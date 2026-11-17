Please note that this is a republication of an earlier post with amendments made by the authors.

On 16 July 2026, the Commission specified how Alphabet must share Google Search data with competing search engines under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Access can help competitors improve their services, but also creates risks of identifying individuals. The full reasoning, consisting of more than 300 pages and accompanied by a detailed annex, is now available. The Commission prescribes safeguards and relies on them to conclude that end users’ data are anonymous for recipients. National DPAs retain their supervisory powers, but their room to disagree with that assessment needs further clarification.

Alba Ribera Martínez’s commentary explained how the final measures strengthened data protection safeguards and questioned whether they would satisfy the GDPR’s anonymisation requirements. We build on her analysis and draw on the draft Joint Guidelines of the Commission and the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), published for consultation on 9 October 2025, by examining how the Commission justified its assessment of anonymity and how that assessment relates to independent supervision by DPAs under the GDPR.

The Commission consulted the EDPB as a collective body, but national DPAs remain responsible for supervising processing under the GDPR. A DPA could still find that end users are identifiable even where Alphabet and a recipient have fully implemented the Commission’s safeguards. Any procedure for addressing such a disagreement must respect the constitutional requirement of independent supervision. The Joint Guidelines, still in draft, should therefore explain when national DPAs should be consulted and what should happen if their GDPR assessment differs from the Commission’s assessment under the DMA.

Anonymisation and the reach of DPA supervision

Under Article 6(11) DMA, Alphabet must give competing search engines access on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms to ranking, query, click and view data. Personal query, click and view data must be anonymised. The Commission considered Alphabet’s existing offer ineffective as it had attracted almost no take-up despite interest from competitors. Acting under Article 8(2) DMA, the Commission required changes to the data and safeguards governing recipients’ access and use. Recipients are prohibited from re-identifying users or linking the data with other datasets, and compliance is subject to independent assurance audits (Annex, paras 28–36, 48–50 and 68–86).

Under Article 2(25), the DMA uses the GDPR’s definition of personal data, but its anonymisation obligation has a narrower scope. The draft Joint Guidelines apply that definition to anonymisation under the DMA; the assessment takes into account the means that are reasonably likely to be used to identify an individual. Alphabet should choose methods that preserve the usefulness of the search data while preventing recipients from identifying the users who generated them.

The narrower scope of the DMA requirement concerns whose identity must be protected. A search query may contain personal data about both the person making the search and someone named in it. Under the draft Joint Guidelines and the Commission’s decision, the anonymisation obligation concerns the person making the search. Information about the person named in the query may remain personal data, and its sharing and further processing remain subject to the GDPR.

A separate question concerns the perspective from which identifiability is assessed. In EDPS v SRB, C-413/23 P, the Court of Justice held that pseudonymised information need not be personal data for every recipient. Effective safeguards may prevent identification, provided the recipient cannot lift them and has no other means reasonably likely to be used to identify the individual. Relying on that reasoning, the Commission assesses identifiability from the perspective of eligible search engines (recitals 550–552). Data may therefore remain personal for Alphabet while being anonymous for a recipient.

Alphabet’s own processing remains subject to the GDPR. In EDPS v SRB, the controller’s information duty was assessed at collection, before transfer, irrespective of whether the data would subsequently be personal from the recipient’s perspective. Here, the GDPR continues to govern Alphabet’s processing undertaken to produce the dataset, as well as the sharing and further processing of personal data concerning other individuals in queries or results (recitals 551, 800 and 806).

This recipient-specific assessment also reflects the contextual nature of anonymity. The EDPB’s Guidelines 02/2026 on Anonymisation, adopted for public consultation on 7 July 2026, set out three criteria: No Record Isolation, No Linkage and No Inference. Failure to meet one requires further analysis rather than automatically establishing that the data are personal. Technical, organisational and contractual controls are assessed against actual identification capabilities. The Commission’s combination of safeguards, periodic review and reopening mechanisms reflects this approach, without establishing that its measures achieve anonymity in every processing context.

The Commission’s assessment addresses whether recipients’ processing of end users’ data falls within the scope of the GDPR; the decision does not, however, replace supervision by competent DPAs. Alphabet and recipient search engines must recognise their respective positions as independent controllers (Annex, paras 45–47).

