Same Substance, Different Rules: Could “Essential Use” Bring Coherence to EU Chemicals Law?

European Union law does not regulate a chemical substance uniformly: the conditions governing its market access depend on the product in which it is incorporated and the use for which it is intended. The EU framework comprises over 40 pieces of legislation governing the production and placing on the market of chemicals.

Three regimes illustrate this fragmentation and its different market-access models: Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006(“REACH”) for industrial chemicals, Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009 for plant protection products (“Pesticides Regulation”) and Regulation (EC) No 1333/2008 for food additives (“Food Additives Regulation”). In this post, I first compare how these regimes control market access (I). I then show that, despite their differences, the three regimes share a substance-by-substance logic whose shortcomings – regrettable substitution and the difficulty of capturing combined exposure – are aggravated by fragmentation (II). Finally, I argue that the concept of “essential use” could provide a common criterion for market access across these regimes, bringing coherence without replacing their distinct procedures (III).

I. Industrial chemicals, pesticides and food additives: the fragmentation of EU chemicals regulation

REACH. When thinking about EU chemicals regulation, the natural starting point is REACH. In force since 2007, it requires manufacturers and importers to register substances produced or imported in quantities of one tonne or more per year and to submit information on their properties and uses, thus following the principle of “no data, no market” (Articles 5, 6 and 10). REACH thereby places primary responsibility for generating data and managing chemical risks on industry (Article 1(3)). It operates through four main mechanisms: registration, evaluation, authorisation of certain uses of substances of very high concern, and restriction of substances presenting an unacceptable risk. Its scale is considerable: by 30 September 2026, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) had received 115,040 registration dossiers covering 23,483 substances.

Information submitted by a manufacturer or importer for a substance is compiled in a registration dossier. For each dossier, ECHA checks that the required information has been provided. However, this technical completeness check does not assess the scientific quality of that information. That assessment – the “compliance check” – takes place only for selected dossiers, primarily where potential data gaps or concerns have been identified. By the end of 2025, ECHA had checked the compliance of 16,100 dossiers, representing 23.5% of all submitted dossiers and covering 2,380 substances.

Pesticides. Active substances used in plant protection products are governed primarily by the Pesticides Regulation. Unlike REACH, this Regulation establishes a two-stage system of prior approval. First, the active substance is assessed and approved at EU level. An applicant submits a dossier for the active substance to a rapporteur Member State, which prepares a draft assessment report. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) then organises a peer review involving the other Member States and adopts a conclusion. On that basis, the Commission decides, together with the Member States, whether, and under what conditions, the substance should be approved (Pesticides Regulation, Articles 4 and 7 to 13). Approval requires evidence that at least one representative use of a product containing the substance can be expected to satisfy the Regulation’s health and environmental requirements.

At the second stage, each product containing the approved substance must be authorised in the Member State in which it will be placed on the market (Articles 4(3), 28, 29 and 36). EU approval of the active substance is therefore necessary but not sufficient for market access. Acetamiprid, a substance used in insecticides, illustrates this distinction. Although the active substance is approved at EU level until 28 February 2033, France prohibited the use of products containing it in 2018, before allowing limited derogations for certain crops in 2026.

Food additives. A third model applies to food additives. The Food Additives Regulation establishes a positive-list system: an additive may be placed on the market and used in food only if it appears on the Union lists and is used under the conditions specified there (Articles 4 and 5). Inclusion requires that, at the proposed level of use, the additive does not raise a safety concern, responds to a reasonable technological need that cannot be achieved by other economically and technologically practicable means, and does not mislead the consumer.

For a new additive, the applicant submits a dossier containing the scientific data needed to assess the additive and its proposed uses. EFSA assesses its safety, including its toxicological properties and estimated dietary exposure. The Commission then decides whether to authorise the additive by adding it to the Union list, following the procedure laid down in the Common Authorisation Procedure Regulation (Articles 3 to 7).

