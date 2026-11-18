A couple of weeks ago, the General Court (GC) rendered its decision in GLAN and CAN-Europe v Commission, in which the plaintiffs indirectly challenged the EU’s 2030 climate targets. While, as has been pointed out elsewhere, the negative outcome of the case was to be expected, the GC’s judgment has eliminated yet another procedural route, namely the ‘Aarhus Action for Annulment’, to review the EU’s climate ambition. In this blog post, I first explore Article 277 TFEU, the remaining remedy mentioned by the GC, which ultimately proves unsuitable for challenging the EU’s climate ambition. Second, I analyse the need for a judicial remedy against the EU’s climate targets considering KlimaSeniorinnen and its impact on Article 47 CFR.

The GC’s decision in GLAN and CAN-Europe v Commission – Another remedy bites the dust

The case at hand is one of a series of attempts by individuals to challenge the EU’s climate targets or other EU climate acts. Actions for Annulment according to the second limb of Article 263(4) TFEU have not been successful so far, due to the ECJ’s strict interpretation of the ‘individual concern’ criterion (see Carvalho paras 35 et seqq.; Sabo, para 40; see also the overview by Oliveira et al.). It also seems highly unlikely that, the EU’s climate targets (or other climate-related legislative acts based on Article 192(1) TFEU) could be reviewed as part of a preliminary reference under Article 267 TFEU, as has already been argued by other authors (see Hornkohl; Winter; Labus).

In GLAN and CAN-Europe v Commission the two NGOs tried to indirectly attack the EU’s 2030 climate targets under Article 4(1) Regulation 2021/1119 (European Climate Law) and Article 1 Regulation 2018/842 (Effort Sharing Regulation) through an ‘Aarhus Action for Annulment’ (AAFA) challenging Implementing Decision 2023/1319. The aim of this review mechanism, established under the (revised) Regulation 1367/2006 (Aarhus Regulation; AR) is to challenge administrative acts or omissions on the grounds that they contravene EU environmental law. When challenging an administrative act, applicants need to address a ‘request for internal review’ (RIR) under Article 10 AR to the EU institution or body that adopted the act. Only once the institution refuses to review the act can an Action for Annulment against the negative reply be lodged in line with Article 12(1) AR. However, since the GC reviews the legality only of the negative reply, namely the arguments of the EU institution rejecting the RIR, claims against the underlying legislative act cannot be successful (GLAN and CAN-Europe v Commission, paras 105 et seqq.). As Eckes and Mähönenhave put it: ‘[T]he Aarhus route may be used to challenge how EU climate ambition is implemented, but it may not be used to challenge the ambition that the EU legislature itself has fixed.’

Hence, the AAFA is just as unfit as the Action for Annulment under the second limb of Article 263(4) TFEU and the preliminary reference procedure to challenge the EU’s climate targets. But do other remedies remain?

Last resort: Article 277 TFEU

In this regard, the GC referred to a possible route in GLAN and CAN-Europe v Commission, namely a plea of illegality according to Article 277 TFEU when challenging the negative reply in an AAFA. Article 277 TFEU provides the possibility to invoke the illegality of a higher-ranking act of general application. However, in order for the plea of illegality to be admissible, the individual act in question must constitute the implementing measure of the act of general application. The GC has already previously held that the Commission’s reply to a RIR is the implementing measure of the AR and therefore cannot be considered the implementing measure of a different legislative act (see NLVOW v Commission, paras 55 et seqq. and Dukarm). Similarly, it also held in the present case that Article 10(1) AR constitutes the basis for the contested decision of the Commission and mentions the possibility of challenging the Commission’s interpretation of Article 10(1) AR (para 136). It can be concluded that Article 277 TFEU does not provide the possibility to incidentally challenge a legislative act other than the AR in an AAFA. The GC did note that the applicants could have incidentally challenged the interpretation of Article 10(1) AR and claimed that the Commission, in rejecting the grounds related to the legislative provisions setting the climate targets, violated Article 277 TFEU or Article 47 CFR (para 136). Thus, the GC seems to imply the possibility of incidentally challenging Article 10(1) AR in an AAFA and claiming that, since it does not allow for an incidental judicial review of legislative provisions other than those of the AR, it violates the above-mentioned provisions of primary EU law. While this might be worth a try in a future case, the outcome of such an endeavour remains highly uncertain. First, it is far from certain whether the CJEU would find Article 10(1) AR incompatible with primary law. Second, even if it did, this does not automatically allow conclusions to be drawn as to whether Article 277 TFEU can be invoked in an AAFA to challenge the EU’s climate targets.

