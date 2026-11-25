Although the proposal for the EU Quantum Act has yet to be published, doubts have already emerged as to whether it will deliver on everything it promises. In this respect, according to the Commission’s 2026 work programme, the indicative legal basis for the Act consists of Articles 173, 180, and 184 of the TFEU. Article 173(3) TFEU permits the Union to adopt specific measures in support of action taken by the Member States to achieve industrial policy objectives but expressly excludes harmonisation of national laws and regulations.

This creates a potential limitation. While the Act could support and structure cooperation between national quantum policies, it would not, on that legal basis alone, provide for harmonising Member States’ regulatory frameworks. If the final text were instead to approximate national rules to address barriers to the internal market, Article 114 TFEU could become relevant. The distinction matters because the Act’s ambition to build a more integrated European quantum industry may require more than coordination.

To address fragmentation, common standards and obligations could potentially be necessary. The question, therefore, is where the Commission will draw the line between EU-level coordination and support, on the one hand, and ensuring the functioning of the internal market, on the other. This post argues that, while Articles 173, 180 and 184 TFEU provide a suitable basis for coordinating research and industrial development, the Quantum Act should also rely on Article 114 TFEU to more extensively cover supply chain governance.

From Declaration to Regulation

The Quantum Act follows a sequence of progressively concrete EU initiatives. The Declaration on Quantum Technologies, launched in December 2023, aligned Member States around voluntary commitments to develop a “quantum valley” in the EU. The Competitiveness Compass, presented in January 2025, situated innovation, competitiveness, and economic security within a broader strategic framework. The Quantum Europe Strategy, adopted in July 2025, then established more concrete goals covering research and innovation, infrastructure, industrialisation, space and dual-use technologies, and skills.

The Commission intends the Act to serve as the principal instrument for implementing the Strategy. It would also constitute the EU’s first horizontal legislative measure dedicated specifically to quantum technologies. Although the proposal was initially expected to be published in Q2 2026, it remains in preparation as of mid-November 2026. The One Europe, One Market roadmap has since set Q3 2027 as the target for reaching an institutional agreement.

Rather than establishing a comprehensive framework governing the deployment of quantum technologies, the Act is expected, according to the call for evidence, to address challenges in their development. The call identifies three potential policy objectives: (I) strengthening research and innovation, (II) scaling industrial capacity, and (III) reinforcing supply chain resilience and governance. I will discuss each pillar in turn and examine how they can be achieved on the basis of the proposed Treaty provisions.

Pillar I: Fragmented research and innovation

Member States have developed quantum capabilities through national and regional programmes. These investments build expertise, but fragmented priorities and potentially duplicated efforts may limit opportunities for cross-border research and industrial synergies.

One way of addressing this challenge has been to integrate quantum technologies into the activities of the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC). This approach has been formalised through Regulation (EU) 2026/150, which amended its founding regulation to introduce a dedicated quantum technologies pillar. It expanded the EuroHPC’s mandate beyond quantum computing to encompass quantum communication, sensing and metrology, as well as research and innovation, industrialisation, skills, infrastructure, and enabling technologies across the quantum ecosystem (see Article 1(3)(j)).

Nevertheless, in their responses to the call for evidence on the Quantum Act, some industry stakeholders, including the European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC), advocated for the creation of a separate EuroQuantum Joint Undertaking. They argue that the quantum sector constitutes a distinct strategic domain and thus needs tailored and coherent industrial coordination.

Article 187 TFEU empowers the Union to establish joint undertakings or other structures for the efficient implementation of its research and development programmes. Establishing a dedicated EuroQuantum Joint Undertaking, however, would require substantial institutional arrangements and risk overlapping with the competencies of the existing EuroHPC framework. In light of the recent expansion of EuroHPC’s mandate, it is reasonable to assume that Quantum Act can be effective without creating a separate structure.

The indicative legal bases for the Quantum Act include Articles 180 and 184 TFEU, which support the coordination of Member States’ research and innovation efforts. Article 180 enables the Union to undertake activities in this field that complement those of the Member States, while Article 184 allows for the establishment of supplementary research programmes involving only participating countries. These Treaty foundations therefore provide mechanisms for strengthening cross-border cooperation and aligning national efforts, thereby contributing to the Act’s objective of advancing shared European capabilities in quantum technologies.

Pillar II: Industrial capacity and investment

The second pillar addresses what the Commission describes as a “European paradox”. It refers to the persistent difficulty of translating robust scientific capabilities into commercially viable products and successful companies. The EU has considerable strengths in quantum science and talent, reflected in in world-leading research and Nobel Prizes, yet continues to lag behind the United States and China in terms of industrial capacity.

One particularly significant challenge is access to private capital. According to the Quantum Europe Strategy, European quantum companies attract approximately 5% of global private investment in quantum technologies, compared with more than 50% for their US counterparts. This funding gap is most pronounced in the later stages of development, leaving promising European companies vulnerable to acquisition by foreign investors or relocation.

