023) argued before its first use, the IPI is better suited to pushing trading partners to negotiate than to serving as a lasting economic lever, and a single, time-limited measure against China does not change that.

The Anti-Coercion Instrument: the scope fits, the design does not

The ACI (Regulation (EU) 2023/2675) has a broader scope. Under Article 2(1), ‘economic coercion’ is any trade or investment measure, or threat of one, used to force the EU or a Member State to make or change a particular policy choice. Nothing in that definition excludes pressure aimed at semiconductor policy, and the extraterritorial pressure Macron described could fall within it. As Culot (2023) notes, the ACI was designed as an addition to the EU’s existing toolbox rather than as a stand-alone innovation.

The ACI’s weakness lies in how it takes decisions. In January 2026, the United States threatened tariffs in connection with Denmark’s sovereign choices over Greenland, a clear case of coercion under Article 2(1). Macron called for the ACI to be activated, yet no examination was formally opened before the threat lapsed.

The ACI divides among several institutions the work that Section 301 gives to one authority. The Commission examines the case (Article 4), but only the Council, by qualified majority, can decide that coercion exists (Article 5). The EU must then offer the coercing country negotiation, mediation or arbitration before responding (Article 6), and any response must be in the Union’s interest (Article 9) and must not exceed the injury caused (Article 11). These constraints are deliberate. They follow from 27 Member States with different trade exposures sharing one exclusive competence. The ACI therefore meets criteria one and three, fails criterion two, and meets criterion four only on paper because its scope could cover coercion aimed at semiconductors, but a Council-gated, case-by-case deterrent cannot be a standing tool for one sector.

The Chips Act 2.0: the right lever, switched off

The Commission published its Chips Act 2.0 proposal (COM(2026) 504) on 3 June 2026, less than two weeks after Macron’s speech. It would replace the 2023 Chips Act (Regulation (EU) 2023/1781) and aims to strengthen the EU’s resilience and technological sovereignty in semiconductors, notably by reducing dependence on third countries. The EU institutions have listed it among their highest-priority files, with final adoption targeted for the second quarter of 2027 (EPRS, 2026).

Only one part of the Chips Act 2.0 can reach suppliers from outside the EU: its public procurement chapter (Articles 30 to 32). When public buyers in critical sectors such as energy, transport, health and digital infrastructure purchase equipment containing chips, they may ask bidders for a ‘security of supply declaration’. The declaration shows how much of the chip supply chain comes from ‘domestic undertakings’ and what ‘Union added value’ the tender brings (Article 30(2)). ‘Domestic’ is defined broadly: it covers firms controlled from the EU, from countries with which the EU has a free trade or semiconductor partnership agreement, and from parties to the WTO Government Procurement Agreement (GPA) (Article 2(31)). Where its monitoring reveals a persistent supply-chain risk, the Commission can make the declaration compulsory for specified equipment (Article 31). This is the kind of preference in public purchasing that Macron described, and it applies only to chips.

The chapter then takes that effect away. Using the declaration in a tender is optional (Article 30(3)), and even where it is used, Article 30(4)(d) requires it to remain ‘ancillary and non-decisive in the award of the contract’. No bidder can lose a contract because of its chip supply chain. Articles 30 to 32 therefore meet criteria one, two and four (the Commission can act on its own monitoring, decides itself, and targets chip supply), but provide no remedy, so criterion three is not met.

Article 16 shows that the drafters of the Chips Act 2.0 could have written a stricter rule. It lets the Commission recognise ‘strategic projects’, which become eligible for EU funding and faster permitting. Recognition depends on a contribution to ‘strengthening the Union’s technological sovereignty’, is reserved in principle to EU-established undertakings (Article 16(3) and (4)), and can be withdrawn if the criteria are no longer met (recital 59). Courts would review such assessments only for manifest error (Technische Universität München, C-269/90). Article 16 thus applies a sovereignty test that excludes by default and can be revoked, on the same legal basis as the rest of the Chips Act 2.0 (Article 114 and Article 173(3) TFEU). But it only decides who receives EU support; it has no effect on who may sell to EU public buyers.

Closing the gap

The gap can be closed without a new instrument or a new legal basis, by applying part of the Article 16 approach to Article 30. Two amendments would suffice. Article 30(3) would make the security of supply declaration a mandatory award criterion. Article 30(4)(d) would replace ‘ancillary and non-decisive’ with a cap: the criterion could count for no more than 15% of the total score, and would apply only to bidders whose chip supply chain includes a non-domestic undertaking. The capped criterion could then decide close contests without excluding any bidder.

