Sanctions, Lawyers, and the Limits of Article 47 CFREU: The Grounds of Appeal in Case C-865/24 P Ordre néerlandais des avocats du barreau de Bruxelles and Others v Council

Since October 2022, EU-based lawyers have been prohibited from providing certain legal advice to the Russian government and to companies established in Russia. This sounds, at first glance, like a narrow and technical restriction buried deep within the EU’s sanctions architecture. It has, however, produced one of the more consequential fundamental-rights disputes to reach Luxembourg in recent years, and on 14 July 2026 the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice spent nearly eight hours hearing argument on it. In the currently still pending case, three sets of European bar associations are asking the Court to set aside a General Court judgment that upheld the ban. This post argues that the Grand Chamber should not do so – not because the underlying policy is beyond criticism, but because Article 47 of the Charter, properly read, was simply never designed to reach the category of advice at stake.

The measure and its limits

Article 5n of Council Regulation (EU) No 833/2014, inserted by the EU’s eighth sanctions package (Regulation (EU) 2022/1904) and subsequently amended, prohibits the direct or indirect provision of legal advisory services to the Russian government or to persons and entities established in Russia. It is, however, considerably narrower than headlines about a ‘ban on legal advice to Russia’ suggest. Advice connected with judicial, administrative or arbitral proceedings remains permitted, including the preliminary work of assessing whether such proceedings should be brought. Advice to natural persons, including Russian nationals, is entirely untouched. What falls within the prohibition is a residual category of non-contentious, transactional advice given to the Russian state or Russian-established entities, such as assistance with corporate restructuring or commercial deal-structuring, given for its own sake rather than in connection with a dispute. The Court of Justice has already read the prohibition narrowly in the notary context, holding in Jemerak that the authentication by a German notary of the sale of property owned by a Russian company does not amount to a ‘legal advisory service’ within the meaning of the provision at all.

What the General Court held

Several bar associations – including the Ordre néerlandais des avocats du barreau de Bruxelles, the Ordre des avocats à la cour de Paris, and ACE-Avocats – challenged the measure before the General Court, supported by interveners including the Bundesrechtsanwaltskammer and the Ordre des avocats de Genève. On 2 October 2024, sitting as a Grand Chamber, the General Court dismissed all three actions (Cases T-797/22, T-798/22 and T-828/22).

The core of the judgment is a distinction between two categories of legal advice. The second paragraph of Article 47 CFREU, which guarantees the possibility for everyone to be advised, defended and represented, exists to secure effective judicial protection – the ability to vindicate rights before a court or equivalent body. On that reading, advice connected, even at a preliminary stage, with actual or reasonably anticipated proceedings falls within the scope of Article 47 and remains untouched by the prohibition, since Article 5n does not ‘preclude the conduct of a preliminary legal assessment concluding whether or not it is necessary to initiate judicial, administrative or arbitral proceedings’. Purely transactional advice, detached from any such connection, was held to fall outside the scope of Article 47 altogether.

This is a more careful move than it might appear at first. Rather than finding an interference with Article 47 CFREU and then justifying it under the proportionality test in Article 52(1), the General Court held that the essence of the right survives intact because the right was never engaged for this category of advice in the first place.

On Article 7 CFREU, the General Court accepted – consistently with the Court of Justice’s earlier ruling in Orde van Vlaamse Balies – that legal professional privilege is protected independently of any link to proceedings but held that the sanctions regime’s derogation and exemption mechanisms do not, without more, interfere with that confidentiality. As for the independence of the legal profession, the General Court accepted its foundational importance but held that it is not absolute, and that a targeted restriction pursuing the EU’s objective of pressuring Russia over its war against Ukraine did not impair its essence.

As the General Court’s own press release summarised the outcome – the prohibition ‘does not concern legal advisory services provided in connection with judicial, administrative or arbitral proceedings’.

The grounds of appeal

Why then do so many associations of European lawyers object to such a ruling? The currently pending lead appeal, C-865/24 P, raises four grounds. First, that the General Court erred in finding no interference at all with the right of every person to consult a lawyer for advice, contrary to Articles 7 and 47 CFREU read alongside Article 2 TEU. Second, and relatedly, that it erred in finding no interference with the rights those provisions guarantee more broadly. Third, and in the alternative, that even if there is an interference, the General Court’s application of the proportionality test in Article 52(1) was flawed. Fourth, that the judgment breaches the principle of legal certainty, since lawyers cannot always know in advance whether a given piece of advice will, or will not, end up connected to future proceedings – and therefore whether providing it is lawful. The parallel appeals in C-866/24 P (brought by the Ordre des avocats à la cour de Paris and Mr Couturier) and C-867/24 P(brought by ACE-Avocats) raise substantially overlapping arguments against the companion judgments in T-798/22 and T-828/22.

What happened at the hearing – and what comes next

The hearing on 14 July 2026 turned out to be dominated less by these merits arguments than by a threshold question – whether the appellant associations have standing to bring the case at all. As Leichsenring reports, the EU institutions pressed the argument that the associations would need to show that their individual members are individually concerned by the measure – a demanding standard under the second limb of Article 263(4) TFEU.

