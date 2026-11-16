The protection of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, queer + (LGBTIQ+) rights in the European Union (EU) has been anchored in primary and secondary law for several decades. The European Commission launched its ambitious 2026-2030 Strategy to further enhance LGBTIQ+ equality across the 27 Member States. Yet, LGBTIQ+ people increasingly experience harms exacerbated by the digitalisation of society and the rapid accumulation of data, as well as the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Algorithmic bias, online hate and AI-fuelled mis- and disinformation present the EU with concrete challenges in protecting LGBTIQ+ people against digital harms. This post examines how the EU’s digital governance frameworks of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) and the Digital Services Act (DSA) provide safeguards that can be utilised to protect the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons.

I. General Data Protection Regulation

The GDPR, adopted in 2016 and applicable from May 2018, aims to protect EU citizens in the processing and free movement of their personal data, whether this is in filing systems or by automated means (Article 2). For LGBTIQ+ people, this might pertain to data relating to their gender (for instance their identity or transition), sex life and/or sexual orientation. The GDPR contains both obligations for those that collect and process data and rights for those whose data it concerns. Under the GDPR, data collection pertaining to LGBTIQ+ persons should be limited, adequate and relevant to its purposes (Article 5(1)(c)), which need to be specified, explicit, legitimate and necessary (Article 5(1)(b)). The processing must also take place in a lawful, fair and transparent manner (Articles 5(1)(a) and 6(1)(a)-(f)). The data must furthermore be accurate and kept up-to-date (Article 5(1)(d)) as the data subject has the right to information (Article 14), rectification (Article 16) and even erasure (Article 17) if it is not.

Article 9 GDPR regulates so-called ‘special forms of data’ whose processing is prohibited unless one of the limited and narrowly interpreted exceptions mentioned in paragraph 2 of the provision is applicable. A person’s sex life or sexual orientation are considered such special forms of data. In OT v Vyriausioji tarnybinės etikos komisija, the CJEU established that other pieces of data, such as the name of the spouse or partner of a person, could, by comparison or deduction indirectly also reveal information on that person’s sex life or sexual orientation, and should therefore also be considered special data in certain cases (paras. 117-128).

Some notable examples of exceptions for special data processing are for instance when the data subject has explicitly given their consent for this (Article 9(2)(a)), when there is authorisation in Union or national law for it (Article 9(2)(b)), or when the data subject has made such data public (Article 9(2)(e)), etc. Even in the case of public data on gender and/or sexual orientation of a data subject, the CJEU held in Schrems v Meta (C-446/21) that processors have specific obligations to uphold. The CJEU found that Meta had violated the GDPR by collecting and processing data on and outside the platform and marketing targeted ads to Schrems on the basis of his publicly disclosed sexual orientation (paras. 66-83). Moreover, Meta had collected and processed data for this without restriction as to time and without distinction as to the type, thereby violating the data minimisation principle (Article 5(1)(c); paras. 45-65).

Although gender is not considered as special data, protection on this ground can still be enjoyed under the GDPR’s principles and safeguards. For instance, if a data subject’s gender, including identity, is incorrectly registered by an establishment, controller or processor of data, the data subject has the right to have this information corrected; a refusal would violate the principle of data accuracy. An example of this was to be seen in Deldits (C-247/23, see the post by Polgári in this blog symposium) which concerned a trans person’s request to rectify their gender entry in the Hungarian refugee register, which did not align with their gender identity. The CJEU found that because the GDPR gives expression to the right to access and rectification of data as enshrined in Article 8(2) of the Charter, the Hungarian court needed to assess what the purpose of gender data collection was in light of the principle of accuracy. If this was to identify the data subject, then the data would need to refer to that person’s lived gender identity and not the one assigned at birth (paras. 24-32). Furthermore, the right to rectification cannot be made contingent upon proof of gender reassignment surgery (paras. 36-37) as this would violate a person’s right to integrity and respect for private life (Articles 3 and 7 of the Charter; paras. 44-50; see also X and Y v Romania).