The Commission’s call for evidence envisages introducing Strategic Projects in quantum research and production, with the aim of enabling combined EU and national financing. Such a mechanism would fall within the scope of Article 173 TFEU, which allows the Union to adopt specific measures in support of Member States’ efforts to strengthen industrial competitiveness. On this basis, the Act could establish a framework for identifying projects of strategic importance, thereby facilitating access to existing EU and national funding.

The Act should specify the criteria for designating such projects and the resulting legal effects. In this regard, it could draw on the European Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), which introduced the concept of Strategic Projects and established a corresponding framework (see Section 2 of the CRMA). The findings of the European Court of Auditors on the CRMA suggest that designating a project as strategic does not, in itself, guarantee its successful implementation, since challenges related to financing and development may persist.

Nevertheless, designation as a strategic project would not confer an automatic right to public financing, as the Act cannot create exemptions from the EU state aid rules laid down in Articles 107-109 TFEU. Any financial support would thus remain subject to the applicable conditions, including the Commission’s Framework for state aid for research, development, and innovation.

The Quantum Act’s contribution would lie primarily in facilitating access to funding opportunities by providing common criteria for identifying strategic projects and helping projects navigate existing support mechanisms. To that end, Article 173(3) TFEU would provide an appropriate legal basis for addressing the industrial capacity gap within EU powers.

Pillar III: Supply chain resilience and governance

Pillar III responds to growing concerns about dependence on non-EU suppliers of critical inputs. The Quantum Europe Strategy highlighted the need for Union-wide assessments of vulnerabilities across the quantum supply chain, with the objective of eradicating bottlenecks. Moreover, technology leakage and risks associated with foreign investment are also identified as areas requiring greater attention.

To tackle these challenges, QuIC’s response to the call for evidence proposes the establishment of a Critical Technology Board, tasked with coordinating EU-level supply chain monitoring and governance for strategically relevant emerging technologies. It could presumably be modelled on the European Semiconductor Board created under the Chips Act (see Chapter V, Section 1). The Quantum Act proposal should clarify which risks are subject to assessment, which authorities are responsible for sharing information, and the assessments inform subsequent action.

The legal basis for supply chain measures remains a central question. In particular, it is uncertain whether the Act will seek to only coordinate national policies on quantum supply chains or establish a common regulatory framework governing them. The former could fall within Article 173 TFEU, which allows the Union to supplement Member States’ efforts in that area but expressly excludes the harmonisation of national laws. If the Act instead intends to approximate national rules on quantum supply chain monitoring, Article 114 TFEU could become relevant.

The Chips Act shows a relevant precedent, as it relies on both Articles 173 and 114 TFEU as legal basis for its measures, including supply chain monitoring. It imposes binding obligations on the Commission and Member States to oversee the semiconductor supply chain (see Chapter IV of the Chips Act). While the provision of information by private actors is generally voluntary (see Article 20 of the Chips Act), undertakings are required to submit information upon request in the event of a crisis (see Article 25 of the Chips Act).

The establishment of an EU-level quantum supply chain monitoring mechanism does not necessarily require Article 114 TFEU. Instead, the choice of legal basis depends on the nature and scope of the envisaged measures. If the Quantum Act were to merely coordinate relevant national efforts, Article 173 TFEU could provide an appropriate basis, provided that the measures do not harmonise national laws. The call for evidence’s content points towards this approach by proposing EU-level monitoring and joint risk assessments, implemented through cooperation with Member States and coordination with existing FDI screening and export control mechanisms.

However, Article 114 TFEU could become relevant if the Act seeks to approximate divergent national rules on supply chain monitoring to prevent fragmentation of the internal market. This could include introducing binding requirements on, for example, supply chain risk management or corporate information disclosure. Given the known strategic importance of securing quantum supply chains, the need for a common regulatory approach warrants further consideration.

Between coordination and harmonisation

The question is therefore not simply whether the Quantum Act should coordinate or harmonise, but under what circumstances both approaches can be pursued together. Although Article 173(3) TFEU expressly excludes the harmonisation of national laws, this does not prevent the EU legislator from combining it with a separate harmonisation legal basis.

Pursuant to the case law of the CJEU (see Opinion 1/19, paras 284-288), where a measure pursues several objectives or has distinct components, the choice of legal basis must reflect its predominant purpose and content. If the measure contains distinct but complementary elements, multiple legal bases may be used, provided that their respective procedures are compatible. The Chips Act utilises this possibility by relying on both Articles 173 and 114 TFEU.

Such a combination could be relevant for the Quantum Act. Article 173 TFEU could support coordination of Member States’ industrial policies, research, and investment, while Article 114 TFEU could provide the basis for harmonising national rules on supply chain monitoring to prevent obstacles to the functioning of the internal market. This would allow the Act to address supply chain vulnerabilities through common obligations where necessary.

