Online discussion and mainstream political discourse on trans people in sports often focus on Olympic-level competition and athletes’ hormone levels. However, for the overwhelming majority of trans athletes, the reality is more mundane: they want a licence to play in an amateur or youth league, and the main obstacle that they meet is the refusal of their own federation to record their chosen name and gender identity in its licensing database.

This post examines a Spanish case decided in 2024 in which that obstacle became the object of litigation, and in which the right to rectification – under Article 16 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – surfaced as a simpler and more efficient legal argument, complementing the anti-discrimination approach commonly used in these cases. It places the case alongside the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)’s recent judgments (see Mirin and Deldits) and offers a summary of the main takeaways of the case, which may be of use for practitioners to replicate it in their own jurisdictions, but also to data protection authorities, sports bodies, trans athletes and scholars confronted with the same question.

I. The Background

The applicant, AP, was a seventeen-year-old basketball player from Castilla-La Mancha. She had held a licence with the regional basketball federation (FBCLM) for nine consecutive seasons, always in male categories. Until 2023, she had refused to disclose her real gender identity to the regional sports authorities because she feared rejection from the federation, as well as the possibility of being prevented from playing her favourite sport.

In July 2023, however, she had her gender identity legally recognised by the Civil Registry under the recently approved Spanish Law 4/2023 (see commentary from E Farnos Amoros), which allows anyone over the age of sixteen to rectify the registered gender marker on the basis of a declaration. In her case, she had for several years been living socially as a woman and undergoing hormone-suppression therapy. In October 2023, she received a new identity card recording her chosen name and a female gender marker.

Consequently, at the beginning of the 2023-2024 basketball season, AP requested a renewal of her basketball licence. For that process, she was requested to provide a copy of her updated Spanish ID and, given the fact that she had her legal gender recognised, she requested her coach and her club to have her name and gender amended on her basketball licence. Following the standard procedure for data correction, her club requested her updated licence through the federation’s online platform, but the system refused on the ground that her licence-holder’s ID number was already in use. In Spain, the licence number is the national ID number, and the federation’s database linked her ID number to her former name and a male gender marker – which prevented AP from updating her data to reflect her chosen name and female gender marker.

AP and her club then referred the issue to the FBCLM in October 2023 and, again, in January 2024, receiving the same response: neither her name nor her gender marker would be amended on her licence until the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) had “expressly ruled” on the participation of trans players in junior level competitions.

II. The Litigation: Three Pleas (One about Data!)

Two features of Spanish sports law made this an administrative rather than private law dispute. When a regional federation issues or refuses a licence, it exercises a delegated public function according to Article 30(1)(b) of Law 5/2015 of Castilla-La Mancha, so the refusal to issue a corrected licence to AP was an administrative act. That act could be challenged before the Comité de Justicia Deportiva de Castilla-La Mancha (CJDCLM) – an independent collegiate body whose decision exhausts the administrative route before the contentious-administrative courts.

In February 2024, AP filed an appeal with the CJDCLM against the refusal to issue a sports licence with her updated data. The appeal rested on three grounds:

The first ground was that the refusal amounted to direct discrimination on grounds of gender identity under Article 14 of the Spanish Constitution and Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), relying on the case law of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), and in particular on A.M. and Others v. Russia, which requires that any difference in treatment on a protected ground, such as gender identity, pursues a legitimate aim and meets a standard of proportionality. The second ground was ordinary administrative legality: under Article 32 of Law 5/2015 the issuing of licences is a non-discretionary function and the grounds for refusal are a numerus clausus – namely, outstanding debts, doping sanctions or sanctions for violence or intolerance. Trans identity had never been on that list.

The third ground is the plea most relevant to this post. Once the Civil Registry had rectified the athlete’s gender marker and name on her birth certificate, the data held about her in the federation’s database became inaccurate within the meaning of Article 5(1)(d) GDPR, and she had a right, under Article 16 GDPR, to rectification “without undue delay”. That right is fundamental under Article 8 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU (CFR) as well as under Article 18(4) of the Spanish Constitution. In fact, Spanish case law had already held that refusing to amend an outdated gender marker in administrative records, once the birth certificate has been rectified, was contrary to the right to data protection.

This was the strategic approach behind that plea. However much the federation framed the matter as an unregulated question of sports policy – on which it could not move until FIBA had made a decision – data protection law required the data controller to keep its records accurate, and the absence of a policy was no lawful basis for continuing to process a wrong gender marker or a former name.

The argument also placed the burden of proof on the federation. AP did not have to prove that she met any medical standard, and she did not have to submit to any policing of her identity. The question shifted from “is this difference in treatment of a trans person legitimate and proportionate?” to “is the federation processing accurate data?”. This approach, therefore, spared the athlete further secondary victimisation and kept the proceedings clear of the debates that trans exclusionary groups tend to raise when addressing this topic: her appearance or her specific medical results, which in any event belong to her private life and have nothing to do with her right to gender recognition.

A further advantage was procedural. Because the plea relied on fundamental rights, the athlete asked for a positive interim measure consisting in the provisional issuing of a licence. On 23 February, the CJDCLM admitted the appeal and granted the provisional licence, finding a clear periculum in mora; she had been kept out of competition for over six months, and every match she missed deepened the breach of her right to practise sport. She played the rest of the season under a temporary women’s licence while the merits were pending.

