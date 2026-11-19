Every year, many consumers across Europe lose money from their bank accounts to phishing, spoofed banking websites and other forms of deception. Such cases raise a basic question of EU law. Must a bank immediately refund an unauthorised payment transaction even where it considers that the payer enabled the fraud through gross negligence?

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in the judgment of 15 October 2026 in Case C-70/25, Tukowiecka, answered that question. It held that, under Articles 73(1) and 74(1) of Directive (EU) 2015/2366 on payment services in the internal market (PSD2), a payment service provider cannot refuse to refund immediately the amount of an unauthorised payment transaction on the ground that the payer made that transaction possible through gross negligence, in breach of the obligations laid down in Article 69 of the Directive (para 52).

The judgment is significant because it separates the immediate refund obligation under Article 73 PSD2 from the later question of who must ultimately bear the loss under Article 74. In doing so, it clarifies the procedural sequence that the revised wording of PSD2 requires, and that sequence makes the consumer-protection framework more effective in practice.

This analysis also considers the ongoing reform of the EU payment-services framework. The reform is commonly described as the PSD3 package, but it consists of two distinct instruments: the proposed Third Payment Services Directive(PSD3) and the proposed Payment Services Regulation (PSR). Of the two, the proposed PSR bears most directly on Tukowiecka. The judgment interprets the current PSD2 framework, whereas the proposed PSR would change the conditions under which a payment service provider may defer a refund of unauthorised payment transactions.

The facts of the dispute and the reference to the CJEU

The case arose in Poland from a dispute between a payer and PKO BP S.A., a bank. The payer had advertised an item for sale on an online auction platform. A person posing as a prospective buyer sent her a link that appeared to originate from the platform and was presented as necessary to confirm the sale. The link took her to a website imitating her bank’s, where she entered her online banking login details. With those details and an SMS confirmation code also obtained from her by deception, the fraudster transferred PLN 3,000 (about EUR 705) from her account to the fraudster’s own account (paras 14–18).

The following day, the payer reported the incident to the bank and the police. The bank refused to refund the funds, arguing that the payer had failed, with gross negligence, to safeguard the security credentials associated with her payment instrument. The question referred assumed that the transaction was unauthorised, and the CJEU did not examine that point itself.

The proceedings before the District Court in Koszalin (Sąd Rejonowy w Koszalinie) brought to light a broader problem in the way Polish banks handled claims for recovery of amounts refunded in respect of unauthorised payment transactions. The referring court observed that banks in Poland generally did not bring proceedings seeking recovery from payers on the ground that those payers had contributed to an unauthorised payment transaction through gross negligence. Instead, payers themselves had to bring proceedings against banks that refused to refund the funds. In practice, the exception to the refund obligation appeared to have become the rule (paras 23–26).

Against that background, the referring court asked whether Articles 73(1) and 74(1) PSD2 must be interpreted as permitting a payment service provider to refuse to refund immediately the amount of an unauthorised payment transaction where the payer’s loss resulted from the payer’s grossly negligent failure to fulfil the obligations laid down in Article 69 of the Directive.

Can gross negligence justify refusing an immediate refund?

The immediate refund obligation under Article 73 PSD2

Article 73(1) PSD2 provides that, in the case of an unauthorised payment transaction, the payer’s payment service provider must refund the amount of that transaction “immediately, and in any event no later than by the end of the following business day” after noting or being notified of the transaction. Where applicable, the provider must also restore the debited payment account to the state in which it would have been had the unauthorised transaction not taken place (para 9; Article 73(1) PSD2).

That obligation is subject to two qualifications. First, the payer must comply with Article 71(1) PSD2, which requires the payment service user to notify the provider of an unauthorised transaction without undue delay after becoming aware of it and no later than 13 months after the debit date. Secondly, Article 73(1) expressly provides for an exception where the payment service provider has reasonable grounds for suspecting fraud and communicates those grounds to the relevant national authority in writing.

The provision contains no equivalent exception where the bank suspects that the payer enabled the unauthorised transaction through gross negligence. As the CJEU put it in paragraph 34, Article 73(1) PSD2 “does not provide for any exception to the immediate refund obligation” in such circumstances. The payer’s potential liability must instead be addressed separately, under the rules governing the allocation of losses.

That does not leave the provider without a remedy. Once it has made the refund, it may seek to recover the losses if it establishes that they resulted from the payer’s intentional or grossly negligent failure to comply with the obligations laid down in Article 69 PSD2 (para 46). Under Article 72(2) PSD2, the provider bears the burden of proving that the payer acted fraudulently or failed, with intent or gross negligence, to fulfil those obligations. The recorded use of a payment instrument is not in itself sufficient to establish this.

Does Article 74 PSD2 permit a refund to be withheld?

