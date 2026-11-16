The relationship between data protection and lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex + (LGBTI+) rights is often presented as a question of privacy: what may a platform, an employer or an administrative authority know about a person’s gender and/or sexual identity? However, recent case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union (see Mousse and Deldits) shows that the issue is more wide-ranging. Data protection can also become a means of legal recognition for LGBTI+ people. When a public authority records a person’s gender in a register, it processes personal data. If that data is inaccurate, unnecessary, or inconsistent with documents issued by another Member State, EU law requires the authority to erase or rectify them.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) affects a paradigm shift in the law of civil status. Whereas the State was previously often treated as the “master of data” relating to individuals – a position reflected, for example, in French law in the principle that civil status is unavailable to private disposition – the GDPR proceeds from a different premise: individuals are rights-holders in relation to their personal data, and the State may process that data only in compliance with the principles and rights laid down by EU law.

This “register revolution” is reinforced by a parallel movement towards the recognition, by all Member States, of civil-status situations obtained in another Member State. A marriage (see Coman and Others, Wojewoda Mazowiecki), a change of first name (see Mirin) or a change of gender (see Shipova), obtained in one Member State must be recognised in all EU jurisdictions. Otherwise, the person concerned may invoke a breach of the right to free movement enshrined in Article 21 TFEU.

This blog post demonstrates how EU law requires the recognition of legal situations that are unknown in certain national legal systems, particularly the recognition of non-binary gender identities, whether one relies on the GDPR principles of minimisation (I) and accuracy (II), or on the free movement of Union citizens (III).

I. The Principle of Data Minimisation

Article 5(1)(c) GDPR provides that personal data must be adequate, relevant and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed. In Mousse (C-394/23), a case in which the author served as lead litigator, the CJEU gave that requirement a robust meaning. Processing is not necessary merely because it is useful, customary or socially conventional. In order to be necessary for the performance of a contract, it must be objectively indispensable to a purpose that forms an integral part of that contract, and there must be no practicable and less intrusive alternative (Mousse, paras 33 and 34). The Court added that the assessment must take account of the risk of discrimination on grounds of gender identity (Mousse, para 64).

Mousse concerned the sale of train tickets, not civil status. But the principle is capable of transposition. If the purpose of a register or document is to identify a person, the authority must demonstrate that the indication of sex or gender is genuinely necessary for identification. Very often, it is not. Surnames, given names, date and place of birth, parentage, document number, photograph, signature or biometric data identify a person sufficiently. Gender may be data that the administration is accustomed to processing; that does not make it indispensable.

Positive law already contains indications to that effect. The International Civil Aviation Organisation allows machine-readable passports to use the marker ‘X’ where sex is unspecified by the issuing State (for more, see L Holzer, ‘Gender Markers in Passports and the Digital Racial Borders of the European Union’ in a forthcoming special issue of the German Law Journal). Regulation (EU) 2025/1208 makes the designation of gender optional on identity cards for EU citizens. Convention No 16 of the International Commission on Civil Status, concerning multilingual extracts from civil-status records, provides only for the symbols ‘M’ and ‘F’ in its form, but it also regulates the situation in which a field cannot be completed from the source record: the field must then be rendered unusable. These instruments are technical, but they disclose an important legal fact: even in cross-border identification, gender is not an indispensable item of data.

Within the domestic legal order of the Member States, a gender marker appears even less necessary than in the international context. The legal principle of data minimisation therefore requires States not to process gender data on identity documents unless that processing is based on the consent of the person concerned. In practice, persons concerned may, on the basis of the principle of minimisation, request the erasure of the gender marker not only from their civil-status records but also from their identity documents. A non-binary person should thus be able to obtain a non-binary identity card without any further step: the GDPR applies directly to identity documents, and Member States cannot rely on a requirement of consistency between the birth record and the identity card in order to defeat such a request. For example, as a person who identifies as non-binary but regularly travels to countries where homosexuality is criminalised, the author may wish to hold an identity card without a gender marker while retaining a male passport in order to avoid difficulties at certain border controls.