III. The CJDCLM’s Decision of 8 May 2024

The CJDCLM upheld the appeal on all three grounds in its Resolution of 8 May 2024.1 It declared that the refusal to update the applicant’s licence breached her right to equal treatment under Article 14 of the Spanish Constitution and Article 14 ECHR, since the federation had excluded the athlete “for the mere fact of being a trans woman” without providing any objective and reasonable justification. It also held that the federation had unlawfully refused to issue a licence on a ground not listed in Article 32 of Law 5/2015. Lastly, it found that the refusal breached her right to data protection in its rectification dimension. The CJDCLM declared the act void and ordered the federation, within ten days, to rectify AP’s personal data and issue the licence. The federation complied and did not take the matter to the High Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha.

On data protection, the CJDCLM stated that the right to rectification “is an autonomous right that operates independently of any other consideration” (para. VII), which the controller must honour as soon as an inaccuracy is brought to its attention. It added that the federation “cannot hide behind the absence of a specific federative regulation on trans athletes to refuse to update their data” (para. VII). Following this reasoning, as soon as the athlete communicated that her legal gender marker and name had changed, the federation had no choice but to update her data in its database and issue a licence bearing her chosen name and gender.

IV. Luxembourg Agrees

When the appeal was drafted there was no EU legal interpretation yet on gender identity data. However, there now exists a line of CJEU judgments that mirrors the arguments presented before the CJDCLM and expands the notion of inaccurate data in relation to gender identity.

In Mirin, the Court held that Romania could not refuse to record a change of first name and gender identity lawfully obtained in another Member State. The CJEU did not approach the issue from a data protection angle; it concluded, however, that the gender marker is an element that defines a person’s identity and civil status, and that once a person has amended it lawfully, “a refusal to amend and recognise the gender identity which a national of one Member State has lawfully acquired […] is liable to cause ‘serious inconvenience’ for that national at administrative, professional and private level” (para. 55). The case litigated before the CJDCLM shows how a refusal to recognise a person’s lawfully amended gender identity caused precisely that kind of inconvenience – in the form of a restriction on her right to play a sport. The CJEU relied on the fact that the affected person’s birth certificate had already been amended to record their chosen name and gender identity in order to conclude that a refusal to recognise these changes in another Member State was contrary to EU law.

In Deldits (see, for further discussion, the post by Polgári in this blog symposium), the CJEU went a step further and addressed the issue from a data protection perspective. As already analysed on this blog, the case concerned a Hungarian authority’s refusal to rectify the gender marker recorded in the asylum register of a trans refugee. The CJEU held that the data contained in a gender marker “appear[s] to refer to that person’s lived gender identity, and not to the identity assigned to them at birth” (para. 32). Specifically, the Court held that Article 16 GDPR requires the rectification of inaccurate gender identity data, and that accuracy is assessed in the light of the purpose of the processing: where that purpose is to identify the person, the record must reflect the person’s gender identity as lived, not the gender marker assigned at birth. The data subject may be asked for relevant and sufficient evidence that the data is inaccurate, but that evidence must be proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances of the particular case.

The CJEU’s interpretations in Mirin and Deldits clarify the notion of data pertaining to personal identity and, applied to AP’s case, means that the federation was obliged to amend the gender marker in its database whether or not she had changed it on her birth certificate, provided she showed that her lived gender was that of a woman.

V. What can be learned from the Spanish Case Study?

While the CJDCLM is a sports justice body, not a court, its resolution nevertheless sets a precedent for other federations and sports tribunals that may face similar decisions in the future.

The value of this case lies in the approach taken to challenging an unjust decision, such as the refusal to recognise the gender identity of an amateur basketball player on her licence. Had the case rested solely on an anti-discrimination claim, the federation could have approached the issue with a wider margin of appreciation: balancing the right to non-discrimination against other supposedly legitimate aims for keeping AP off the court; considering alternative measures that would limit her right to take part in sport; or scrutinising her medical records to guess at some “unfair advantage”. Any of those routes might have also turned the proceedings towards her appearance, her physical transition and her medical history, making the process considerably more unpleasant for a seventeen-year-old applicant.

A claim based on the right to rectification, by contrast, stripped the dispute back to a simpler case: a data controller processing inaccurate data. Here, a federation that refused to amend the name and gender marker of a female athlete in its database and on her licence, despite knowing that the data it held no longer reflected her gender identity. This GDPR-based strategy is, moreover, replicable beyond Spain’s borders for practitioners dealing with similar cases elsewhere in the Union, because data protection rules are harmonised.

The main takeaways are that: (i) sports federations are data controllers; (ii) the gender marker federations use to place an athlete in a category is processed for an identification purpose in the Deldits sense; (iii) a rectified civil-status record is relevant and sufficient evidence of lived gender; and (iv) the absence of a trans-eligibility policy is not a lawful reason to keep that record wrong.

Thus, while eligibility rules will go on being argued over in every federation and every legislature, the accuracy of a person’s name and gender in a database is not open to that argument.