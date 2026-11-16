In recent years, there has been growing interest – both among academic researchers and legal practitioners – in the potential of data protection law, especially the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), to impact and reshape the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) persons in Europe. In two judgments from 2025 (Mousse and Deldits, see ELB post here), the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) invoked GDPR to expand (perhaps in unexpected and unanticipated ways) the rights which LGBTIQ people, particularly trans and non-binary individuals, enjoy under Union law.

In Mousse, the CJEU held that the principle of data minimisation prevented a national train operator from forcing online ticket purchasers to select a gendered honorific (e.g. ‘Monsieur’ or ‘Madame’). Similarly, in Deldits, the right to rectification required immigration authorities to record the lived sex of an individual (rather than their sex assigned at birth) in a national asylum register. The decisions in Mousse and Deldits stand alongside a growing body of national litigation, arguing that public bodies and private entities must amend existing practices to better respect the privacy and data protection rights of LGBTIQ populations (e.g. see the posts from Castro, Deshoulières and Nouwens in this blog symposium).

For those who advocate on behalf of LGBTIQ communities, the CJEU jurisprudence and domestic case law represent an important new frontier in protecting sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC). Yet, as legal researchers, whose work stretches across gender, identity, and the digital space, we are equally aware of the relative dearth of scholarship and policy consideration of the relationship between data protection and LGBTIQ rights. While, in recent years, an impressive body of literature has emerged on the requirements and implications of the GDPR, there has been less consideration of SOGIESC in this field (cf. see e.g. here, here, here, here, and here).

I. Exploring the Intersections of Data Protection and LGBTIQ Rights across Disciplines

Against that background, in December 2025, we organised a one-day workshop in Brussels entitled: The General Data Protection Regulation and the Rights of LGBTIQ People in Europe. The workshop brought together practising lawyers, legal academics, civil society and policymakers, with the aim of encouraging greater discussion and knowledge about the intersections of the GDPR and SOGIESC. The workshop, and a subsequent side event at the Computers, Privacy and Data Protection (CPDP) Conference 2026, was funded through UK Research and Innovation Grant No. MR/W011654/1.

Among the participants, we included those with an expertise on LGBTIQ rights (but who may have had less knowledge of the GDPR), as well as those who are experts on data protection (but who may not previously have reflected on the GDPR’s implications for LGBTIQ people). By gathering together those with a broad range of skills, knowledge and experiences, we sought to increase collective understanding about data protection frameworks in the EU; better appreciate the ways that these frameworks intersect with SOGIESC; and begin to identify what resources or tools are necessary to substantively realise the rights of LGBTIQ people under EU data protection rules.

During the workshop, participants agreed on the utility of making available expert, yet accessible, online resources, which can create an entry point for different stakeholders seeking to better understand the actual (and potential) impact of the GDPR on issues relating to SOGIESC. Drawing upon the collective knowledge generated and shared during the workshop, this blog carnival offers seven perspectives on the diverse ways that data protection can (or might) enhance the rights of LGBTIQ people in the EU. The aims of the blog carnival are to: (a) serve as an accessible introduction to a topic of growing legal importance; (b) begin to map the various intersections of data protection, particularly the GDPR, and LGBTIQ rights; and (c) start to identify areas of contestation or uncertainty, in the hope of inspiring further research, civil society advocacy and legal reform.

II. Blog Symposium

The blog symposium begins with two interventions from legal experts, both of whom were instrumental in directing the litigation in Mousse and Deldits.

In Post 1 – The General Data Protection Regulation and Free Movement: Towards a European Non-Binary Civil Status – Etienne Deshoulières, who argued the Mousse case before the CJEU, begins from the premise that the GDPR effects a paradigm shift in the law of civil status. Whereas the State was previously often treated as the “master of data” relating to individuals, the GDPR proceeds from a different premise: individuals are rights-holders in relation to their personal data, and the State may process that data only in compliance with the principles and rights laid down by EU law. This “register revolution” is reinforced by a parallel movement towards the recognition, by all Member States, of civil-status situations obtained in another Member State. A marriage, change of first name or a change of gender obtained in one Member State must be recognised in all EU jurisdictions. Post 1 suggests that EU law may now require the recognition of legal situations that are unknown in certain national legal systems, particularly the recognition of non-binary gender identities, whether one relies on the GDPR principles of minimisation and accuracy, or on the free movement of Union citizens.

Post 2, An unorthodox use of the GDPR: defending the right to legal gender recognition, is authored by Eszter Polgári – Director of the Legal Programme at the Háttér Society, which represented the claimant in Deldits. Polgári tells the story of VP, a trans refugee whose gender identity was recognised for asylum protection in Hungary but denied on official documents. VP pursued a novel strategy: the GDPR’s right to rectification. In Deldits, the CJEU held that gender data processed for identification is inaccurate if it ignores lived gender identity, that missing domestic procedures do not justify denying rectification, and that the proof required to change a gender marker must be aligned with standards set out by the European Court of Human Rights. Post 2 charts the experience of leading the Deldits litigation, explaining key decisions and compromises, and identifying outstanding rights deficits for trans and non-binary people in Hungary.