The appellants’ counterargument is, in effect, that unpredictability is the injury. They maintain that, because it is not foreseeable at the time advice is given whether proceedings will eventually follow, the measure produces a chilling effect on lawyers taking on any Russia-related work, regardless of whether any individual member currently represents a Russian client. If that is accepted, the unpredictability goes to direct concern, and direct concern is all the associations would then need to show; because Article 5n sits in a sanctions regulation adopted under Article 215 TFEU, it is a non-legislative act and therefore a ‘regulatory act’, and the third limb of Article 263(4) TFEU dispenses with individual concern for regulatory acts that do not entail implementing measures. Leichsenring’s own assessment is that the appeals are therefore unlikely to founder on admissibility, whatever the Grand Chamber eventually decides on the merits.

Why Article 47 CFREU should not stretch further

Turn, then, to the merits – where, in my view, the General Court’s central distinction should survive scrutiny.

No provision of primary EU law recognises a freestanding right to non-contentious legal advice, detached from any connection to proceedings. Article 47 CFREU exists to guarantee effective judicial protection, and its second paragraph – the right to be advised, defended and represented – is naturally read as incidental to that guarantee rather than as an independent constitutionalisation of legal advice as a category of professional service. On that reading, the General Court was correct that a preliminary legal assessment of whether to initiate proceedings remains squarely protected, while advice given purely to facilitate a commercial transaction with the Russian state does not engage Article 47 CFREU at all. That is not a grudging or result-driven distinction – it tracks the purpose the provision was designed to serve.

The legal-certainty argument (the fourth ground of appeal) is arguably the strongest of the four, because it is true that a lawyer cannot always know in advance whether a given piece of non-contentious work will later intersect with litigation. But this proves less convincing than it appears, and the Grand Chamber ought not to depart from the General Court’s approach. The exemption already covers the preliminary assessment of whether proceedings should be brought, which is precisely the moment at which that uncertainty is most likely to arise. What is excluded is advice given with no view to proceedings whatsoever, such as ordinary transactional work for a Russian-established client. A lawyer who genuinely cannot tell whether a piece of advice touches on anticipated proceedings has, on the General Court’s own terms, a strong case that the advice falls inside rather than outside the protected category. The structure of Article 47 CFREI, in other words, already absorbs most of the uncertainty the appellants describe.

Nor does the proportionality challenge fare any better. The General Court accepted, without qualification, the fundamental importance of an independent legal profession to the rule of law. It nonetheless held, applying the ordinary Article 52(1) CFREU framework rather than inventing anything novel, that a narrowly targeted restriction pursuing the Union’s foreign-policy objective of increasing pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine did not impair the essence of the lawyer’s task. Treating that conclusion as an attack on professional independence as such collapses a structured, fact-sensitive balancing exercise into a categorical objection the Charter’s own text does not support. The General Court’s reasoning here was considered and internally coherent, and should not be disturbed on appeal.

Another recurring theme of the appellants’ approach has been that the prohibition, as upheld by the General Court, damages access to justice and the rule of law as such, framed as a matter transcending the sanctions context and touching a universal principle. However, it is difficult to see the bearing that such considerations have on this case. Access to justice, in the sense Article 47 CFREU actually protects, concerns the ability to vindicate rights before a court or equivalent body – the very thing the General Court’s judgment leaves entirely and explicitly untouched, along with all advice to natural persons and all advice connected with anticipated proceedings.

Indeed, it is worth being precise about what access to justice means here, since the phrase carries a great deal of the appellants’ rhetorical weight. No litigant, Russian or otherwise, is denied a lawyer in relation to a legal dispute by reason of this prohibition. Representation and advice connected with judicial, administrative or arbitral proceedings remain fully available, as does all advice to natural persons, and any Russian entity that is sued, or wishes to sue, remains free to instruct counsel of its choosing. What the measure restricts is something narrower and different: the ability of the Russian state and its instrumentalities to obtain ordinary commercial legal assistance in pursuit of the very transactions the sanctions regime is designed to frustrate. Treating the loss of that commercial facility as an injury to access to justice in the constitutional sense, as though a state actor’s difficulty structuring a deal were of a piece with an individual’s inability to secure a defence, conflates two analytically distinct concepts the General Court was careful to keep apart, and risks diluting the term for the cases where it does real work.

A further argument circulates in advocacy around the case, though it did not explicitly feature in any of the formal grounds of appeal or the General Court’s reasoning. This is the point that Principle 13 of the UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers – which recognises advising clients on their legal rights and obligations as a core professional duty – and the Council of Europe Convention for the Protection of the Profession of Lawyer(the ‘Luxembourg Convention’), opened for signature in Luxembourg in 2025, reinforce the constitutional stature Article 47 CFREU accords to independent legal advice. However, neither instrument can do that work. Principle 13 is a UN soft-law instrument, not a source of binding EU law capable of grounding a Charter right. The Luxembourg Convention, whatever its long-term significance for the profession, remains newly opened and is still working currently its way through signature and ratification process. It is not yet binding on the EU or its Member States and cannot retroactively expand a Charter provision that predates it. Invoking either instrument as though it already settled a question of EU primary law still sub judice before the Grand Chamber would wrongly substitute aspiration for established legal authority.

A case to watch

Whatever the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice ultimately decides, this appeal will shape how far the Charter’s guarantee of legal assistance extends beyond the courtroom door – a question with obvious relevance well beyond the Russia sanctions context, wherever the EU restricts commercial dealings with a designated state or entity. For now, admissibility looks likely to be cleared, the merits argument is teed up along the lines the General Court framed it, and Advocate General Medina’s Opinion in November should be the next real signal of where this could be heading.