On 19 November 2025, the European Commission presented its Digital Omnibus Proposal (DOP), a legislative proposal to amend several EU law statutes, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the ePrivacy Directive. It was accompanied by a separate proposal to amend the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), known as the ‘AI Omnibus.’ Both form part of the Commission’s wider drive to simplify EU regulation. Civil society organisations, trade unions and others have warned that, across policy areas, this is part of a wider deregulatory push affecting rules in different fields, such as finance, environmental protections or corporate accountability.

The stated aim of the DOP is to reduce regulatory burdens and make data easier to use. Yet, many actors, for instance the EDPB and EDPS in a Joint Opinion, and civil society organisations, such as European Digital Rights (EDRi), as well as a considerable number of academics, have warned that some of the DOP’s proposed changes could instead reduce protection and create more legal uncertainty.

Those changes would affect everyone, but they could have particularly negative consequences for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex + (LGBTQIA+) people. Sexual orientation is expressly protected as special-category data under Article 9 GDPR. Gender identity is not explicitly listed there, but the GDPR has already proved an important tool for trans rights: for instance, the CJEU required in Deldits authorities to rectify inaccurate gender data concerning a trans refugee (see Polgari’s post for this blog symposium).

I. Privacy makes other freedoms possible

Data protection can sound remote and technical until you ask what happens when somebody does not want their employer to know they use a gay dating app, their family to learn they are seeking transition-related healthcare, or a government to know that they attended a protest.

The consequences at stake reach beyond the rights to privacy and data protection under Articles 7 and 8 of the Charterof Fundamental Rights of the EU (CFR). They also affect freedom of expression, association, assembly, non-discrimination and access to justice and effective remedies. Hungary provided a particularly worrying direct example in 2025 when legislation restricting Pride events also authorised the use of facial-recognition technology to identify attendees.

The DOP matters because it could affect both sides of this equation: the rules limiting what organisations can do with intimate information and the rights people use when those limits fail. In a context where discrimination remains far from theoretical, this sits somewhat uneasily beside the Commission’s own 2026-2030 LGBTIQ+ Equality Strategy, which promises to mainstream equality across EU policies.

II. ‘Anonymous’ information can still out you

Let us start with the definition of personal data, because it determines whether the GDPR applies at all. The Commission proposes that the same information might be personal data for one organisation but not another, depending on whether each can reasonably identify the person concerned. Imagine a company receiving detailed records about people’s activities, with their names replaced by codes. If that company cannot identify the people behind those codes, it could argue that the GDPR does not apply to its use of the data, even if another company – any company throughout the humongous supply chains that nowadays characterise the internet’s political economy – could identify the person by combining those records with information it already holds. The proposal explicitly states that a potential recipient’s ability to identify someone does not, by itself, make the data personal for the first company. This matters because, once information falls outside the GDPR for a particular organisation, obligations concerning transparency, security and people’s rights may no longer apply to its processing of that information, and that also throughout the chain. Existing case law already recognises that identifiability depends on context, but the Commission risks turning a specific, fact-dependent assessment into a much broader exclusion from protection, with consequences for how data circulates between companies and how people can exercise their rights. Some have called this ‘Schroedinger’s data,’ arguing that it raises quasi-constitutional questions because it determines the reach of Article 8 CFR itself.

Suppose an advertising company holds a persistent device identifier and location data showing repeated visits to a gay bar, a sexual-health clinic and an LGBTQIA+ organisation. The advertising company may not know the person’s name, but another company in the data supply chain may be able to connect that identifier with an account, payment record or other dataset. And even without a name, a persistent identifier may allow someone to be singled out and tracked over time.

This is hardly speculative, and the Grindr case sheds light on this distinction: the Norwegian Consumer Council documented the disclosure of an array of pieces of information from the dating app through a complex and ‘out of control’ advertising ecosystem. In 2025, the Norwegian Court of Appeal upheld the Datatilsynet (Norwegian Data Protection Authority)’s fine against Grindr and confirmed that the fact that somebody uses Grindr itself constitutes special-category personal data. It is critical to bear in mind that being unnamed does not make somebody unobservable, impossible to profile or safe from being exposed, and therefore narrowing the scope of the definition of personal data creates new risks of under-protection.