The decision interprets the GDPR’s rules on lawful processing. For personal data concerning individuals other than the end users generating the search data, it treats mandatory sharing under the DMA as necessary to comply with a legal obligation. It also treats the objective of making search markets contestable as a substantial public interest for the processing of special categories of personal data. The Commission thus makes judgments about why sharing personal data may be lawful, alongside its assessment of anonymity. These are the Commission’s interpretations; each controller must still satisfy the conditions applicable to its own processing, subject to assessment by competent DPAs and courts (recitals 806–809).

The Commission’s powers and DPA independence

The Commission’s decision relies on the binding force of safeguards that the Commission has itself prescribed. In recital 870, it treats the legally binding technical and contractual conditions as means of reducing residual re-identification risks to an insignificant level. It connects compliance with those conditions to its conclusion that end users’ data are anonymous for recipients. In addition, it states that breaches of the contractual measures increase identification risks sufficiently to make those data personal again. The Commission thus both prescribes the conditions under which search data must be shared and relies on them to assess whether recipients’ processing of end users’ data falls within the GDPR.

This approach should be examined against the requirement of independent supervision of data protection law in Article 8(3) of the Charter of Fundamental Rights. In Commission v Germany, C-518/07, the Court held that supervisory authorities must remain free from direct and indirect external influence; even a risk of political influence may compromise their independent actions (paras 30 and 36). That judgment concerned state scrutiny of DPAs and does not establish that another regulator’s lawful specification decision infringes their independence. Nor do DPAs have exclusive authority over every matter involving personal data. The concern is rather whether the Commission’s decision could constrain a DPA’s ability to reach a different conclusion under the GDPR, and what consequences such an arrangement could have.

Formally speaking, a competent DPA retains powers to investigate Alphabet or a recipient, assess identification capabilities and safeguard effectiveness, and examine the lawfulness of processing and the parties’ actual roles. That mandate must nevertheless be read alongside Article 1(7) DMA, which prohibits national authorities from adopting decisions running counter to Commission decisions under the DMA. The DMA also requires compliance with other Union law; recital 12 DMA preserves other Union legislation, and Article 8(1) DMA requires implementation measures to comply with the GDPR.

This leaves an unresolved question in practice. Suppose Alphabet and a recipient search engine implement all the safeguards exactly as required by the decision, yet the competent DPA concludes that end users remain identifiable to that recipient. Which assessment then should govern? Could the DPA require additional safeguards or restrict the processing without adopting a decision that runs counter to the Commission’s decision under Article 1(7) DMA? The disagreement would concern the sufficiency of the safeguards prescribed by the Commission. Article 1(7) DMA does not settle how that disagreement should be resolved. This is the potential constraint on independent supervision that requires clarification.

The decision preserves an operational role for DPAs. Alphabet must notify the lead supervisory authority for the recipient search engine’s processing of suspensions, restorations and terminations of access (recital 1342; Annex, paras 173–175). In cases of expedited termination, it must require the recipient to retain the dataset for four weeks. The erasure requirements following termination are also subject to exceptions where a supervisory authority’s investigation requires retention as evidence (Annex, paras 160 and 166–167). These safeguards facilitate subsequent supervision and collaboration between authorities, but do not demonstrate ex ante involvement by a competent national DPA.

Cooperation and the visibility of independent supervision

In Meta Platforms and Others, C-252/21, the Bundeskartellamt, a national competition authority, assessed GDPR compliance when examining an abuse of dominance under Article 102 TFEU. The Court permitted that incidental assessment while requiring sincere cooperation with competent supervisory authorities. The competition authority must ascertain whether a competent supervisory authority or the Court of Justice has addressed the same or similar conduct and may not depart from such a decision. Consultation is required where it doubts the meaning or scope of that decision, where the conduct is under DPA examination, or where its own preliminary assessment indicates a GDPR infringement. It may continue if the DPA does not reply within a reasonable period or indicates that it has no objection.

Although the Meta judgment concerned a national competition authority, the draft Joint Guidelines make the connection to DMA enforcement explicit. They identify cooperation between the Commission, the EDPB and national DPAs as required by Article 4(3) TEU and refer to the cooperation arrangements under Article 37 DMA. Consultation is necessary where examining DMA compliance also entails examining consistency with the GDPR (paras 215–217 of the Joint Guidelines). The Guidelines identify the relevant lead supervisory authority as the Commission’s interlocutor in principle, where applicable, and envisage cooperation with concerned authorities under the GDPR.