Posts 3, 4 and 5 zoom out from the specific litigation in Mousse and Deldits – offering a wider overview of the past, present and potential future capacities of data protection law(s) to defend the rights of LGBTIQ persons in the EU.

In Post 3, Midas Nouwens addresses the topic of Protecting Queer People from Inferential Technologies with the GDPR. Post 3 begins by tracing the minority protection roots of data protection and how it manifests in Article 9 of the GDPR. It explains how Article 9 has been used in practice and how the courts have consistently interpreted that provision very broadly. Nouwens introduces inferential technologies, arguing that they create novel risks for queer people. The post suggests that, although the broad reading that the courts have given to Article 9 protects queer people on paper, inferential technologies stretch existing case law to breaking point. For Nouwens, weakening Article 9 would leave queer people exposed, but keeping it as it is will not be enough either, unless the wider principles of data protection are taken seriously.

In Post 4, Felix Bieker interrogates Trans Rights through Data Protection? Structural Discrimination in Data Practices. Bieker begins by observing that data processing has always been entrenched in structural oppression of marginalised groups and that, at present, oppression of trans people through data processing persists in many forms. Post 4 considers how data protection law can be used to address such discrimination. Bieker argues that data protection was conceptualised as a tool which is critical of power and has the potential to protect marginalised groups, and demonstrates the historical continuities of discrimination against trans people in data processing practices. Considering the GDPR and its connections to anti-discrimination law, Post 4 showcases how data protection could be used to counter problematic current data practices, while avoiding some of the pitfalls of the current anti-discrimination discourse. Bieker identifies avenues for collective redress, and concludes that, looking towards the future, data protection and its enforcement through not-for-profit bodies could be tools to address transphobic data practices. Yet, Bieker warns, this promise is also under pressure from the European Commission’s deregulatory agenda.

Interrogating that deregulatory agenda in greater detail, in Post 5, Itxaso Domínguez de Olazábal discusses Outed, profiled, and unable to prove it: the ‘Data Omnibus’ and LGBTQIA+ rights. Domínguez de Olazábal’s account begins on 19 November 2025 when the European Commission presented the Digital Omnibus Proposal (DOP), accompanied by a separate proposal known as the ‘AI Omnibus’. The stated aim of the DOP is to reduce regulatory burdens and to make data easier to use. However, many actors have warned that some of the DOP’s proposed changes could instead reduce protection and create more legal uncertainty. And, while those changes would affect everyone, they could have particularly negative consequences for LGBTQIA+ people in Europe. By unravelling and critically analysing the different elements of the DOP and AI Omnibus, Post 5 illustrates how these proposals may increase risks of outing, profiling and discrimination, while weakening the legal tools LGBTQIA+ people need to discover harmful practices, challenge them, and obtain a remedy.

In Post 6, the focus moves to the domestic context, as Saúl Castro Fernández offers an example of how advocates in Spain have used the GDPR to litigate on behalf of trans clients before their national courts. In Rectifying the Record: Data Protection as a Litigation Tool for Trans Athletes in Spain, Castro Fernández examines a Spanish case decided in 2024 in which a sports federation refused to register a young trans basketball player (AP) according to her lived name and gender identity – even after AP had obtained legal gender recognition under Spanish law. Post 6 explains how, during the litigation, the right to rectification – under Article 16 GDPR – surfaced as a simpler and more efficient legal argument, complementing the anti-discrimination approach commonly used in cases relating to gender identity. Castro Fernández places the Spanish case alongside the decisions of the CJEU in Deldits and Mirin, and offers a summary of the main takeaways of the case, which may be of use for practitioners, data protection authorities, sports bodies, trans athletes and scholars confronted with the same question.

Finally, in Post 7, Masuma Shahid offers a concluding assessment of the current capacity of EU law to protect SOGIESC in the digital space. In Protecting LGBTIQ+ rights in the digital age: Assessing the EU’s digital governance frameworks, Shahid begins by noting that the rights of (at least some) LGBTIQ people have been anchored in EU primary and secondary law for several decades. In late 2025, the European Commission launched its LGBTIQ+ Equality Strategy 2026-2030. Yet, as noted in the preceding six blog posts, LGBTIQ people increasingly experience harms exacerbated by the digitalisation of society and the rapid accumulation of data, as well as the development of artificial intelligence. Algorithmic bias, online hate and AI-fuelled mis- and disinformation present the EU with concrete challenges in protecting LGBTIQ people against digital harms. Adopting a broader analysis, and building upon insights developed in earlier posts, Shahid examines how the EU’s digital governance frameworks of the GDPR, the Artificial Intelligence Actand the Digital Services Act provide safeguards that can be utilised to protect the rights of LGBTIQ persons.