There is also an awkward enforcement problem. A person may need access to information to demonstrate that it relates to them. Yet a company like Grindr could first argue that the data are not personal and therefore that the GDPR access right does not apply. The subject is then asked to prove the connection without seeing the evidence.

III. Sensitive data does not always announce itself

Article 9 GDPR gives stronger protection to data revealing sexual orientation, health, religion and other sensitive characteristics, denominated ‘special categories of data’ (also called ‘sensitive data’). Digital profiling, however, rarely depends on one obvious declaration. We have known this for years: for example, relatively mundane Facebook Likes could be used to infer attributes including sexual orientation, religion and political views. The CJEU has also recognised in Meta Platforms v Bundeskartellamt that online activity can reveal special-category information when data from websites and apps are collected and combined.

Against that background, the DOP proposes a new Article 9(2)(k). It would allow special-category data found in AI datasets, systems or models to remain there in certain circumstances where removal would involve ‘disproportionate effort,’ an exemption that presents several problems in and of itself. The shift is important, because this could change the starting point: instead of establishing a valid exception before processing sensitive data, a company could argue that those data have already become too difficult to remove. For anyone whose intimate information has been scraped or absorbed into a model, that is a serious concern.

AI is central here, and the ‘AI race’ is used as a justification for deregulating laws across the board. The DOP would also add Article 88c GDPR, specifically addressing personal data used for AI development and operation and linking that processing to legitimate interest, one of the legal grounds that allows an organisation to use personal data without first obtaining consent. The legitimate interest legal basis is not supposed to be a free pass: as per Article 6 GDPR, the organisation must show that it pursues a legitimate interest, that the processing is necessary for it, and that this interest is not overridden by the person’s rights and freedoms. It is true that Article 88c formally keeps that test, and even adds safeguards, but the concern is why AI needs its own special provision at all. Naming AI development and operation explicitly in the GDPR sends a strong signal that large-scale reuse of personal data for these purposes is an expected form of legitimate-interest processing. Yet the EDPB had already explained how legitimate interest can apply to AI under the existing GDPR: through necessity, reasonable expectations and an actual balancing of interests in each context.

And the DOP is only half of the picture. Since July 2026, the separate AI Omnibus entered into force, overhauling part of the AI Act, and broadened the circumstances in which special-category data may be processed for bias detection and correction. It is true that equality auditing of AI systems can genuinely require equality data, but a controlled audit using sensitive data for a specific equality purpose is one thing, and making intimate information broadly available to build and operate AI systems is quite another.

IV. Discrimination usually lurks behind proxies

The problem is not only what information enters an AI or automated system: it is also what decisions that system can make about you. The DOP also changes Article 22 GDPR, which protects people against certain consequential decisions based solely on automated processing. This matters for everyday systems, including a credit score, recruitment filter or insurance system, which can significantly affect somebody without involving generative AI or sophisticated machine learning, as confirmed by one of most consequential CJEU’s rulings in SCHUFA.

Under the existing Article 22 framework, these decisions are generally prohibited unless a specific exception applies, such as necessity for entering into or performing a contract, an authorisation in law, or explicit consent. The contractual exception is narrow. A company must justify why the automated decision is genuinely necessary for the contract, rather than merely faster or cheaper than human decision-making. The proposed DOP change concerns when such automation can be considered ‘necessary’ for entering into or performing a contract. The Commission wants to make it explicit that a decision can satisfy this requirement even where a human could take the decision instead. The usual necessity test asks whether there is an equally effective, less intrusive way of achieving the same objective involving human decision-making, and the new wording could give the impression that automated decision-making is permitted whenever it is available.

For LGBTQIA+ people, the consequences could be particularly serious. Consider an insurer that uses an automated system to decide whether to offer someone coverage, or an employer that automatically rejects job applications. These systems may rely on apparently neutral information, such as location, household composition, employment gaps or other characteristics, that can act as proxies for sexual orientation or gender identity. They may therefore reproduce discrimination without explicitly identifying someone as LGBTQIA+. Article 22 provides an important safeguard against leaving such consequential decisions entirely to automated systems without a specific legal justification and appropriate protections. By making it easier to rely on contractual necessity, the proposal risks removing one of the barriers to deploying these systems, even where meaningful human decision-making would be possible and necessary. This would be particularly concerning for people who already face discrimination in employment, housing, insurance or access to essential services.

