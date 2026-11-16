Defending the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) people is traditionally situated in the framework of human rights. Trans rights have been well-protected under the European Convention on Human Rights (Convention): for over twenty years, legal gender recognition (LGR) has been a consistent part of Article 8 of the Convention, which guarantees the right to respect for private life, and the non-discrimination jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has also offered some protection in select areas. However, the situation in Hungary demonstrates the limitations and failures of the human rights approach.

In May 2020, the Hungarian Parliament banned LGR for trans people. Section 33 of an omnibus bill amended the Registry Procedure Act to replace ‘sex’ in the birth registry with ‘sex at birth’. ‘Sex at birth’ is defined by reference to primary sex characteristics and chromosomes, and once recorded, it cannot be changed. In 2021, the Constitutional Court quashed the provision that mandated the ban’s application to pending procedures. In 2023, however, it upheld the constitutionality of Section 33. In 2025, the 15th Amendment to the Fundamental Law further entrenched the binary understanding of sexes and the prohibition on LGR.

Non-Hungarian citizens lawfully living in the country – including refugees – never had access to LGR. In June 2018, the Constitutional Court of Hungary found that there was an unconstitutional omission because Hungarian law failed to provide for LGR and related name change for non-citizen trans residents, and it instructed Parliament to enact the missing legislation by 31 December 2018. Parliament has not yet complied, and since Section 33, LGR has been unavailable to Hungarian citizens as well. In the same case, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) also found a violation of Article 8 of the Convention (Rana v. Hungary, June 2020), which Hungary has not implemented either.

I. Introducing a New Argument: Article 16 of the GDPR

V.P. (the plaintiff in Deldits) – just like the applicant in Rana – was granted refugee status in Hungary based on a well-founded fear of persecution because of his gender identity in his home country. Although the Hungarian authorities recognised that, as a trans man, he could not safely live in Iran, they recorded his gender and name in the asylum registry based on his Iranian documents. Compared with Rana, his situation looked more precarious: he sought LGR shortly after Section 33, when LGR was inaccessible for everyone regardless of nationality. The immigration authority rejected his request largely because he lacked supporting medical evidence that his gender had indeed changed. He had not undergone gender reaffirming surgery, and that alone was treated as a sufficient ground for refusal. It is important to note that even when a procedure for LGR existed in Hungary, surgical intervention (or any gender reaffirming treatment) was not a formal precondition.

When designing the litigation strategy in Deldits, we reflected on our experiences with Rana. Although we had important victories in the case both domestically and at the European level, neither the Constitutional Court nor the European Court of Human Rights offered an enforceable remedy capable of triggering systemic legal change. The individual situation of Rana did not improve; although he received the just satisfaction that the ECtHR awarded him, no further general or individual measures were taken. By contrast, even the former, authoritarian Hungarian state authorities implemented – with a few exceptions – the judgments of the CJEU. For the litigation team, this fact increased the importance of using all EU law options. However, EU law, and the case-law of the CJEU, did not present immediate routes to restore or – in V.P.’s case – introduce access to LGR. Non-discrimination arguments could work only in specific contexts (e.g. difference in treatment between men and women or in employment settings) and the Mirin judgment on freedom of movement was not yet available.

References to the GDPR in the context of LGR predate the Deldits litigation; the regulation served both sides well. In 2018, before the ban, the ministry that had provided expert opinions validating the medical diagnosis of LGR applicants withdrew from the procedure, claiming that the GDPR left it without a legal basis to process sensitive medical data. The ministry’s reluctance to issue expert opinions led to the suspension of LGR procedures – a suspension repeatedly found to violate the Convention (see R.K. v. Hungary and E.G. and Others v. Hungary).