The full decision demonstrates consultation with the EDPB. Recital 95 records discussions on 6 February, 18 March and 30 March 2026, written comments on 5 May, and discussion of revised measures on 15 June. The EDPB’s input affected the outcome. The Commission attributes targeted pre-deployment testing to the EDPB’s identification of a risk that models trained or fine-tuned on the dataset could reproduce information in their outputs (recitals 856–858). However, the Commission did not adopt every safeguard suggested by the EDPB. In its May comments, the EDPB encouraged it to assess additional transformations of click data, including URL shortening or noise (para. 17). The Commission declined these measures because of their effects on data quality and usefulness (recital 689), relying on alternative safeguards (recital 690). This records a difference over the choice of measures, without establishing that the EDPB regarded the final framework as insufficient.

The EDPB itself explained the limits of its contribution in its written comments of 5 May 2026. It emphasised the specific regulatory context and stated that its targeted comments did not amount to a comprehensive assessment or general endorsement of the proposed measures. It also expressly preserved the powers of competent national DPAs over processing by Alphabet and recipient search engines. This advice cannot be treated as a conclusive assessment that the final framework satisfies the GDPR.

The EDPB has its own advisory mandate separate from DPAs’ mandate. It acts independently under Article 69 GDPR and advises the Commission on personal data protection under Article 70(1)(b). Collective advice nevertheless performs a different function from supervision of processing activities by a national DPA. The published documentation leaves open whether a competent national DPA contributed in its supervisory capacity and how the cooperation mechanisms were engaged. This does not establish that a competent DPA was excluded. It leaves a need to explain how the constitutionally protected supervisory powers of DPAs operate alongside the Commission’s powers.

Recital 85 of the decision adds a procedural transparency issue. The Commission refused Alphabet access to its EDPB meeting minutes under Article 34(4) DMA, treating them as internal documents and inter-authority correspondence. It relied on the EDPB’s composition of competent national DPAs and invoked good administration and sincere cooperation when defending confidential technical deliberations. Interestingly, this is the decision’s only express reference to sincere cooperation. Confidential deliberations can be compatible with institutional accountability. The published reasoning should identify the capacities in which authorities contributed and explain how their respective mandates were respected. The Commission’s explanation for rejecting additional click-data transformations in recital 689 illustrates how reasons can be given without opening every exchange. Comparable clarity about national DPA involvement would make sincere cooperation easier to assess.

Conclusion: Overlap alongside sincere cooperation may enhance accountability

The Google Search decision does not transfer national DPAs’ supervisory and enforcement powers under the GDPR to the Commission or formally alter those powers. It shows, however, how the exercise of DMA powers by the Commission can affect the conditions on which data protection law depends and operates. The EDPB’s contribution and its express reservation of national DPAs’ powers are vital safeguards. Nevertheless, the remaining and significant difficulty is how this arrangement will operate if a DPA considers the Commission’s prescribed framework insufficient.

As our earlier work on cross-regime enforcement argues, overlap can improve supervisory and enforcement capacity even as it creates some difficulties for legal certainty. Sincere cooperation, in line with the Meta judgment, can combine expertise and resources and improve protection without reallocating formal competences. Our discussion of power accumulation in the EU digital acquis also cautions that formal competences do not exhaust the distribution of de facto power. The Google Search decision shows one mechanism through which such de facto power can accrue to the Commission, potentially sidelining the DPAs.

The finalisation of the Joint Guidelines offers an opportunity to address this risk. The draft already recognises the need for consultation. The final text should clarify specifically when collective EDPB advice should be accompanied by consultation with a competent national DPA exercising its own supervisory mandate, and how the published reasoning should record that involvement. It should also explain the procedure for coordinating a response where a DPA finds end users identifiable despite full compliance with the Commission’s safeguards, including how the need to reconsider those safeguards would be re-assessed. Guidance can make cooperation more concrete within the existing legal framework. It cannot, however, change the statutory allocation of competences; any conflict requiring such a change would need a structural remedy.