The most difficult issue in the case concerned the application of Article 74(1) PSD2. The third subparagraph of that provision states that the payer must bear all losses relating to unauthorised payment transactions if those losses were incurred by the payer acting fraudulently or failing, with intent or gross negligence, to fulfil the obligations set out in Article 69. Those obligations include taking all reasonable steps to keep personalised security credentials safe.

As the CJEU observed, the wording of Article 74(1) does not settle unequivocally the scope of the derogation from the regime established by Article 73 (para 38). It is open to two readings. On the first, gross negligence permits the provider to withhold the immediate refund. On the second, the provider must refund the amount first and may then seek recovery from the payer.

The CJEU preferred the second reading. In paragraph 42, it held that Articles 73 and 74 PSD2 govern “distinct aspects of the procedure for the refund of the amount of unauthorised payment transactions”. Article 73 imposes the obligation to refund immediately, whereas Article 74 regulates the subsequent allocation of liability between the payment service provider and the payer.

The Court relied, first, on the wording of the provision. Article 73(1) PSD2 expressly provides an exception for suspected fraud but not for gross negligence, and extending it would create an exception that the EU legislature did not provide for (paras 30–37).

Secondly, it read Articles 71–74 together. Under Article 72(2), the payment service provider bears the burden of proving fraud or gross negligence, so the initial refund should not depend on the bank’s prior assessment of the payer’s conduct (paras 39–42).

Thirdly, it relied on the purpose of PSD2, which is to ensure a high level of consumer protection. If banks could refuse refunds on the ground of alleged gross negligence, consumers would have to go to court to recover their money, and the refund obligation would lose much of its effect (paras 43–45, 47).

The bank may still rely on Article 74 to seek recovery from the payer following the initial refund, but that issue must be addressed separately from its immediate obligation under Article 73 PSD2 (para 46).

The judgment and the scholarly debate

The interpretation adopted in Tukowiecka is consistent with the approach proposed by Advocate General Rantos in his Opinion of 5 March 2026. The Advocate General considered that Articles 73(1) and 74(1) PSD2 preclude a payment service provider from withholding an immediate refund on the ground of the payer’s gross negligence. The Court reached the same conclusion, relying on the wording and structure of Articles 71–74 and the consumer-protection objective of PSD2 (Opinion, paras 23–41 and 53–54; Judgment, paras 30–47 and 52).

The judgment nevertheless leaves the substantive assessment of gross negligence unresolved. PSD2 does not define the concept exhaustively in its operative provisions. Recital 72 indicates that gross negligence means more than ordinary negligence and involves a significant degree of carelessness, and it leaves the assessment of the relevant evidence and the degree of alleged negligence generally to national law. Steennot emphasises the reduction of payer liability under PSD2 and, in particular, the requirement for payment service providers to provide supporting evidence when alleging that the payer acted fraudulently or with gross negligence (R Steennot, ‘Reduced Payer’s Liability for Unauthorized Payment Transactions under the Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2)’ (2018) 34 Computer Law & Security Review 954). Braithwaite likewise treats gross negligence as a significant but conceptually uncertain standard in bank-payment disputes, and stresses its practical role in limiting payment service providers’ liability to refund disputed transactions (J Braithwaite, ‘Gross Negligence in Bank Payments Law’ (2026) 46 OJLS 308). The European Banking Authority (EBA) has also highlighted the difficulty of distinguishing gross negligence from fraudulent conduct, and has expressed concern that payment service providers may classify victims of social-engineering fraud as grossly negligent merely because they were manipulated into disclosing their authentication credentials. It regards that approach as undesirable, since providers are themselves required to monitor transactions, detect known fraud scenarios and raise consumers’ awareness of emerging threats (EBA, Opinion on the Review of PSD2, EBA-Op-2022-06, para 293).

The comparative analysis by Guimarães and Steennot shows that, despite the harmonised EU framework under PSD2, differences persist in the national interpretation and application of gross negligence, particularly in relation to the assessment of the payer’s conduct, the significance of strong customer authentication and the allocation of the burden of proof (MR Guimarães and R Steennot, ‘Allocation of Liability in Case of Payment Fraud’ (2022) 30 European Review of Private Law 29). Kelemen, Herold and Bosits add an evidential point. Records generated in complying with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) may serve as relevant evidence when assessing whether the payment service provider maintained adequate security systems, monitored suspicious activity, issued appropriate warnings and took protective measures in relation to the disputed transaction (R Kelemen, V Herold and D Bosits, ‘Compliance as Evidence’ (2026) 15 Laws 129). Although published shortly before the Tukowiecka judgment, their analysis supports the view that the payer’s conduct should not be assessed in isolation from the payment service provider’s own compliance with its regulatory obligations and the proper functioning of its security and monitoring systems.

That assessment remains a matter of national interpretation and depends on the circumstances of each case. Article 72(2) PSD2 does, however, require payment service providers to substantiate allegations of fraud or gross negligence with appropriate evidence. The scholarly debate suggests that the payer’s conduct should be assessed not in isolation, but in light of the provider’s own compliance with its security, monitoring and information obligations.