This framework thus differs from the other two regimes. Under REACH, registered substances may in principle be placed on the market without prior approval whereas every food additive must be included in the Union list before it may be placed on the market or used in food. REACH does contain an authorisation procedure, but only for substances of very high concern listed in Annex XIV. Unlike the Pesticides Regulation, the Food Additives Regulation does not require a second authorisation at national level: once an additive is listed, it may be used throughout the Union under the conditions specified in the list.

The comparison of these regimes shows that EU chemicals law has no single model of market access. The regimes differ in the obligations they impose on industry, in their authorisation and decision-making procedures, and in the respective roles of EU institutions and Member States.

II. Substance by substance, regime by regime: the resulting regulatory gaps

All three regimes have one thing in common: They remain predominantly organised around the assessment of individual substances. REACH procedures generally concern an individual substance or a defined group of substances; the approval procedure for pesticides begins with the assessment of each active substance; and food additives are individually included in, or removed from, the Union list. This substance-by-substance model, coupled with sectoral fragmentation, gives rise to several limitations.

1. The limits of substance-by-substance regulation

Assessing thousands of substances one by one inevitably takes time and likely creates delay. By the time one substance is restricted, it may already have been replaced by a structurally related compound for which less evidence is available. This phenomenon, commonly described as “regrettable substitution”, may perpetuate comparable hazards while requiring regulators to begin a new assessment.

Bisphenols, a group of chemical substances used notably in the production of plastics and resins, provide a familiar example. Health concerns have led the EU to restrict several uses of bisphenol A, which is classified as toxic to reproduction and identified as an endocrine disruptor. Bisphenols S and F have been used as substitutes, although studies have found that they may display hormonal activity comparable to that of bisphenol A. The problem is not confined to bisphenols. Similar concerns about replacing one regulated substance with related but less studied alternatives have contributed to calls for chemicals to be assessed and regulated as groups. The proposed universal restriction of per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), currently under assessment by ECHA, is a prominent example of this approach.

The individual-substance approach also struggles with combined exposure. Each regulatory procedure is generally organised around a particular substance, assessed in relation to the uses or products covered by the relevant dossier. The evidence submitted and the resulting decision are therefore generally confined to that regulatory perimeter. Even a thorough assessment of one substance may consequently fail to capture its contribution to a mixture involving substances assessed in separate dossiers or under different sectoral regimes.

EU law does not entirely disregard this problem of combined exposure. The Pesticides Regulation, for example, requires known cumulative and synergistic effects to be considered where scientific methods accepted by EFSA are available (Article 4(2) and (3)). Implementation nevertheless remains incomplete. EFSA has conducted cumulative risk assessments for effects on the thyroid and nervous system, while assessment groups and methods for other organs and effects are still being developed.

2. Fragmented rules for the same substance

The limitations of substance-by-substance assessment are compounded by regulatory fragmentation. The same substance may fall under REACH when used industrially, under the Pesticides Regulation when used as an active substance in a plant protection product, and under the Food Additives Regulation when used as a food additive. Other uses may also be governed by legislation on cosmetics, medicinal products, biocides, food-contact materials, water or waste. As each regime applies its own legal test, evidentiary requirements and decision-making procedure, a substance may be authorised for one use and prohibited for another.

Titanium dioxide illustrates this divergence. Its use as the food additive E171 was prohibited in 2022 after EFSA concluded that a concern for genotoxicity could not be ruled out. It nevertheless remains permitted for certain uses in cosmetics and medicinal products, as well as in numerous other consumer and industrial products. This divergent treatment has generated public concern. A 2025 study detected titanium dioxide particles in human breast milk, animal milk and infant formula, indicating that exposure persists. Current campaigns and petitions call for the prohibition to be extended beyond food, particularly to cosmetics and medicinal products. The continued use of titanium dioxide in medicinal products is now challenged before the General Court in Case T-685/25.

Additionally, fragmentation makes EU chemicals law difficult to understand, particularly for businesses. They must determine which regime applies to each product and comply with different requirements and regulatory timetables, even where the same substance is concerned. Consumers face a similar difficulty: it is hard to understand why a substance whose safety was considered too uncertain for use as a food additive may still be found in toothpaste or medicines.