II. The Principle of Data Accuracy

Article 5(1)(d) GDPR requires personal data to be accurate and, where necessary, kept up to date. Inaccurate data must be erased or rectified without delay, having regard to the purposes for which they are processed. Article 16 GDPR gives concrete expression to that requirement by conferring on every person the right to obtain the rectification of inaccurate data concerning them. This right has constitutional status within the EU legal order: Article 8 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union (CFR) protects personal data, and Article 16 TFEU establishes the Union’s competence in this field. A civil-status register falls within that framework when it contains information relating to an identified person.

In Deldits (see the post by Polgári in this blog symposium), the CJEU held that information relating to gender identity can constitute personal data, that its entry in a public register is processing such data, and that its accuracy must be assessed in the light of the purpose for which the data was collected (Deldits, paras 25-32). If the purpose of the register is to identify the person, the relevant data refers to that person’s lived gender identity, not to a marker imposed independently of that identity (Deldits, para 32). The CJEU drew a direct consequence from this: Article 16 GDPR requires the national authority responsible for a public register to rectify data relating to gender identity where the data is inaccurate (Deldits, para 38).

The implications of that judgment for the rights of trans persons are considerable: throughout the European Union, it de-judicialises the procedure for changing the sex marker on civil status documents. A Member State cannot answer that it has no national procedure for recognising non-binarity. Deldits recalls that the Member States remain competent in matters of civil status, but that they must exercise that competence in compliance with EU law. The absence of a national procedure for the recognition of gender identity cannot therefore limit the right to rectification (Deldits, para 37). The national authorities may require relevant and sufficient evidence but cannot impose a condition that is impossible to satisfy or unrelated to the accuracy of the data (Deldits, paras 41 and 50).

The same reasoning should apply to non-binarity, enabling any non-binary person to require the civil-status register to enter an ‘X’ marker in place of an ‘F’ or ‘M’ marker (for more information on what non-binary people in Europe may want from legal recognition, see the forthcoming results of the Law Beyond the Binary in Europe and Central Asia project). It is, however, useful to distinguish several situations in which a person may invoke non-binarity:

Legal non-binarity concerns persons whose non-binary status is already recorded in a foreign civil status register. The ‘relevant and sufficient evidence’ is then relatively straightforward to provide: a foreign civil-status record, a passport, an identity card or any other public document issued by a Member State that already recognises the person’s non-binarity.

concerns persons whose non-binary status is already recorded in a foreign civil status register. The ‘relevant and sufficient evidence’ is then relatively straightforward to provide: a foreign civil-status record, a passport, an identity card or any other public document issued by a Member State that already recognises the person’s non-binarity. Subjective non-binarity concerns persons whose gender identity is neither female nor male. These are persons who have an intimate sense that they cannot be attached either to category ‘F’ or ‘M’. As with trans persons, it will be for them to prove their lived gender in order to obtain an ‘X’ marker on their civil status documents. Such evidence may include a personal statement, statements from relatives or friends, proof of a change of civil status to a non-binary given name, or the use of a non-binary given name in everyday administrative and civil acts.

concerns persons whose gender identity is neither female nor male. These are persons who have an intimate sense that they cannot be attached either to category ‘F’ or ‘M’. As with trans persons, it will be for them to prove their lived gender in order to obtain an ‘X’ marker on their civil status documents. Such evidence may include a personal statement, statements from relatives or friends, proof of a change of civil status to a non-binary given name, or the use of a non-binary given name in everyday administrative and civil acts. Biological non-binarity refers to the question of intersex variation. Many intersex persons do not have a non-binary gender identity. However, where intersex individuals do request a non-binary gender marker, in the author’s view, proof of the biological reality of an intersex variation should suffice to obtain an ‘X’ marker in civil status on the basis of the right to rectification.

III. The Principle of Free Movement for EU Citizens

The third principle is the free movement of citizens within the territory of the European Union. Union citizens do not move only with their bodies; they move with their documents. Where those documents attribute different identities to the same person depending on the Member State, free movement becomes more difficult.

