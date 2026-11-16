Inferential technologies (such as machine learning, which infer new data based on patterns in existing data) have been declared a “metered utility” – turning predictions about people into an easily accessible, mass-market commodity. For queer people, inferences about their interests and behaviours made by digital services (e.g., streaming platforms, social media, language models, targeted advertising) can be a source of anxiety and danger if they break containment. European data protection regulation was created to protect (vulnerable) people from data-based risks such as these, in particular through prohibiting the processing of “special categories of data” (Article 9 of the General Data Protection Regulation [‘GDPR’]). However, how well-equipped is this regime to deal with a world of cheap inference on tap?

Section I describes the minority protection roots of data protection and how it manifests in Article 9 of the GDPR. Section II explains how Article 9 has been used in practice and how the courts have consistently interpreted it very broadly. Section III introduces inferential technologies (recommender systems, language models) and argues it creates novel risks for queer people. Section IV argues that the broad reading the courts have given Article 9 protects queer people well on paper, but that inferential technologies stretches that reading to breaking point. Weakening Article 9 would leave queer people exposed; keeping it as it is will not be enough either, unless the wider principles of data protection are taken seriously.

I. The historical origins of data protection as minority protection

GDPR is often characterised as a privacy law, omitting data protection’s distinct roots in non-discrimination (see Bieker’s post in this blog symposium), personal autonomy, and the balancing of informational power. Emerging during the 1960s, in the aftermath of World War II, data protection laws were born out of broad social fears that tyrannical and bureaucratic governments would exploit information and computer processing for population control. For example, France’s 1970s attempt at a national identity database (“SAFARI or the hunt for the French”) was met with a visceral public rejection, in large part because national registration numbers were associated with the collaborationist Vichy regime’s attempts to “distinguish between ‘Jews’ and ‘non-Jews’”. The public reckoning prompted the government to commission the creation of their 1978 data protection law (loi informatique et libertés).

The Dutch government, when proposing a new “Volkstellingenwet” for the planned 1971 census, was confronted with questions from parliament about what would happen with the data if the country was “under control of a government that was not inclined towards democracy”. Former Resistance magazines called the data collection “life-threatening”. The Dutch government eventually conceded to delete details about minority groups (e.g., people in mobile home parks, often Roma and Sinti) within six months and children of Resistance fighters or Jewish people would not be persecuted for refusing to partake. Again, the broad public outcry eventually led to the Dutch data protection law “Wet persoonsregistraties”.

Concerns about how to protect specific groups of people against persecution and discrimination facilitated by data also found their way into international instruments. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s 1980 Guidelines on the Protection of Privacy and Transborder Flows of Personal Data encouraged Member countries to implement rules in order to “ensure that there is no unfair discrimination against data subjects”, specifically “on such bases as nationality and domicile, sex, race, creed, or trade union affiliation”. This was further codified in the 1981 Council of Europe Convention for the Protection of Individuals With Regard to Automatic Processing Of Personal Data, which formally established the idea of “special category data” and prohibited the processing of “[p]ersonal data revealing racial origin, political opinions or religious or other beliefs, as well as personal data concerning health or sexual life.” The first EU-level instrument, the 1995 Data Protection Directive, copied this prohibition nearly word-for-word but supplemented it with the special categories of ethnic origin, philosophical beliefs, and trade-union membership. In the trilogues for the GDPR in the 2010s, the list was expanded again to include genetic data, biometric data, and sexual orientation (the Parliament’s proposal for gender identity did not make the cut).

When the GDPR was finally adopted in 2016, this legacy of explicit minority protection in data protection found expression in Article 9(1) as follows:

Processing of personal data revealing racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership, and the processing of genetic data, biometric data for the purpose of uniquely identifying a natural person, data concerning health or data concerning a natural person’s sex life or sexual orientation shall be prohibited.

Processing this kind of data is currently only allowed if it meets some specific exceptions, e.g., legal obligation, substantial public interest, explicit consent.

II. How has Article 9 of the GDPR protected queer people in practice?

The special categories of personal data defined in the GDPR do not neatly overlap with the multitude of sexual and gender identities that people currently subscribe to. The acronym LGBTQIA+, for example, includes sexual orientation (lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual), romantic orientation (aromantic), gender identity (transgender, agender, non-binary), and/or biological sex characteristics (intersex). Queer is another umbrella that is generally used by people who challenge normativities and binaries around sexual orientation, gender, and relationship structures.

Not all queer people will be offered heightened protection under the current list of special categories of data in Article 9. The category “sexual orientation” will apply to those identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, and, of course, heterosexual, but not to any gender-related minorities such as trans, non-binary or intersex individuals (beyond the protections that they equally receive because of their sexual orientation). Instead, the category “health” might potentially provide some protection, if a person’s experience and expression of their gender has been medicalised (which in Europe is often the case, such as the requirement to undergo sterilisation and/or receive a mental health diagnosis in order to change one’s legal gender). Data relating to “sex life” will often overlap with data relating to sexual orientation but also extends protection where behaviour and identity do not line up, such as the category ‘(wo)men who have sex with (wo)men’ (a construct that focuses on behaviour rather than self-identification) or those in non-monogamous or polyamorous relationships.