The proposed PSD3–PSR reform and the future of refund liability

The proposed PSR is particularly relevant to the issues raised in Tukowiecka, as it would introduce rules directly affecting the conditions under which payment service providers may defer a refund of unauthorised payment transactions. PSD3, by contrast, mainly concerns the authorisation and supervision of payment institutions.

Article 56 of the Council’s April 2026 compromise text for the proposed PSR (Council document ST 8221/26, 17 April 2026) may affect the sequencing approach established in Tukowiecka. Under Article 73(1) PSD2, as interpreted by the Court, an unauthorised transaction must be refunded immediately, while the payer’s gross negligence may be assessed subsequently when determining liability. By contrast, proposed Article 56(1) would allow a refund to be delayed where the provider has objectively justified reasons to suspect that the payer intentionally or with gross negligence breached the security obligations in Article 52, provided that the grounds are communicated to the payer in writing. As under Article 73(1) PSD2, a refund could also be delayed where the provider suspects that the payer acted fraudulently. Article 56(2) would require the provider, within 15 business days, either to make the refund or to explain its refusal. Whereas the current PSD2 framework, as interpreted by the Court, does not permit gross negligence alone to justify withholding an immediate refund, the proposed PSR would allow a sufficiently substantiated suspicion of such conduct to justify a temporary delay. This would not amount to a final determination of the payer’s liability, but would introduce an additional procedural mechanism through which suspected gross negligence could affect the timing of the refund, subject to the safeguards laid down in the proposed PSR.

The proposed PSR would also provide evidential and procedural safeguards. Article 55 would require supporting evidence and clarify that authentication, including strong customer authentication, or the absence of a technical breakdown would not, in itself, prove authorisation, fraud or gross negligence. Providers would also have to invite users to explain the circumstances of the transaction. Recital 82 identifies relevant factors for assessing gross negligence, including the complexity and novelty of the fraud, the provider’s compliance, the clarity of its warnings and any targeted interventions.

The Council approved its first-reading position on PSD3 and the proposed PSR on 29 October 2026. However, the instruments had not yet become binding legislation at the time of writing, and the compromise provisions should therefore be treated as proposed rules. The comparison nevertheless suggests that the balance between consumer protection and the provider’s ability to investigate suspected gross negligence may be recalibrated. Whereas Tukowiecka confirms that gross negligence alone cannot justify withholding an immediate refund under the current PSD2 framework, the proposed PSR would allow a temporary delay in specified circumstances, subject to procedural and evidential safeguards.

What does the judgment change for payment service providers?

In practice, the judgment matters most for how providers handle complaints and organise their internal procedures.

First, the refund process must be kept separate from the assessment of liability. A bank cannot delay a refund merely because it is investigating whether the payer acted with gross negligence. Internal procedures under which such a suspicion automatically results in a refusal to refund should be reviewed in light of the CJEU’s interpretation.

Secondly, the preservation and quality of evidence become even more important. Any subsequent claim for recovery from the payer must be supported by specific evidence, rather than merely by the fact that correct login credentials or an SMS confirmation code were used. Banks must be able to distinguish between the authentication of a transaction, its authorisation and the assessment of the payer’s conduct.

Thirdly, communication with payers must be clearer. A refund should not be presented as a final acknowledgement by the bank that the payer did not contribute to the loss in any way. Payers should also be told clearly that the initial refund does not preclude a subsequent assessment of their potential liability.

These changes may require organisational investment. Nevertheless, it would be premature to conclude that the judgment will inevitably increase banks’ losses. The financial outcome will depend in large part on how successful later recovery efforts are, how well fraud prevention works and how national procedural rules operate.

Conclusion

The judgment in Tukowiecka confirms that alleged gross negligence cannot constitute an additional exception to the immediate refund obligation under Article 73(1) PSD2. It strengthens the practical effectiveness of consumer protection by ensuring that consumers do not have to initiate proceedings merely to obtain a refund, while preserving the payment service provider’s ability to seek recovery from the payer where the payer’s liability is established on sufficient evidence (para 52).

At the same time, the judgment does not define gross negligence or establish which conduct amounts to gross negligence in different payment fraud scenarios. Those questions remain dependent on the applicable legal rules and the circumstances and evidence of each case, and may be addressed in later proceedings on liability.

The proposed PSD3–PSR reform may change the position. While PSD3 would update the institutional framework for payment service providers, the PSR would materially alter the current refund regime by allowing suspected gross negligence to serve as a ground for temporarily deferring a refund, subject to additional evidential and procedural safeguards. That would be a legislative departure from the approach adopted in Tukowiecka, and it raises the question whether the proposed balance between providers’ investigative interests and consumers’ right to an immediate refund would preserve the level of protection afforded under PSD2.