After the adoption of Section 33, a trans woman complained to the Hungarian data protection authority (National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, NADPFI) that the absence of LGR forces her to disclose sensitive personal data (medical data, data on her sexual life and sexual orientation) daily as her lived gender identity and social reality do not match her official documents. She inquired whether the lack of a procedure for changing the gender marker and name violates the right to rectification (GDPR, Article 16) read together with the principle of data accuracy [GDPR, Article 5 (1) d)]. The NADPFI took a narrow view: it held that Article 16 requires making LGR available for at least those who had undergone gender-affirming surgery. This approach unequivocally runs counter to European human rights standards; the ECtHR has consistently held that requiring irreversible medical interventions (e.g.sterilization) for LGR violates the right to respect for private life (A.P., Garçon and Nicot v. France and X. and Y. v. Romania). In spite of the limitation of the NADPFI position, the GDPR offered a data-centric, operational route to compel the state to reintroduce LGR when the human rights remedies remained unimplemented.

II. A Bittersweet Victory

V.P. submitted a petition for judicial review against the immigration authority’s rejection, requesting the Budapest High Court (BHC) to refer the matter to the CJEU for a preliminary ruling. VP invoked Article 16 of the GDPR, and the BHC adopted his proposed questions on that provision. He also relied on the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU and specifically addressed the right to a name change corresponding to legally recognised gender. His petition included a question on supporting evidence, intentionally omitting the mention of surgical interventions. The BHC judge did not limit the questions to the asylum registry; he indisputably had Section 33 in mind when formulating the questions to the CJEU. The Hungarian state itself acknowledged this broader reading in its 2024 Action Plan submitted to the Committee of Ministers regarding the execution of the Rana case. The broad scope of the preliminary reference gained even greater practical relevance when, shortly after turning to the CJEU, VP received his Hungarian citizenship, making the legal framework created by Section 33 directly applicable to his situation.

The CJEU judgment in Deldits was an uncompromising victory for VP and the trans community in Hungary. Scholars and practitioners have widely praised the ruling for moving beyond medicalisation, or for confirming the relevance of ECHR standards in the context of the GDPR. For Háttér Society – representing over 90 trans people wishing to have their gender legally recognised – three key takeaways stand out from the judgment of the CJEU. First, the accuracy of data must be assessed in light of the purpose for which the data was collected. Where the purpose is personal identification, individual’s lived gender identity is relevant and not their ‘sex at birth’. (par. 32) Second, Member States cannot rely on the absence of a domestic procedure for LGR to limit or deny the right to rectification. (par. 37) Third, relevant and sufficient evidence may be reasonably expected from the affected individual to establish the inaccuracy of data, but gender-affirming surgery cannot be required. (par. 50).

Despite being celebrated as a landmark judgment for trans rights across Europe, Deldits brought little immediate remedy to VP or the broader domestic trans community. While the immigration authority updated VP’s gender marker in the asylum registry – enabling him to receive a new ID card via an ex officio notification to the Personal Data and Address Registry (PDAR) – the victory proved short-lived. As VP became a Hungarian citizen during proceedings, a birth registry entry was made for him. He subsequently requested to change his information in that registration as well. The Budapest-Capital Government Office, however, instructed the local government office to invalidate his new ID card arguing that the birth registry, which under Section 33 records ‘sex at birth’, is the primary register from which the PDAR’s data derive. As a result, the case returned to square one: the ‘sex at birth’ cannot be changed, and we are back in court.

III. A powerful precedent waiting for its moment in Hungary

The significance of Deldits ultimately lies in its transformative potential – a potential that cannot be fully realised without the good faith cooperation of the state. To be sure, the judgment does not repeal Section 33, nor does it explicitly compel Hungary to establish a comprehensive LGR procedure. What the ruling does establish, however, is that if one’s gender is recorded with the purpose of personal identification, then it is deemed inaccurate under the GDPR when it no longer reflects the person’s lived gender identity. Crucially, this holding is not confined to asylum registries – contrary to the narrow interpretation favoured by Hungarian authorities.

Deldits also applies to the Hungarian birth registry, because identity documents and secondary databases derive their data directly from it. Section 33 treats ‘sex at birth’ as an immutable biological fact. In contrast, Deldits demands that data accuracy be evaluated contextually and in light of the database’s specific function. This directly undermines the premise that a static, historical designation of sex can serve as accurate identification throughout an individual’s life, ignoring their social reality and lived gender. Exercising the right to rectification would simply require Hungarian authorities to update information already maintained on official documents – which list ‘sex’, not ‘sex at birth’. Unfortunately, domestic authorities and courts have yet to embrace this interpretation.