Apart from invoking Article 277 TFEU in an AAFA, there remains the possibility to plead the illegality of the EU’s climate targets in an Action for Annulment according to the third limb of Article 263(4) TFEU. One could imagine a case where the Commission’s Implementing Decision would be subject to an Action for Annulment under the third limb of Article 263(4) TFEU. However, prospects of a success are rather slim. Even if one were to consider the Implementing Decision the implementing measure of the provisions laying down the climate targets, it is doubtful that such an action would be admissible in the first place, as the applicants would still need to prove direct concern and that the Implementing Decision does not entail implementing measures. If the Action for Annulment against the Implementing Decision is inadmissible, the plea of illegality against the climate targets is – due to its dependent nature – equally inadmissible (see also Eliantonio and van Wolferen).

It can be inferred that, at least for the time being, it is impossible to submit the EU’s climate ambitions to judicial review via any of the available avenues. In the next section, I will therefore explore why this is problematic considering Article 47 CFR and Articles 6 and 8 ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights) as interpreted by European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in KlimaSeniorinnen.

Articles 6 and 8 ECHR after KlimaSeniorinnen – Article 47 CFR will be your mirror

The allegation, that access to justice for individuals before the CJEU is too restrictive considering Article 47 CFR is nothing new and has been discussed in the context of climate change litigation. Nevertheless, in the wake of the ECtHR’s KlimaSeniorinnen judgment a new question must be addressed, namely whether its interpretation of Articles 6 and 8 ECHR could impact Article 47 CFR and put additional, external pressure on the EU’s ‘complete system of legal remedies and procedures’.

In its KlimaSeniorinnen judgment, the ECtHR found Article 8 ECHR to be applicable in the climate-change context. It established a right to effective protection against the adverse effect of climate change (para 519) and set out concrete positive obligations for states under this right, including the need for intermediate GHG emissions reduction targets (para 550 b). It also noted that the margin of appreciation regarding GHG reduction targets is reduced (para 543).

Apart from Article 8 ECHR, the ECtHR’s interpretation of Article 6 ECHR in KlimaSeniorinnen merits closer attention. According to the ECtHR, Switzerland had breached Article 6(1) ECHR by denying the association access to court in the national proceedings (paras 615 et seqq.). The reasoning of the ECtHR suggests that a judicial remedy for associations in the climate-change context is necessary in order to comply with Article 6(1) ECHR (see e.g. Auner; Wewerinke-Singh). While the Court considered the applicability of Article 6(1) ECHR only regarding the complaint of effective implementation of existing laws (paras 594, 619), it emphasised that if under national law, an appeal directly against a law can be lodged with a Constitutional Court or other superior court, Article 6 ECHR may be applicable (para 609). Parties to the ECHR must therefore guarantee a judicial remedy against failures in the fight against climate change manifested in the implementation of laws but also against legislative acts, if under national law, remedies to override legislation exist.