Now imagine somebody suspects that such a system rejected their job application or insurance request. They need to know whether automation played a role, which information fed into the result and whether they can genuinely challenge it, right? That is why transparency and access matter so much. In another critical ruling, Dun & Bradstreet, the CJEU confirmed that people must receive an intelligible explanation allowing them to understand and challenge an automated decision. That means explaining which personal data were used and how. The Court even suggested that, depending on the case, showing how a change in those data would have produced a different result could help make the explanation meaningful, and simply handing somebody an algorithm might not be enough. The judgment also shed light on access facilitating the ability to contest the decision rather than serving as a purely informational right.

The DOP, however, would give controllers additional room to resist, or even charge for, access requests considered ‘abusive’ or excessive. It would also expand some exceptions to information obligations. These rights can sound bureaucratic… until you need them. In Österreichische Post, the CJEU stressed that access rights can extend to knowing the actual recipients of your data because that information helps people verify lawful processing and exercise other GDPR rights.

For discrimination cases, that evidence can be decisive. One unexplained rejection proves little, but patterns across many people can expose systemic discrimination. Weakening information rights therefore also affects researchers, equality bodies, unions and civil-society organisations trying to identify those patterns.

V. And then there is tracking

So far, these examples concern what happens once information has been collected. The DOP also changes protection at the earlier stage, when information is taken from our devices and terminals in the first place. Today, Article 5(3) of the ePrivacy Directive generally requires consent before information is stored on, or accessed from, a person’s device, subject to narrow exceptions such as access strictly necessary to provide a service the user requested. This safeguard applies regardless of whether the information already qualifies as personal data, and the GDPR then governs the subsequent processing of personal data.

The DOP proposes to move much of this device-access protection into the GDPR when the information accessed constitutes, or leads to, personal-data processing. The distinction is difficult to apply in practice. Data that appear harmless when taken from a device may become identifying when combined with other records. Different rules could apply depending on how companies describe the data and what they do with them later. The proposed GDPR exceptions to consent would also change the conditions for accessing devices.

This is especially relevant to LGBTQIA+ people. Location signals, advertising identifiers and software trackers can reveal visits to dating apps, gender-affirming healthcare services, Pride events or community spaces without anyone volunteering information about their identity. And much of this tracking takes place through mobile app software and advertising infrastructure that people never see.

Tracking is rarely discussed as an LGBTQIA+ rights question, and this is a mistake. While tracking is often discussed in the context of online ads personalisation, the consequences can go far beyond advertising. For example, Human Rights Watch has documented security forces using dating apps, social media, private photographs and phone data to entrap, out and prosecute LGBT people in several Middle Eastern and North African countries. The EU is supposedly a different legal context, but Hungary’s recent use of facial recognition around Pride (mentioned above) should make us wary of treating anonymity, location and device privacy as minor consumer preferences.

VI. What becomes harder?

Looking at every DOP amendment separately makes the package appear quite technical, and quite frankly a little bit scary for non-experts. People, however, will experience them together. Information strongly suggesting that somebody is LGBTQIA+ could fall outside the GDPR for one actor. Elsewhere, intimate characteristics may be inferred inside an AI system and become difficult to remove. Those characteristics, or proxies for them, may then influence an automated decision. If the person eventually suspects discrimination, obtaining the information needed to prove it may itself become harder.

That is the side of ‘simplification’ (gentle reminder: deregulation) that deserves more attention. We hear plenty about the time and money companies may save. We should also count the time, expertise and money required from somebody trying to work out whether they were profiled, outed or discriminated against. For LGBTQIA+ people, data protection helps make other rights usable: it allows people some control over who learns intimate things about them and, when that control fails, access, transparency, rectification, erasure and limits on automated decisions provide tools to fight back. Therefore, the right question is not simply whether the DOP makes compliance easier but whether it makes exercising and defending rights harder.