The Quantum Act also reflects an observed shift in EU industrial policy, in which economic security and technological sovereignty are positioned alongside traditional concerns about market efficiency. The Commission’s Communication on Strengthening EU economic security of December 2025 called for a more proactive use of the EU’s economic toolbox and recognised that reducing strategic dependencies may involve trade-offs. In some cases, the Union might have to accept economic costs in exchange for greater security.

For strategic technologies, including quantum, EU policy increasingly aims not only to ensure the functioning of the internal market smoothly but also to build industrial capacity. The Commission has recognised demand aggregation, strategic manufacturing, and measures to limit the relocation of strategic capabilities as instruments for reducing dependencies. Whether these objectives are pursued through coordination or harmonisation is a legal as well as a political choice.

The recent amendment to the EuroHPC regulation is a concrete example of coordination. Its quantum technologies pillar encourages research and innovation, as well as the transition from research to industrial deployment. It also enables Member States to channel national funds into quantum infrastructure through the Joint Undertaking. This solution combines EU-level governance with national investment without harmonising rules that affect the quantum market.

Another initiative that can affect quantum technologies is the Chips Act 2.0, whose proposal contains measures supporting the development of quantum semiconductors. Moreover, the projected European Innovation Act may also apply to the quantum sector, with measures addressing commercialisation, public procurement, intellectual property and access to financing. This illustrates how quantum is increasingly being integrated into horizontal instruments.

The Commission has described the Quantum Act as complementary to existing instruments. This raises the question of what the scope of the Act should be. If quantum policy continues to be pursued mainly through horizontal instruments, a separate legislation risks producing duplicated frameworks. Therefore, its added value should lie in addressing the quantum-specific aspects of the challenges such as coordination between Member States, the industrialisation of hardware, and security risks in supply chains, which the horizontal instruments do not adequately resolve.

Moreover, the Act raises a broader question about the form of EU industrial policy. Because Article 173(3) TFEU excludes the harmonisation of national laws, the Union remains constrained in its ability to act as a traditional supranational regulator. Scholarship has characterised the resulting approach as a “hybrid industrial policy”, combining EU-level instruments and funding with substantial Member State financing.

Nonetheless, reliance on national financial support risks an uneven distribution of industrial benefits, as Member States with greater fiscal capacity may be able to support their companies more extensively than smaller economies. If the Quantum Act focuses mainly on coordinating national investment, it would thus need to consider how to avoid reinforcing existing disparities and leaving smaller national ecosystems behind. Consequently, while coordination can align national priorities, it may not be sufficient to overcome fragmentation in industrial capabilities.

Concluding remarks

The Commission’s preparatory materials indicate that Articles 173, 180, and 184 TFEU are the intended legal bases for the Quantum Act, although this remains subject to the final proposal. These provisions offer a foundation for addressing the three structural challenges identified in the call for evidence, namely fragmented research and innovation, insufficient industrial capacity and investment, and supply chain resilience and governance.

The proposed reliance on coordination is, in principle, a sensible approach. The recent expansion of EuroHPC demonstrates how the Union can align national priorities and investment without creating additional institutional structures. Similarly, the designation of Strategic Projects could facilitate access to existing funding mechanisms. However, coordination alone may not be sufficient to achieve the broader ambition of building an integrated European quantum industry.

Article 173(3) TFEU expressly excludes the harmonisation of national laws and regulations. Consequently, while it allows the Union to support industrial development and coordinate national policies, it cannot address divergent national rules that may create barriers to the internal market. This limitation is particularly relevant to supply chain governance, where EU-level monitoring arrangements may need to be accompanied by binding obligations.

However, nothing precludes combining Article 173 with a harmonisation legal basis. The Chips Act illustrates that industrial policy and internal market objectives can be pursued together through a combination of Articles 173 and 114 TFEU. A similar approach could be appropriate for the Quantum Act, with Article 114 providing a legal basis for targeted harmonisation where different national requirements risk fragmenting the internal market.

The Act should therefore combine coordination with harmonisation where necessary, rather than treating the former as an exclusive approach. Coordination remains suitable for research and industrial development cooperation, whereas common rules may be needed to address regulatory fragmentation, particularly in supply chain governance. At the same time, the Act should avoid duplicating existing horizontal instruments and ensure that reliance on national investment does not unduly widen existing disparities between Member States with different financial capacities.

Ultimately, the Quantum Act will test whether the Union can move beyond aligning national industrial strategies towards addressing the structural barriers that prevent the emergence of a stronger European quantum industry. The “law of the horse” analogy offers a useful caution here, since creating a dedicated legal framework for a particular technology does not necessarily resolve the broader legal fragmentation affecting its development and commercialisation.

We have to wait for the publication of the proposal to see whether, and how, the Commission intends to strike this balance.