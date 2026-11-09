A Toxic Relationship? Antidote v. Commission, and the Court’s Failure to Check the Commission’s Discretion in the Example of Pesticide Regulation

On 4 November 2026, the General Court (GC) handed down its judgment in the case Antidote Europe v. Commission,1 finding Antidote’s challenge of the Commission’s rejection of its Aarhus Regulation request for internal review of the glyphosate re-approval decision to be partially inadmissible and partially unfounded. This outcome follows a line of unsuccessful internal review request challenges, which reaffirms concerns relating to the effectiveness of the internal review procedure and consequently reinforces arguments on the EU’s violation of not just the Aarhus Convention, but also the access to justice rights under Article 47 CFR.

Background: The Aarhus Regulation’s Internal Review Request

Antidote Europe v. Commission concerned an annulment action based on Art. 263 TFEU of the Commission’s rejectionof Antidote’s request for internal review under Article 10 of the Aarhus Regulation (AR). The AR’s internal review procedure enables NGOs and members of the public (defined in Art. 2(1)(b) AR) to challenge administrative acts or omissions of Union institutions or bodies on the grounds of an argued violation of environmental law (Art. 10(1) AR). If such request for review is not manifestly unfounded or clearly unsubstantiated, it has to be considered by the relevant institution or body (Art. 10(2) AR), which has to re-evaluate and justify the compatibility of its adopted act with Union environmental law. The burden of proof rests on the applicants, who are required to ‘set out the factual elements or substantive legal arguments capable of giving rise to plausible, that is to say substantial, doubts as to the assessment made by the EU institution or body in the act in question’ (TestBioTech v. Commission, para. 69; ClientEarth v. Commission, para. 60). If their request for internal review is rejected, the requesting party can, in line with Art. 12 AR, start an action for annulment against the rejection, now meeting the requirements for standing under Art. 263 TFEU as the rejection decision is addressed to them.

The EU posits the internal review procedure and the subsequent ability for judicial review as a partial implementation of the Aarhus Convention (AC)’s access to justice obligations (see Regulation 2021/1767, Recital 2). It is thus intended to provide an effective access to justice avenue for members of the public which usually are precluded from starting annulment procedures under Art. 263 TFEU given the restrictive standing criteria of direct and individual concern, the latter as interpreted in Plaumann.

Antidote’s Challenge of the Commission’s Controversial Glyphosate Re-Approval

Antidote’s original request for internal review concerned the Commission’s re-approval decision of the substance glyphosate on the basis of the Pesticide Regulation (Regulation 1107/2009). After approving the substance for the first time in 2002, and re-approving it, after multiple temporary extensions, in 2017, the Commission re-approved it for a second time in 2023 until 2033, again after temporary extensions. Glyphosate, and the Commission’s continued re-approval of the substance, is controversial, given the concerns relating to glyphosate’s potential carcinogenic (i.e. cancer-inducing) effects. This concern was brought forward prominently by the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2015. Consequently, a 2017 European Citizen’s Initiative (ECI), ‘Stop Glyphosate’, asked the Commission to ‘propose to Member States a ban on glyphosate, to reform the pesticide approval procedure, and to set EU-wide mandatory reduction targets for pesticide use’. While the Commission recognised the concerns raised by the ECI, it rejected a ban on glyphosate, citing the lack of scientific evidence on glyphosate’s carcinogenicity. Instead of the IARC’s assessment, the Commission relied, in its response to the ECI, as well as in its glyphosate re-approval decisions, on studies by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) which reject the need for a classification of carcinogenicity.

Antidote challenged the re-approval decision on three core grounds. Next to the argued violation of the principle of environmental protection under Art. 37 CFR, the main arguments related to the incompatibility with the Pesticide Regulation, and violation of the precautionary principle. First, on the incompatibility with the Pesticide Regulation, Antidote’s pleas related to the fact that the re-approval request relied on results from animal testing when determining possible carcinogenic effects of glyphosate. However, the Pesticide Regulation urges the development of non-animal testing methods (Recitals 11 and 40). Additionally, it demands that producers, when relying on animal testing data during approval applications, must include ‘a justification of the steps taken to avoid animal testing and duplication of tests and studies on vertebrate animals’ in their application dossier (Art. 8(1)(d)). The same is true for applications for plant protection product authorisations (Art. 33(3)(c)). Second, Antidote argued that the re-approval of glyphosate violated the precautionary principle set out under Art. 191 TFEU as well as in the Pesticide Regulation itself (see Recital 8, Art. 1(4); confirmed in PAN Europe v. Commission, para. 49), given the known and serious health risks of the majority of proposed uses of glyphosate. Antidote hereby relied on the IARC’s assessment that glyphosate is ‘probably carcinogenic to humans’.