In practice, Article 9 has been used by data subjects and Data Protection Authorities (DPA) in different ways to make free and safe queer lives possible. For example, people have complained against government forms and school surveys that included the gender category ‘other’ or ‘non-binary’, which the Spanish DPA (perhaps surprisingly) argued can reveal something about someone’s sex life or sexual orientation. The Danish DPA concluded a popular dating site processed sexual orientation and sex life data even if explicit orientation labels are removed, just by virtue of being a dating site. In France, a service providing clairvoyance readings was fined for keeping records about clients’ sexual orientations without their full awareness or explicit consent, records which were subsequently leaked online in a data breach due to poor security measures. And in Germany, cases included a property management company writing down the sexual orientation of prospective tenants, and the processing of financial transaction data when buying sex toys.

At stake in these interpretations were the questions of how direct or indirect the link is between some information and a special category of data, how confidently it can be connected to an individual, whether it is an accurate description of them, and whether the intentions of the controller should be considered or not. Three interpretations by the CJEU have helped answer those questions.

In OT, Lithuanian anti-corruption law required administrators of companies receiving public funds to name their spouse, cohabitee or partner in a public register. The CJEU concluded that the partner’s name could constitute special category data because, read together with the data subject’s name, it can reveal their sexual orientation “following an intellectual operation involving deduction or cross-referencing” (para. 123), also known as thinking (the Court does not deal with the inherent subjectivity of this test however: whose “queerdar” should be taken as the baseline?). In Lindenapotheke, the question was asked whether transaction data from a customer buying medication without a personalised prescription constituted special category data. The CJEU decided that it was – “even where it is only with a certain degree of probability, and not with absolute certainty, that those medicinal products are intended for those customers” (para. 90).

Lastly, in Meta Platforms and Others, the question was asked whether Meta processes special category data when it records that “an internet user merely visits websites and apps […] such as flirting apps [and] gay dating sites” (para. 35), or whether the threshold needs to be higher. In its answer, the CJEU points out that such information counts as special category data “independent of whether or not the information revealed by the processing operation in question is correct and of whether the controller is acting with the aim of obtaining information that falls within one of the special categories” (para. 69).

To sum up, the prohibition on processing data concerning health, sex life, or sexual orientation provides very broad protection of queer people. It covers not just explicit data about those categories, but a wide moat of indirectly related data as well. The data does not have to be clearly linked to the person; just the possibility that it could be about them is enough. The data also does not have to be an accurate reflection of the person’s identity or behaviour. And it is irrelevant whether the controller was actually interested in knowing anything about those categories or if it just incidentally processed it.

This means that this prohibition can be triggered quite quickly. It covers the more obvious examples, like dating apps and websites, consumption of sexually explicit content online, or newsletter membership of queer interest groups. But given this broad reading, a lot of organisations could be sitting on personal data that reveals queerness through an “intellectual operation” (with some probability, accurately or not) that needs an Article 9(2) exception. It might already be enough to process, for example, being subscribed to the subreddit r/RuPaulsDragRace; a Spotify playlist featuring Chappell Roan, Troye Sivan, and Pabllo Vittar; an online purchase of a “Protect the Dolls” t-shirt and shaping tape; a GoodReads reading list featuring The Song of Achilles, Heartstopper, and Lie with Me, etc. These are cultural references that to people familiar with online queer culture would be meaningful, and could thus reveal sexual orientation, even if they are not universally recognisable.

The examples might stretch what is considered special category data, but they can still be reasoned about as discrete, structured, and human-interpretable data points. A more recent challenge for queer people, and data protection more generally, has been computational inference using messy, complex, and dynamically generated data.

III. The risk of inferential technologies for queer people

It used to be difficult to do anything meaningful with piles of unstructured data, or multimodal data, or data with a lot of dimensions. But advances in machine learning have made this data computationally tractable, and the rapid integration of machine learning techniques into products and services has increased the rate at which people are exposed to inferences about them derived from that data.

For example, most online platforms use recommender systems. These are systems that monitor user activity (clicks, views, searches, comments, connections) and classify content (films, products, books, news articles, posts). Both users and content are transformed into coordinates (embeddings), and recommendations are made based on some measure of closeness between those coordinates. A Netflix user is never explicitly labelled as “trans” but by watching shows with trans characters, for example, a user’s coordinates would move closer and closer to some kind of cluster of content that Netflix might have designated (manually or algorithmically) as “LGBTQIA+ shows”. Such labelled shows will then become visible in the user interface. The same logic applies to recommender systems on social media, news apps, web shops, etc. While such content recommendation can be affirming for queer people, it can also be a source of anxiety and danger if “the algorithm” outs them. Some people even recount that the recommender system figured out their sexuality before they did. Interview studies show how queer individuals use precautionary measures like hiding their screens with their bodies or operating secondary accounts to deal with these uncontrolled inferences.