But why should the ECtHR’s interpretation of Articles 6 and 8 ECHR bother the EU? This is where Articles 52(3) and 47 CFR come into play. According to Article 52(3) CFR, rights guaranteed under the Charter have the same meaning and scope as the corresponding ECHR rights. While the CFR can guarantee a higher level of protection, the ECHR rights constitute the minimum protection standard. The Explanations relating to the Charter of Fundamental Rights reveal that Article 8 ECHR corresponds to Article 7 CFR in its meaning and scope. Even more, the ECJ has in the past repeatedly referred to the ECHR’s case law on Article 8 ECHR when considering positive obligations under Article 7 CFR (see e.g. the cases mentioned by Backé and the ECJ’s more recent judgment in Wojewoda Mazowiecki, paras 64 et seqq.). Consequently, the right to be protected against the negative effects of climate change together with its positive obligations should also be guaranteed under Article 7 CFR (see Eckes for a similar conclusion).

This new substantive right has also consequences for the interpretation of Article 47(1) CFR. According to this provision, everyone who’s rights guaranteed by EU law have been violated, has the right to an effective judicial remedy. Hence, for every substantive right there needs to exist a corresponding procedural right. To put it differently, this provision guarantees the right to an effective remedy for violations of Article 7 CFR. As was explained above through the examples of climate targets, there are currently no available procedures to claim a violation of Article 7 CFR. In this regard, the criteria for associations representing the interests of individuals in the climate-change context, as newly established in the KlimaSeniorinnen judgment pursuant to Article 34 ECHR, could serve as an example. Similarly, AG Ćapeta suggested a new category of ‘associations protecting collective interests’ under Article 263(4) TFEU in her opinion in the (not climate-related) Medel Case (see also the analysis by Hildt), however, without relying on Article 47 CFR and the impact of KlimaSeniorinnen on this provision.

Other than Article 8 ECHR, Article 6(1) ECHR also impacts the interpretation of the CFR. The Explanations state that Article 47(2) CFR corresponds to Article 6(1) ECHR. Therefore, the need for a judicial remedy for associations challenging failures in the fight against climate change is equally relevant under Article 47 CFR. Furthermore, the CJEU can be considered a superior court, which can override legislation. Although the climate targets are incorporated in a legislative act, Article 47 CFR (interpreted in conformity with Article 6 (1) ECHR) therefore requires a judicial remedy for associations to challenge these provisions. Again, standing for associations similar to Article 34 ECHR in the climate-change context could be the solution.

The need for a judicial remedy against the EU’s climate targets – Comfortably numb… for now!

To conclude, the existing procedures, including the plea of illegality under Article 277 TFEU mentioned by the GC, leave no room for a judicial challenge of the EU’s climate ambition before the CJEU. While this might not come as a surprise, it is problematic considering Article 47 CFR, which takes on a new dimension in the wake of KlimaSeniorinnen. As explained in this post, the EU is obliged under Article 47 CFR to provide an effective remedy for violations of the right to effective protection against the negative effects of climate change under Article 7 CFR. Furthermore, an interpretation of Article 47 CFR in conformity with Article 6(1) ECHR requires associations to have access to court in the climate-change context, including when challenging legislative provisions before the CJEU. A direct legal remedy against the EU’s climate targets is most definitely not required to comply with Article 47 CFR – even considering KlimaSeniorinnen. However, as mentioned above, it seems impossible to challenge the legality of the climate targets in a preliminary reference procedure, notwithstanding the limited scope for influence of private parties. Therefore, Article 47 CFR read in light of Articles 6(1) and 8 ECHR might indeed require a direct judicial remedy against the EU’s climate ambition.

The CJEU may not be particularly concerned about this fact at the moment (see the recent (however not climate-related) order by the GC in Asociația Inițiativa pentru Justiție, para 79 in which it did not apply the ECtHR’s interpretation of Article 6(1) ECHR to Article 47 CFR). The situation is likely to change whenever the EU finally accedes to the ECHR, and it becomes possible to lodge individual applications for breaches of the ECHR against the EU. For now, the ‘complete system of legal remedies and procedures’ is not only incomplete but also in complete disregard of KlimaSeniorinnen.