In Mirin, the CJEU held that Articles 20 and 21(1) TFEU, read in the light of Articles 7 and 45 of the Charter, preclude a Member State from refusing to recognise and enter in the birth record a first name and gender identity lawfully acquired in another Member State, where that refusal requires the person to initiate a new procedure that disregards the recognition already obtained (Mirin, paras 47, 70 and 71). The Court emphasised that gender, like a given name, defines a person’s identity and personal status; the coexistence of divergent documents creates a real risk that the person will have to dispel doubts as to their identity or the authenticity of their documents (Mirin, paras 55 to 57).

The Court went further in the recent case of Shipova. It held that Article 21 TFEU and Article 4(3) of Directive 2004/38, read in the light of Article 7 of the Charter, preclude national legislation that does not allow for the amendment, in civil-status registers, of gender-related data – such as sex, surname, given name or personal identification number – of a national who has exercised their freedom to move and reside in another Member State (Shipova, para 56). The Court also noted that a discrepancy between a person’s appearance, their lived gender identity and the data contained in their documents may require them to dispel doubts as to their identity or the authenticity of their documents, in particular when travelling or during identity checks (Shipova, paras 41 to 44). Finally, the Court made clear that a national court cannot remain bound by a national constitutional interpretation that prevents the application of EU law as interpreted by the Court (Shipova, para 64).

For non-binary persons, the obstacles to free movement are particularly apparent. A German birth record indicating ‘divers’, or a German passport bearing ‘X’, cannot easily be reconciled with a French civil state register indicating ‘male’. The obstacles caused by such a discrepancy may arise in numerous scenarios, e.g. in travel, residence applications, employment, banking, university administration, marriage, parentage, or any procedure requiring a birth record or civil status record. It exposes the person to, at best, administrative blockage and, at worst, suspicions of irregularity/fraud.

The solution to these cross-border situations does not, however, require the complete harmonisation of civil-status law across the Member States. EU law often proceeds more pragmatically: it requires the recognition, or at least the consideration, of a status where refusal of recognition would impede the effective exercise of the rights linked to Union citizenship. This underlies the CJEU’s reasoning in Mirin and Shipova in relation to gender identity. It is also the logic followed, in the field of same-sex marriage, in Wojewoda Mazowiecki, where the Court required the recognition of a marriage lawfully concluded in another Member State, without requiring every State to open marriage domestically to same-sex couples.

The same logic supports the recognition of non-binarity. A Member State may organise its civil status registers as it chooses. It may not, however, produce contradictory documents that make the identity of a Union citizen less usable within the territory of the European Union. Recognition may take the form of reproducing the foreign non-binary marker. If the foreign non-binary marker cannot be reproduced for technical reasons, recognition should instead be ensured by leaving the relevant field blank or omitting the sex marker altogether. What is not permissible is the imposition of a male or female fiction in the name of purely national coherence (for more on the protection of non-binary people under EU law, see the recent intervention of Tobler and Lamprinoudus).

IV. Conclusion: Future Litigation?

While the law of the European Convention on Human Rights has historically been the privileged terrain for the recognition of LGBTI+ rights, the substantive law of the European Union has, in recent years, become a driving force in their advancement. The principle of data minimisation prevents the State from collecting or displaying gender data that it does not need. The principle of accuracy prevents the State from recording a false gender marker. The principle of free movement prevents the State from creating contradictory documents that weaken the identity of a Union citizen in travel and administrative life. Together, these three principles form a coherent and powerful argument in EU law, capable of being transposed from one Member State to another, for the recognition of non-binary persons. Around 20 strategic cases are currently pending in France to test the concepts developed in this post. The litigation should therefore be watched closely.

This argument also transforms the debate on marriage. If the State can identify persons and verify the conditions for marriage without knowing whether they are men, women or non-binary persons, then gender is no longer a necessary condition of marriage. The only relevant questions become those that the law already knows how to address without reference to gender: consent, age, capacity, absence of an existing marriage, and absence of prohibited familial relationships. Marriage no longer needs to be conceived as heterosexual marriage, same-sex marriage, or marriage involving a non-binary person; it can simply be understood as the marriage of two persons, irrespective of their gender.

This is the deeper promise of data protection for LGBTI+ rights. It does not merely protect the intimacy of persons within existing categories. It also makes it possible to challenge discriminatory categories that the State can no longer justify.