This situation also touches upon the question of whether an establishment, controller or processor of data has a right to lawfully process data relating to gender to start with. There are only six lawful purposes for data collection (consent, contract, legal obligation, vital interests, public task, or legitimate interest, Article 6(1)(a)-(f)). Sometimes, such a purpose exists, for instance, to improve HR policies to decrease the gender pay gap or improve benefits and pensions on the basis of gender. Other times, it is not clear what the purposes for data collection are. This question came up in Mousse (C-394/23, see the post of Deshoulières in this blog symposium) which concerned the online collection of gender data by the French railway undertaking SNCF Connect when selling transport tickets. The CJEU found that data processing of titles (‘Monsieur’ or ‘Madame’) must be necessary and objectively indispensable for the proper performance of the contract (paras. 44-64). Collecting titles corresponds to gender identities, which are not necessary data for the selling of rail transport tickets, thus violating the data minimisation principle.

Finally, Article 22 GDPR prohibits automated processing (for instance, through algorithms), including profiling, which may produce legal effects or significantly affect a data subject, unless such processing is necessary for the performance of a contract, authorised by Union or national law or based on the data subject’s consent (para. 2). If the data concerns a person’s sex life or sexual orientation, then automated processing can only take place in the case of consent by the data subject or necessary for reasons of substantial public interest (Article 22(4)).

II. The Artificial Intelligence Act

Because existing EU law was not equipped to deal with the rising dangers of AI, the EU saw the need to enact additional rules which led to the eventual adoption of the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) in 2024, with parts of it applying from February 2025 onwards. Though the AI Act regulates the application of AI-systems, it builds on the rules established in the GDPR for data used by AI-systems (see Article 2(7) and Recital 10). We see this pertaining to LGBTIQ+ relevant data specifically in Article 5(1)(g), which stipulates that biometric categorisation systems that use data to deduce sex life or sexual orientation of persons (these are special forms of data according to Article 9 GDPR), are banned unless their use is for law enforcement purposes or based on lawfully acquired biometric datasets. The AI Act does allow the processing of sex life or sexual orientation data for bias mitigation and correction (Article 10(5)(a)).

The AI Act regulates AI-systems on the basis of their risks (‘minimal,’ ‘limited,’ ‘high’ or ‘unacceptable’) for the health, safety or fundamental rights of persons. Minimal risk systems (for example, AI-powered spam filters) are not considered to have effects for fundamental rights and are thus not regulated under the AI Act. Limited risk systems (such as chatbots) may affect (LGBTIQ+) users and are therefore subjected to transparency obligations to clarify how they apply (Recitals 132 to 136 and Chapter IV). High-risk systems are considered to pose threats for fundamental rights and are, therefore, subjected to strict obligations from 2 December 2027 onwards before they can be deployed in practice (Chapter 3, Article 113 and Annex III).

High-risk AI-systems used for instance in employment, education, essential private and public services (such as credit scoring), migration, asylum and border control management (think of automated examination of visa applications) and more could discriminate against LGBTIQ+ persons specifically on the basis of their gender or sexuality. Such systems therefore have to comply with strict obligations (see Sections 2 and 3), such as risk-mitigation systems, human oversight and fundamental rights impact assessments (Article 27) so that they are aligned with Charter rights (such as Articles 1, 7, 8, 21 of the Charter, etc.). AI-systems displaying unacceptable risks for fundamental rights (such as those that regulate emotion in the workplace or education) are prohibited (Recital 26, Article 5). An example of a prohibited unacceptable risk system would be the 2025 Hungarian threat of using real-time facial recognition techniques during pride parades to identify and fine participants (Article 5(1)(h)); the exceptions to prohibitions like these in the AI Act are very narrow. The European Commission at the time indicated that it would take action against Hungary where appropriate.

Finally, generative AI may pose systemic risks due to their reach or have negative effects on public health, safety, public security, fundamental rights or the society as a whole (Article 3(65)); generative AI is therefore also subjected to many strict obligations such as the upkeep of technical documentation, compliance with various rights and more (see Chapter V).