Besides Antidote, PAN Europe and five other environmental NGOs also challenged the Commission’s glyphosate re-approval via a separate internal review request. They challenged particularly the reliance on EFSA’s and ECHA’s assessments which are contrary to the IARC’s a classification of glyphosate as carcinogenic. However, Antidote’s internal review request, just as the related one by the other NGOs, was rejected by the Commission in June 2024, which considered the challenges to be unfounded.

The Failure of Antidote’s Annulment Action on Familiar Grounds

Following the Commission’s rejection of its request, Antidote brought an annulment action against the Commission’s decision to the General Court. Primarily, Antidote’s judicial challenge was based on the ground that the Commission had failed to conduct a genuine internal review by failing to engage with the points brought forward by Antidote. This, as Antidote argues, amounts to a failure to state reasons under Art. 296 TFEU, and thus the unlawfulness of the rejection of the request for internal review. Substantively, Antidote maintains that the underlying re-approval decision violates the precautionary principle and Articles 8(1)(d) and 33(3)(c) of the Pesticide Regulation (Antidote, para. 22).

The GC had recently upheld a number of challenges to rejected internal review requests relating to the extension of the approval of various pesticides (e.g.: PAN Europe v. Commission (concerning cypermethrin), PAN Europe v. Commission(concerning dimoxystrobin), Pollinis France v. Commission (concerning boscalid), and Aurelia Stiftung v. Commission(concerning glyphosate). Hereby, the GC found the Commission to not have sufficiently justified why substantive and procedural criteria for extensions were fulfilled. Nevertheless, the practical effects of the GC’s judgments were limited, as most of the actual re-approval decisions had already been taken in the meantime. While these challenges concerned specific requirements relating to the more exceptional extension procedure and had little material impact, their success nevertheless sparked hope for the effectiveness of the internal review procedure, especially as the GC also gave weight to substantive considerations relating to human health and environmental protection (as discussed by Hasler and Morvillo).

However, these hopes were quickly squashed by the GC’s rejection of Antidote’s annulment action. Regrettably, in its judgment, the GC follows its prior jurisprudence as also upheld in TestBioTech and ClientEarth, confirming the extremely restrictive evidentiary requirements and limited scope of review in annulment actions of internal review rejections. Accordingly, such annulment actions can only concern the Commission decision rejecting the request for internal review and not the underlying act (ClientEarth, para. 49), and the judicial challenge ‘cannot be based on new grounds or evidence which did not appear in that request’ (Antidote, para 27; TestBioTech, para. 39). In Antidote, the GC furthermore clarified that parties can raise legal arguments challenging the merits of the rejection decision only in so far as they do not ‘alter the subject-matter of the proceedings initiated by that request’ (para. 30) and expand upon arguments put forward in the internal review request only if they are ‘sufficiently closely linked to the pleas or grounds of complaint initially set out’ (para. 31). Thus, the GC reaffirmed that only arguments as well as any sources or evidence already relied upon in the original request for internal review are admissible in a subsequent annulment action, as this otherwise would negate the practical value of the internal review procedure (para. 27) and, as the ECJ confirmed, could be seen as a de facto circumvention of the standing requirements under Art. 263 TFEU (TestBioTech, para 39).

The Paradoxical Approach to the Scope of Review of Internal Review Decisions

As in previous similar cases, this approach to the scope of review of internal review decision leads to a paradoxical outcome, illustrated by the treatment of Antidote’s pleas on the precautionary principle:

In relation to Antidote’s arguments on the likely carcinogenicity of glyphosate in its original internal review request, the Commission determined this to be unfounded as Antidote relied only on the IARC’s classification. The Commission’s reply highlighted again that other authorities, namely ECHA and EFSA, had rejected such a finding of carcinogenicity (see annex, para. 42). In the subsequent annulment action, Antidote then attempted to provide additional scientific evidence on this matter. However, as this new evidence was not already included in the original request for internal review, the GC upheld the Commission’s request to consider it inadmissible (Antidote, para. 53). Then, as Antidote’s original arguments on glyphosate’s carcinogenicity were, according to the GC, ‘extremely brief and did not cite any studies capable of supporting them’ beyond the IARC’s classification, the GC held that ‘the Commission cannot validly be criticised for failing to respond in greater detail to those arguments in the contested decision’ (para. 62). What is more, both the GC and the Commission acknowledge that ‘the IARC study originates from a world-renowned scientific authority’, but the GC does not consider this to, in itself, ‘render the Commission’s explanations regarding the conclusions of the carcinogenicity assessment in the contested decision implausible’ (para. 68). This leads the GC to reject Antidote’s plea on the Commission’s failure to demonstrate the safety of glyphosate as unfounded, stating that ‘as they are not sufficiently specific or substantiated, the arguments and evidence put forward by the applicant are not sufficient to render the Commission’s explanations regarding the carcinogenicity of glyphosate in the contested decision implausible’ (para. 71).