Similarly, many services have started to integrate language models, for example, as conversational interfaces (chatbots), semantic interpretation (search), contextual personalisation (ads), decision support (summarisation, classification), or text generation (report writing). These systems produce statistically likely next words based on patterns derived from training data and user input (prompts, files, use history, context window). As a result, chatbots and language model-based search results can generate text statements about one’s sex life, sexual orientation or gender identity, perhaps based on some meaningful patterns in available data about this person or as sycophantic hallucinations. The statements might appear believable (helped along by the breathless claims about the ‘intelligence’ of these systems in the current public discourse, leading some to AI-induced psychoses) or the statements become input for other systems in untraceable ways.

Language models are now also being deployed for contextual personalisation, primarily for targeted advertisement. OpenAI recently started integrating ads into the ChatGPT interface. OpenAI allows advertisers to specify “context hints” for their ads (e.g., “interesting for bisexual people”) and matches this to users based on “the context and intent of the current conversation and […] select signals from a user’s broader ChatGPT experience”. Meanwhile, Google is experimenting with ads generated on the fly, part of the ad industry’s larger dream for hyper-personalised ads for each individual, including a real-time analysis of what someone is looking at. Studies have demonstrated ad personalisation can result in the exclusion or differential treatment of specific minorities.

These technologies have made it much easier to infer and reveal queerness. As inferential technologies are increasingly integrated in digital services, the type and volume of material that Article 9 needs to govern grows accordingly. Whether a set of coordinates as part of a recommender system or a set of probabilities in a language model reveal sexual orientation is still an open question, but the CJEU’s tests (deduction, likelihood, and indifference to accuracy and intent) all point towards yes.

IV. Is Article 9 the right approach to protect queer people against inferential technologies?

There are some situations where Article 9 unambiguously draws a red line. The use of machine learning models to explicitly infer information about sex life is unambiguously subject to its restrictions. Yet, because of the ambition to protect individuals against the potential for such inference, and not just the actual use of it, Article 9 is already straining under the pressure of its current broad interpretation.

The idea of designating special categories of data for heightened protection has been controversial from the beginning. Critics argued that it was an ontological misconception that negative consequences come from the nature of the data, but rather that “data is what data does”. While early concerns focused on the risk of being underinclusive (not recognising that mundane data could also be highly dangerous), the broad interpretation of courts combined with the proliferation of inferential technologies has now flipped this to a concern about being overinclusive. If it becomes too easy to trigger the strongest protection in the GDPR, huge swathes of digital products and services using some kind of inferential layer would fall foul of the prohibition.

The CJEU already faced this issue in relation to one large data indexing technology: Google’s search engine. If search results can reveal special categories of personal data, then why are search engines not required to obtain consent from the concerned individual? In GC and Others (136/17), the CJEU wriggled out of this issue not by redefining the scope of Article 9, but by permitting an extraordinary reading of “explicit consent” that was opt-out, rather than opt-in. Just as the Court in GC and Others did not want to break the Internet, a parallel fear about Article 9 undermining the competitive position of the EU on machine learning has already led to proposals to weaken it. In 2025, the European Commission proposed the EU Digital Omnibus, a major ‘simplification’ overhaul of various laws, including the GDPR (see Itxaso Domínguez de Olazábal’s post in this blog symposium). It would add a new exemption for the processing of special category data “in the context of the development and operation of an AI system” as long as they are “residual” (i.e., some efforts have been made to prevent or stop their processing). Meanwhile, some MEPs have taken this opportunity to propose narrowing Article 9 to only data that “directly reveals”. Such changes would substantially weaken the heightened protection of queer people against inferential technologies.

But rejecting changes to Article 9 would not resolve the pressure it is under either, as the tension between the law and the technological reality remains. It is likely only a matter of time before the courts will be asked to deal with a case of algorithmic outing. Already some pseudo-phrenology image classification systems have been released to “detect sexual orientation”, and whole online communities exist dedicated to “transvestigation” (conspiracy-driven ‘investigations’ of whether someone is secretly trans). Some academics have discussed a “purpose-based” approach that focuses on the intent behind the processing, but intent is hard to prove and easy to deny. Others suggest a “harms and risk-based” approach, but the GDPR’s other risk-based articles already suffer from the steep interpretative burden that risk assessment places on controllers. Lastly, some argue for a new right to “reasonable inference” based on principles of acceptability, relevance, and reliability, which could perhaps compensate if Article 9 is weakened.

These approaches typically assume the threat to queer people arises from competent rule-of-law-abiding organisations making explicit attempts to infer queer–related information. In practice, threats can come from large and small actors, malicious and careless ones, companies and law enforcement alike, all piggybacking off our data-rich world to dynamically cluster and classify people in ways that will surface queerness either intentionally or incidentally. The threats include explicit state persecution (e.g., Hungary allowing facial recognition to enforce a Pride ban), commercial exploitation of the pink euro, and leaky digital exhaust accidentally outing someone. Relying primarily on Article 9 is not the right approach to protect queer people against inferential technologies, but requires a serious commitment to many deeper principles in data protection beyond just limiting the act of inference – including data minimisation, security, storage and purpose limitation. Without such deep commitment to the reasons that data protection came about in the first place, queer people remain at especially heightened risk from the use of inferential technologies.