III. The Digital Services Act

The GDPR and the AI Act are just one part of the EU’s digital single market. Another leg concerns the protection of the EU digital space against illegal content on or by so-called intermediary services (such as digital platforms or service providers) that violates fundamental rights. Under the Digital Services Act (DSA, adopted in 2022 and applied from February 2024 onwards), digital platforms or providers are required to provide information (Article 10), remove illegal content, goods and services (Article 9), use content moderation tools (Section 2 and 3), handle complaints (Articles 20-21) and more. The obligations under the DSA vary depending on the size of the digital platforms or providers. ‘Very large online platforms’ (VLOPs) and ‘very large online search engines’ (VLOSEs) are those that have more than 45 million average monthly active users (Section 5). Because of their size and potential reach, VLOPs and VLOSEs are subject to stricter rules, such as the obligation to conduct risk assessments of their services to identify, analyse and assess any systemic risks and mitigate them (Articles 34-35).

The DSA is relevant for LGBTIQ+ persons as it prohibits digital platforms or providers from advertising targeted ads to users through profiling them using sensitive personal data on sex life or sexual orientation (Article 26(3)). Furthermore, if LGBTIQ+ related content or accounts are removed (as was the case in 2026 when around 130 cases became known in which Meta suspended LGBTIQ+ related Instagram accounts), users have the right to receive a statement of reasons for the moderation decision (Article 17) and challenge it (Article 20). Moreover, when illegal content is posted (for instance, threats, harassment or anti-LGBTIQ+ hate speech), users have the option to report this through the notice-and-action mechanism (Article 16). Online platforms also have to provide transparency on how their recommendation systems (algorithms) work in terms of the content that users are exposed to (Article 27). VLOPs and VLOSEs even have to display at least one option for each of their recommender systems which is not based on profiling (Article 38). They additionally have the obligation to provide transparency on how their advertising systems work (Article 39).

IV. Taking stock: LGBTIQ+ rights adequately protected?

The question that remains after discussing the three frameworks is whether the protection that they provide is adequate for LGBTIQ+ persons in the EU’s digital sphere. The honest answer is: not quite. The frameworks are meaningful, especially in areas of data processing, prohibited AI-systems and advertisements on online platforms, yet significant gaps still exist. Though sex life and sexual orientation are protected under the GDPR as special forms of data, gender identity, expression and sex characteristics are not explicitly mentioned. Some are covered through the application of the GDPR’s principles as we have seen in the CJEU’s jurisprudence, but considering these grounds are also missing in the EU’s broader acquis, the variance places, for example, trans and intersex persons in a more vulnerable position in the digital sphere.

The AI Act offers strong protection against high-risk systems by forcing them to undergo bias monitoring, human oversight and fundamental rights impact assessments, and dangerous AI-systems that use certain biometric data for the categorisation of persons are prohibited, but also there, gender identity, expression and sex characteristics are not explicitly protected. An interesting conundrum is furthermore the tension between the AI Act and the GDPR; the former contains the option of improving bias monitoring through the use of special data on sex life and sexual orientation, while the latter does not provide a justification for the processing of such data in cases of detecting algorithmic discrimination. In general, many aspects of the impact of the AI Act are unclear as the applicability of some provisions has been postponed into the future due to the AI Omnibus reform (see Domínguez de Olazábal’s post in this blog carnival).

The DSA covers quite some ground offering various mechanisms to LGBTIQ+ persons against digital harms, yet the DSA’s robustness will become clearer only once it is consistently enforced by the national competent supervisory authorities (Article 49) and the Commission (Articles 65-80); its enforcement currently varies across Member States due to enforcement power and resources.

A final vulnerability gap is the lack of clarity in all three frameworks on an intersectional discrimination assessment. Persons that face online or digital discrimination on multiple grounds (for instance, queer women of colour), lack clear and coherent mechanisms to enjoy protection against overlapping discrimination.

Overall, the three frameworks provide protection to some LGBTIQ+ persons in specific contexts, yet currently lack coherent enforcement, fail to address intersectional discrimination, and create uncertainty as regards the protection of special data. Though the Commission’s 2026-2030 Strategy is already ambitious, protecting LGBTIQ+ rights in the EU’s digital sphere requires to be put at the forefront in these times in which data collection, the expansive rise of AI and digital harms are increasing every day.