Thus, to summarize, Antidote brought what it considered the strongest evidence for the likely carcinogenicity of glyphosate – the assessment of the WHO’s own Cancer Research Agency. Such evidence, one would expect, would be sufficient to raise the required ‘plausible doubts’ as to the Commission’s decision. However, instead of engaging with the evidence, it was sufficient for the Commission to show that other studies with different results were relied upon. And the GC prevented the submission of additional evidence further supporting Antidote’s original point while also failing to engage in any substantive review of the appropriateness of the Commission’s reliance on other studies. This leaves the Commission’s exercise of discretion nearly unchecked.

Such a totally hands-off approach seems to be a departure of the Court’s own jurisprudence on the standard of review of discretionary administrative acts of Union institutions. While the Court repeatedly recognised the very broad discretion that Union institutions, and specifically the Commission has in relation to policy decisions and specifically those that require technical or scientific assessments, it confirmed again and again that such discretion is not unlimited (see e.g. Pfizer, paras. 171-173; Tetra Laval, para. 39; Schräder, para. 61; Bilbaína, paras. 24, 39). On the contrary, the Court is not just allowed, but sometimes even obligated to also assess the appropriateness of a contested act, including the Commission’s reliance on, and interpretation of, relevant scientific and technical evidence, in order to meet its duty to conduct a careful and impartial review of the relevant (factual) aspects of a situation (see Pfizer, para. 171, as argued also by Leonelli and Morvillo and Weimer). Relying on this jurisprudence, the GC reaffirmed in TestBioTech that the judiciary should determine the accuracy, reliability and completeness of evidence used, and whether that evidence reasonably leads to the contested act or decision (paras. 79-80). The GC highlighted the fact that members of the public only have restricted access to relevant information (para. 84) which means that the Commission ‘is required to examine all relevant information of its own motion’ whenever the evidence in a request for internal review raises serious doubt as to the legality of underlying contested act or decision (para. 85).

Following from the above, it seems that, regardless of when applicants submit available scientific evidence, the Court should be able to consider such evidence at any stage of the procedure if it would be relevant for the Court’s assessment of whether the evidence that the Commission relied upon was accurate, reliable, and complete, and could have reasonably led to the contested act. Even more, should not the fact that the Commission not only apparently failed to engage with available and relevant scientific sources but also now demands those sources to be excluded from judicial review, lead the Court to seriously question whether the Commission had actually considered all relevant evidence in their decision-making? And should such a suspicion not lead the Court to conduct a more thorough judicial review also of the substantive basis of both the decision as well as the underlying act, to determine whether the Commission, in light of all available evidence, could have reasonably come to take the decision it eventually took, and in that way appropriately exercised its discretion?

Instead, the Courts repeatedly fail to actually apply their own case law. In this way, Antidote v. Commission, as already TestBioTech and ClientEarth, places a nearly impossible burden of proof on members of the public and civil society in relation to internal review requests, and removes any obligation of the Commission to actually engage with the scientific state of play at any point in its decision-making. It practically gives the Commission a free pass to pick and choose those scientific sources that align with its policy objectives. In this way, the Court disregards its central function as a checks and balances organ to specifically in relation to the Commission, which is already subjected to only very limited democratic control mechanisms.

Conclusion

Antidote v. Commission, just like other recent unsuccessful internal review request challenges such as GLAN and CAN-Europe v Commission (see discussion here), squashes any hope that might have arisen from the successful pesticide extension challenges, again confirming that the practical value of the Aarhus Regulation’s internal review procedure is negligible. It illustrates clearly that the internal review procedure seems to not actually be meant to provide an effective avenue to challenge the substance of EU acts, but rather, by providing the illusion thereof, distract from the systemic flaws relating to judicial review of EU action. This is not only a problem in light of the EU’s binding access to justice obligations stemming from the Aarhus Convention, but, more importantly, also in light of the access to justice right under Article 47 of the Charter. As such, it ridicules the EU’s oh-so-complete system of legal remedies.