III. Towards a common criterion

These shortcomings of the current regulatory framework raise the question whether a common substantive criterion could bring greater coherence across regimes. The concept of “essential use” offers one possible response.

1. The concept of “essential use”

The concept of “essential use” originated in the Montreal Protocol on ozone-depleting substances and was later developed in academic work on PFAS. The 2020 Chemicals Strategy promoted it as a means of accelerating the phase-out of the most harmful substances in non-essential uses, and envisaged its integration into a revised REACH. A 2024 Commission Communication subsequently set out guiding criteria for its application in EU legislation. Under those criteria, a use of one of the most harmful substances is essential where it is necessary for health or safety, or critical for the functioning of society, and where no acceptable alternatives are available. The Communication itself, however, has no legal effect: the concept applies only where it is incorporated into a specific legislative act, which must also determine who assesses essentiality and how.

Some aspects of the essential use concept, including necessity and the availability of alternatives, already appear in some sectoral regimes. Under REACH, the authorisation of substances of very high concern requires an analysis of alternatives and, where risks are not adequately controlled, a demonstration that socio-economic benefits outweigh those risks (Article 60(4)). The Pesticides Regulation allows an active substance that fails certain hazard-based criteria to be approved exceptionally where it is necessary to control a serious danger to plant health that cannot be contained by other available means (Article 4(7)). The Food Additives Regulation requires a reasonable technological need that cannot be met by other economically and technologically practicable means (Article 6).

In these examples, necessity operates as a sector-specific condition or exception, not as a common criterion governing market access. They nevertheless show that the underlying questions are not foreign to EU chemicals law.

2. What the “essential use” concept could bring

Scholars have already shown the potential of essential use as a regulatory approach for PFAS, and suggested that it could extend to other fields, including food additives and pesticides. Applied across the three regimes, it would require each of them to address the same underlying questions: what function does the substance perform? Is that function necessary, and can it be delivered in another way? Asking these questions could respond to the limits identified above: delays, regrettable substitution and fragmentation.

First, essential use could help overcome the delays of substance-by-substance regulation. To avoid assessing substances one by one, EU and national authorities increasingly treat chemicals as groups, as the proposed universal PFAS restriction illustrates. Yet a prohibition covering a whole group may also catch uses for which no acceptable alternative exists, such as certain medical or safety applications. Essential use offers a way to draw this line. Because it focuses on uses rather than on individual molecules, it allows non-essential uses to be phased out for a whole group at once, while preserving those that remain necessary. This is precisely why it was proposed for PFAS.

Second, essential use could reduce regrettable substitution, by changing how substitution is approached. The question would no longer be only which molecule can replace a restricted substance, but whether its function is necessary at all and could be performed by another product, technology or practice. Thermal paper illustrates this: when bisphenol A was restricted in till receipts, it was largely replaced by bisphenol S, even though phenol-free paper and electronic receipts could have performed the same function.

Third, essential use could bring coherence to fragmented regimes, by making the treatment of a substance depend on the function of each use rather than on the regime under which it happens to fall. Titanium dioxide illustrates this: used as a food colour, it performs a purely aesthetic function; in medicinal products, it was maintained largely for lack of suitable alternatives. An essential-use approach would justify this difference. It would also call into question other aesthetic uses that remain authorised, such as in toothpaste.

These benefits depend on how the concept is made operational. The legislature would have to define what constitutes a “use” and at what level, which functions are necessary for health or safety or critical for society, and what makes an alternative acceptable. It would also have to decide who assesses essentiality and who must demonstrate the availability or absence of alternatives.

Recent EU policy choices, however, pull in a different direction. In April 2026, the Commission stated that it would not pursue the comprehensive revision of REACH, the main vehicle through which the 2020 Strategy envisaged introducing the concept. Yet the transition to chemicals that are safe and sustainable by design, which the Commission itself describedas a “societal urgency”, has lost none of its relevance. Rather than letting the concept fade, the EU should consider how to give it legal form.