The 15% cap is a policy choice rather than a legal threshold, but it is not arbitrary. It has to meet two limits. It must be high enough for the criterion to make a real difference: a weight too low ever to change the ranking of tenders would restate, in numbers, today’s rule that it may never be decisive. It must also stay low enough for price and quality to remain the main basis of the award. A weight of around 15% meets both limits: it can tip close contests while price and quality still decide most of them. It is also consistent with the Commission’s own practice. The Cloud and AI Development Act proposal, published on the same day as the Chips Act 2.0, caps a comparable ‘Union added value’ criterion in public procurement of cloud and AI services at 15 of 120 points (12.5%), a weight it still describes as ‘not decisive’. The Chips Act 2.0 itself accepts that security of supply may justify some extra cost, but not much: Article 31(3)(d) presumes that cost differences above 25% are disproportionate.

The cap also matters legally. In Michaniki (C-213/07), the Court of Justice examined a Greek rule that automatically barred from public works contracts any company linked to the owners or major shareholders of media companies. The Court accepted that Member States may add grounds for exclusion to protect equal treatment and transparency, but held the rule disproportionate because it excluded companies by category, through an irrebuttable presumption, without letting them show that the link posed no real risk in their case. The capped criterion avoids that flaw. No bidder is excluded. Each tender is scored on its own declared supply chain (Article 30(2)), checked against the verified national lists of domestic undertakings (Article 30(5) and (6)), and a bidder can improve its score by changing its sourcing. The Court has long accepted that award criteria may pursue public objectives other than price, provided they are linked to the subject matter of the contract, do not give the buyer unrestricted freedom of choice, are announced in advance and respect equal treatment (Concordia Bus, C-513/99). Article 30(4)(a) to (c) already writes those conditions into the Chips Act 2.0. An outright exclusion of bidders using non-domestic chips would, by contrast, would meet the same objection as the Greek rule in Michaniki.

Finally, a capped criterion stays within the internal-market legal basis of Article 114 TFEU. That provision covers measures that genuinely improve the functioning of the internal market, including by preventing obstacles that would arise from divergent national rules (Tobacco Advertising, C-376/98). The EU public procurement directives, which already regulate how award criteria may be used, were themselves adopted on Article 114 together with Articles 53(1) and 62 TFEU. Without a common rule, Member States pursuing ‘Buy European’ or security-of-supply policies would each set their own criteria and weightings, fragmenting the market for equipment containing chips. The capped criterion prevents that.

It also applies to every bidder according to the composition of its supply chain, whatever the bidder’s nationality, so its effect on trade with third countries is incidental. Under the Court’s centre-of-gravity test, a rule whose main purpose is to regulate trade with third countries belongs to the common commercial policy under Article 207 TFEU (Commission v Council, C-137/12). An exclusion triggered by a third country’s conduct would move in that direction; the capped criterion does not. The Net-Zero Industry Act (Regulation (EU) 2024/1735) confirms the point. Adopted on Article 114 alone, it already requires public buyers of net-zero technologies to limit the share of components coming from a single dominant third country, an origin-based rule that goes further than the criterion proposed here.

Relying on procurement does not reproduce the IPI’s problem. The IPI fails because of what triggers it, namely barriers faced by EU firms abroad. An amended Article 30 would be triggered by risks to the EU’s own chip supply, identified through the Commission’s monitoring, which is what a European Section 301 needs. It would also work through public purchasing, which Macron himself called ‘key’, while tariffs remain a matter for the EU’s general trade defence instruments. Table 1 summarises the result.

Table 1. The four criteria applied

Criterion IPI ACI Chips Act 2.0 As currently drafted As amended to close the gap 1. Own-initiative investigation Yes Yes Yes (Article 31 monitoring) Yes 2. Decision by the EU executive Yes (Commission, with committee) No (Council) Yes Yes 3. Remedy without consent or WTO ruling Yes Yes, after an offer to negotiate No remedy Yes (capped score penalty) 4. Aimed at semiconductor supply risks No (triggered by barriers abroad) In scope, not in practice Yes Yes

Whether the EU should want a capped criterion is a separate question. The case for it lies in the concentration of advanced chip production in Taiwan and in the non-market practices the Commission itself identifies. The main objection also comes from the Commission: its impact assessment (SWD(2026) 504) set aside a binding ‘trusted chips’ preference because it could hurt the competitiveness of the EU industries that buy chips. A 15% cap is designed to meet that objection. The capped criterion would also have one limit. Because suppliers controlled from GPA parties, including the United States, count as ‘domestic’, it would reach supply chains linked to non-parties such as China, but not the US extraterritorial measures Macron complained about. That limit follows from keeping the tool within the EU’s WTO commitments, and it leaves transatlantic pressure to the ACI.

Conclusion

The Chips Act 2.0 does not give the EU a ‘section 301 à l’européenne’ for semiconductors, but an amended Article 30 would. The IPI and the ACI cannot fill the gap: the IPI answers barriers abroad rather than risks at home, and the ACI’s Council-led design makes it a slow, case-by-case deterrent. As the co-legislators negotiate the proposal ahead of its planned adoption in 2027, they must decide whether the procurement chapter should only ask bidders about their chip supply chains or also let public buyers take the answers into account when awarding contracts.